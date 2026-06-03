Coming up: 'Waking The Dead' tours at Great Falls cemetery

Historical figures will come "alive" to talk about their contributions to Great Falls — and the world — on Sunday, June 21 at Highland Cemetery during the 14th annual Waking The Dead storytelling tours.

The tours run at 1 pm and again at 3 pm at 2010 33rd Avenue South (Highland Cemetery) in Great Falls.

Tour takers will see 10 grave sites as storytellers, dressed in period-appropriate outfits, will present the story of those buried there.

Tour tickets are $20 to ride or $15 to walk and are available at Kaufmans Menswear, 415 Central Avenue

Cars will park in the field inside the cemetery gate where three trailers and trucks will be waiting to be loaded. At the conclusion of the tours, participants will receive a booklet with photos and the featured grave stories provide by Croxford Funeral Home & Crematory.

This year you’ll hear from a few of your old favorites along with a few new story tellers! Individuals who touched Montana’s landscape, like Charles Bovey and George Montgomery will tell you about their lives. Local heroes like Josephine Trigg and Robert “Billy” Kennedy will tell you of their accomplishments for the community. Special sections of the cemetery like the Potter’s Field and Soldier’s Plot will also be featured.

This event is scheduled each year on the Sunday afternoon closest to the birthday of Great Falls Founder Paris Gibson, who was born on July 1, 1830.

