Coming up: 'Touch A Truck' and 'Drool In The Pool'

There will be a "Touch A Truck" event in downtown Great Falls on Saturday, August 27, 2022. It will be along Central Avenue, stretching from the 100 block to the 600 block, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The family-friendly event and fundraiser will allow kids of all ages to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them - fire trucks, farm and construction machinery, police vehicles, and more.

Last summer's event drew hundreds of people, and the organizers of this year's event said they plan to make this year bigger and better. This year will also feature a "sensory-friendly quiet hour" from 9am-10am that will be siren-free.

In addition to the trucks and vehicles, there will also be food truck vendors at the event.

Admission is free, but to get up close and personal with equipment and trucks you will need to buy a wristband: wristbands are one for $5, two for $8, and three for $10.

If people bring one of the following "back to school" item to donate, they will receive one free wristband per family: dry-erase markers; non-perishable snacks; sharpened pencils; laminating sheets; Kleenex; clear sheet covers; label sheets.

The event is being organized by the Junior League of Great Falls ; if you would like to volunteer to help with the event, click here . For more information, call 406-838-3441, or click here for the Event page.



Drool In The Pool for dogs will be on Saturday, August 27th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Electric City Water Park. The annual event signals the end of the summer season at the water park.

Dogs will be able to beat the heat and cool off in the pools with their fellow puppers, and will also be able to bob for hot dogs, do some “peanut butter painting,” and even get microchipped for free, thanks to this year’s sponsors.

The entry fee is $5 per animal and $2 per human. All animals must be socialized/friendly and have proof of vaccinations.

Patty Rearden, deputy director of the Great Falls Park & Recreation department, said in a news release: “Once the families are done using the pool it goes to the dogs – and they have a great time. Whether you bring your dog or are just a spectator it is a joy to see the pups play together and having such a great time.”

There will also be fun activities for the people that attend, including making “indestructible” rope toys, learning leash tips, and meeting with animal friendly vendors.

“We have some really fun things planned for both animals and people,” said Laramie Smovir, the volunteer coordinator at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter. “From a ‘follow your nose’ scavenger hunt to an opportunity to dunk an animal control officer. It should be a fun Saturday afternoon for everyone.”

