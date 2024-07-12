Coming up: Touch A Truck in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Junior League of Great Falls will host its fourth annual "Touch-a-Truck" event on Saturday, August 17, 2024, in downtown Great Falls.

The event allows kids of all ages to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them - fire trucks, farm and construction machinery, police vehicles, and more.

The family-friendly event and fundraiser for Junior League of Great Falls begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. along Central Avenue from Park Drive to Sixth Street.

The event will also feature kid-focused activities as well as food vendors.



If you are interested in sponsoring Touch-a-Truck or bringing a vehicle – and/or a display or kid-friendly activity - to the event, contact the Junior League at 406-396-5235 or info@jlofgf.org, or click here to visit the website.

The Junior League provided the following information in a news release:

Fundraisers like Touch-a-Truck provide your business with visibility, strengthen our community, and offer a unique family activity to everyone who calls Great Falls, Montana their home. Organizations that participate in this event build relationships with neighbors and other local businesses. All funds raised by Touch-a-Truck will be utilized by the Junior League of Great Falls to improve our community.



For 95 years, the Junior League of Great Falls has been a charitable non-profit organization devoted to developing women’s leadership through volunteer efforts that benefit women and children in Great Falls. Past projects have included the formation of Paris Gibson Square, C.M. Russell Museum, Great Falls Symphony, Children’s Receiving Home, HANDS, the Children’s Museum of Montana, and Toby’s House Crisis Nursery just to name a few. We are currently focusing on a 2-year partnership with YWCA Great Falls and look forward to reporting on the difference we can make together, including refreshing their Y’s Buys Thrift Store, and more.

