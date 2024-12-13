Community Calendar: Holiday Edition (December 2024)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: Come enjoy the Snow Moon Indian Market from 10am to 4pm at the Little Shell Cultural Center (1529 Stuckey Road, Great Falls). Native-made jewelry, crafts, and baked goods. Silent auction items, Give-a-ways, 50/50 Raffle, and $7 Chili and cornbread lunch (served all day). For more information, call Alisa Herodes at 406-868-7980.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: The annual Candy Cane Lane will kick off at Jaycee Park at 3pm and run until 8:30pm. Take a walking tour of some of the most festive holiday decorations in the neighborhood. Free map and hot cocoa. All donations will be used to put back into the community through our non-profit Montana Community Matters. For more information, click here, or call Nikki at 406-231-3336.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: Sons of Norway/Lodsen Lodge will host its annual Bake Sale starting at 9am. Lefse, rosettes, and other treats will be available for purchase at $10.00 per package. We are sold out very quickly, so please plan on being there early. Sons of Norway is at 1314 Seventh Street South in Great Falls, MT. We are a non-profit organization and proceeds go towards supporting local non-profit organizations and an education scholarship fund. For more information, call Garla Boland at 406-788-7509.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: Montana ExpoPark will host the Last Chance Christmas Bazaar from 9am to 5pm inside Exhibition Hall. We have 70+ vendors this year with something for everyone on that Christmas list. Bring your bestie and come hang out with us. Free admission.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: The Mansfield Convention Center in Great Falls will host a Very Merry Christmas Craft Show from 9am to 3pm, presented by the Great Falls Farmer’s Market. Santa will be there! Free admission. For more information, call Monica Furst at 406-868-1113.

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 18: Come enjoy Christmas Soundscapes at the CMR Russell High School auditorium from 7pm to 8pm. Steve Olson, composer and pianist, performs the world premier of his solo piano Christmas album. For more information, call 406-268-6100.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 19: Greater Good Health will host Christmas Bingo from 2pm to 4pm at 405 Third Street NW (Suite 102) in Great Falls. Bingo cards are free and so is the fun and laughs. We have great snacks and fun prizes! Please call 406-964-4596 to let us know to expect you so we can plan accordingly. Don't forget to wear your ugly sweater!

THURSDAY DECEMBER 19: Haute Hive in Great Falls (721 Central Avenue) will host a Christmas Cookie Decorating Class from 6pm to 8pm. Join us for an evening of fun decorating Christmas themed cookies. Grab your best friends for a fun holiday workshop with B & B Craft with Me. Enjoy a complimentary charcuterie cup and a delicious hot cocoa bar while decorating cookies. No experience necessary. We supply everything needed to decorate your festive cookies. Cost is $65. Class includes all decorating supplies; ½ dozen cookies for you to decorate and take home; recipes and instructions; basic cookie decorating techniques. To sign up, or for more information, call 406-564-7784, or click here.

