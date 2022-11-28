Community Calendar - December Events

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here . We will update this list as we get submissions.



DECEMBER 1: CMR Performing Arts Department presents the timeless musical "Disney’s Beauty and the Beast." Showtimes are December 1-2 at 7:30 pm, December 3rd at 2 pm, and December 8-10 at 7:30 pm. At the Bill Williamson Auditorium on the CMR Campus. This show has comedy, drama, dance and all the songs that you remember from the first time you saw the show. Tickets are $10 for general admission. For ticket information call 406-268-6117.

DECEMBER 2: The annual Downtown Great Falls Christmas Stroll will be on Friday, December 2nd, from 5pm until 9pm. The event along Central Avenue features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more. Among the highlights will be the Polar Plunge - featuring brave teams who jump into a frigid pool to raise money to benefit Special Olympics Montana. The plunge will begin at 7pm at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fifth Street.

DECEMBER 2: The Great Falls YWCA will host "Pictures With The Grinch" as a fundraiser for the children at the Mercy Home. Come meet the characters from the beloved tale of an infamously stolen Christmas. Volunteer photographer will provide a 5x7 image and you can download a digital copy after the event. $20.00+ donations. Proceeds benefit the domestic violence services in our community, in particular, the children sheltered at the Mercy Home. Event will be from 4pm until 9pm at Rendezvous 410 , 410 Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. For more information, call the YWCA at 406-452-1315.

DECEMBER 2: The Highwood Women's Club will host "Christmas in the Highwoods" at the Highwood Community Hall from 5pm until 10pm. Come comfy, cozy, casual, or fancy, but just come wearing your favorite flannels! Join the Women’s Club for an old-fashioned Christmas event, complete with hay-rides, caroling, food, music, kid crafts, hot chocolate, and community while you shop local vendors and help us in our annual fundraising event. For more information, contact Bobbette Birkeland at 406-868-0378.

DECEMBER 3: Celebrate the holidays at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park by helping to trim their tree on Saturday, December 3 from 1 – 3 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies in the visitor center while making your own paper ornaments, decorating the tree, and sharing some holiday cheer. Santa will be visiting the park from 2 - 3 p.m. to hand out little gifts and Ranger Mert will also share some holiday songs. For more information contact Alice Southworth, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park ranger at 406-866-2217 or alice.southworth@mt.gov. The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

DECEMBER 4: Community Beautification Association will honor loved ones with our annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Broadwater Overlook Park from 5:30pm until 6pm. If you would like to add the name of a departed loved one to our ceremony, please call Jodie at 406.727.1316.

DECEMBER 4: Bethany Lutheran Church in Dutton will host a Lutefisk & Norwegian Meatball Dinner featuring a bazaar and crafts from noon until 3:30pm. Reservation times are noon, 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm. Take-out times are 12:30pm, 1:30pm, and 2:30 pm. For reservation or more information, call Dana Reeve at 406-788-3177.

DECEMBER 6: Lessons and Carols at University of Providence in the Trinitas Chapel (1301 20th Street South) from 7pm until 8pm. You are invited to an evening of carols and the sharing of the Christmas story. For more information, contact Kody Diekhans at kody.diekhans@uprovidence.edu or 406.799.2626.

DECEMBER 7: Friends of the Harlem Public Library are hosting the Holiday Wine & Cheese fundraiser to support the library from 6pm until 8pm. There will be delicious refreshments, wine tasting, silent and live auctions, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Tickets may be purchased at the Harlem Library for $10 ahead of the event or at the door for $15. For more information, call 406-353-2712 or email harlemlib@live.com.

DECEMBER 12: Hip, hip, hooray! The reindeer are coming back to play at Scheels (Holiday Village Mall)! Join us Monday, December 12th, from 4pm until 7pm for one of the most (free!) magical events of the year!

DECEMBER 15: Cascade County Law Clinic will host a “co-parenting orientation” forum about working with the other parent on a parenting plan. Speakers will include a judge, a mediator, and a therapist/educator. It will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hoines Law Office at 401 Third Avenue North (lower level). For more information, call the Cascade County Law Clinic at 406-452-6269.

DECEMBER 17: The Sons Of Norway Lodsen Lodge will host a Bake Sale at 1314 7th Street South in Great Falls. Starting at 9 a.m. and going until it is gone! Scandinavian and other baked goodies. Frozen Viking meatballs will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Lodsen Lodge page on Facebook.



