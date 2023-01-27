Coming up: Winter Trails Day

GREAT FALLS — Registration is now open for the annual Winter Trails Day at Silver Crest Trails near Neihart. The event will be on Saturday, February 4, 20223.

Guided hikes, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing will be available for free starting at 10:30 a.m.

Get Fit Great Falls

The event is a partnership between Get Fit Great Falls and the U.S. Forest Service and is sponsored by Scheels.

"It's a great chance for folks to get out and be active. It can be hard sometimes in Montana to get out and be active outside but Get Fit Great Falls is committed to finding ways for folks to get out and about,” said Clark Carlson-Thompson, Get Fit Great Falls board member.

Due to limited space, if you want to snowshoe you have to register online at getfithikes.eventbrite.com . If you want to cross country ski, call Bighorn Outdoor Specialists in Great Falls at 406-453-2841.



TRENDING



The Silver Crest Trails are located in the Little Belt Mountains of Central Montana, just off Highway 89, approximately 6.5 miles south of Neihart on the west side of the highway, and about 2 miles north of Showdown Montana Ski Area.

The turn-off to the parking lot is marked by a sign indicating “USFS Winter Recreation Area”. Turn there, then follow the nordic ski signs to the parking lot. The parking lot is equipped with a latrine.