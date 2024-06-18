Coming up: 2024 Treasure State Truck Show

GREAT FALLS — The 2024 Treasure State Truck Show will be June 21st and 22nd at Big Iron Truck Wash at 2801 Poplar Drive, on top of Gore Hill.

The event begins at 3:30pm on Friday, and at 9am on Saturday.

There will be trucks of all sizes and types - semi trucks, farm trucks, pickup trucks, and more.

There will also be live music, a bouncy house, and games, and a light show on Saturday as darkness falls.

There is no charge for admission, but donations will be gratefully accepted toward helping this year's event beneficiary, the Children’s Museum of Montana.

For more information, call 406-231-9816, or click here.



Video from 2023 Treasure State Truck Show:



