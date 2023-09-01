Coming up: weekend fun in Neihart

Ther are two family-friendly events coming up in the town of Neihart this weekend.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2: Come out for some fun at the Neihart Inconvenience Store cooperative fundraiser from 2 pm until 7 pm at 208 Main Street in Neihart.

For more information, call Dana Smith at 651 253 1038, or click here.

Neihart Inconvenience Store

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3: Join us for the Monarch-Neihart Senior Center Breakfast from 8am until 11am at 200 S. Main Street in Neihart.

All you can eat breakfast for $10 at the Monarch-Neihart Community and Senior Center French toast, pancakes, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, hot and ready to go.

After breakfast, check out the rummage rooms down the hall!

For more information, call 406-236-5998, click here to visit the website, or email admin@monarchneihartseniorcenter.org.

