Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Coming up: 'Waking The Dead'

Highland Cemetery hosts 'Waking The Dead' tours (2023)
MTN News
Highland Cemetery hosts 'Waking The Dead' tours (2023)
Highland Cemetery hosts 'Waking The Dead' tours (2023)
Highland Cemetery hosts 'Waking The Dead' tours (2023)
"Waking The Dead" at Highland Cemetery (2019 photo)
"Waking The Dead" at Highland Cemetery
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jun 19, 2024

GREAT FALLS — The 14th annual 'Waking The Dead' tours will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Highland Cemetery (2010 33rd Avenue South).

Ten graves at Highland Cemetery will be visited as storytellers present the story of those buried there.

Tours begin at 1 pm and again at 3 pm.

Tickets are $20 to ride or $15 to walk, and are available at Kaufmans Menswear (415 Central Avenue) in downtown Great Falls.

Cars will park in the field inside the cemetery gate where three trailers and trucks will be waiting to be loaded.

At the conclusion of the tours, participants will receive a booklet with photos and the featured grave stories provide by Croxford Funeral Home & Crematory

This annual event is scheduled on the Sunday closest to the birthday of Great Falls founder Paris Gibson (June 30).

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App