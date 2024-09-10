Community Calendar (September 13-15)

GREAT FALLS — This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

Several organizations host fun events regularly, or provide events listings:

Great Falls Public Library: website

Paris Gibson Square: website

The Newberry: website

Mansfield Theatre: website

KGPR - The Electron: website

Lively Times: website

SEPTEMBER 2024

FRIDAY/SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 13-14: Montana ExpoPark will host the Autumn Cottage Market at the in Trades & Industry Building. Vintage and artisan shopping with 60+ indoor and outdoor booths, yummy food, live music, and fun! Special VIP/Early Bird Shopping event Friday night 5-8pm (open to all) with complimentary hard or regular cider to sip on while you shop (while supplies last) and enjoy the music and a sweet Autumn Evening. ($10, this gets you in free Saturday). Saturday 10am to 4pm ($5); kid 12 and under free. All tickets available at the entry to the market as well as online. For more information, call Janie Scheben at 406-381-1904, or click here.

Autumn Cottage Market

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 13: Good Wood Guys are hosting a Hammer and Nail Competition from 5pm to 7pm at 816 20th Street North in Great Falls. $5 entry, prizes for winners. To sign up early and reserve your spot come to the store at 816 20th Street N. Fridays or Saturdays (you can even practice while you are here!), click GOING on the event page, or send your name and contact info to 406-799-3155 or susan@thegoodwoodguys. All day Friday and Saturday we'll also have Firewood Chucking, Kindling Splitting, Hammer and Nail games, plus shopping, food, and fun! For more information call Susan Crocker at 406-231-9663 or click here.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14: Gibson Park will host a free showing of the movie "Despicable Me 4," and it will begin a little after 8 pm near the bandshell. The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars. The event will also include fun kids’ activities including face painting (7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.). There will be snacks available for purchase at the Snack Shack.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14: There will be a Flea Market at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle (401 21st Street North) from 9am until 3pm. All proceeds will benefit Family Mission. For more information, call Sue at 406-403-2133.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14: Paris Gibson Square will host its annual Arts On Fire Festival from 10am until 4pm at 1400 First Avenue North. Art activities, musical performances, food trucks, gallery tours, artist alley vendor market, art demonstrations, root beer floats, pottery sale, and more! For more information, call Sara Johnson at 406-727-8255.

Undated file photo of Arts On Fire (MTN News)

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14: There will be a Ladies Night Out - Masquerade Fundraiser to benefit the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation from 5pm to 9pm at Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls. Auctions, Dinner, Games, Fun! All seats must be reserved - no tickets available at the door. Table packages and pre-event raffle specials available. Single Attendee $45. For more information, call Ginger Heims at 406-899-7592, or click here.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14: Super 1 Foods (3160 10th Avenue South) in Great Falls will host Cram The Cart from 9am to 5pm. Junior League is hosting the event for Head Start. Come do your weekly grocery shopping at Super 1 and grab a wish list of items needed to restock Head Start's pantry. Even 1 item helps! For more information, call Alicia Semmler at 605-216-8408.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14: Come enjoy the grand opening of the Sun River Valley Food Bank from 4pm to 6pm at 14 Ramble Inn Road in Sun River (map). There will be silent auctions, raffle baskets, and refreshments served. For more information call the food bank at 406-233-9723, or click here.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14: There will be a Fight the Fight Golf Scramble to benefit Todd "Kid" Foster. Event will be at Hickory Swing Golf Course in Great Falls (1100 American Avenue), starting at 10am. Play golf and raise some money for our local past and future outstanding athletes quality of life. $300/team to enter. ($25 off for HSGC members) Limited to (36) 4 member teams. 7pm Calcutta + a $10/plate all you can eat buffet to be held at the Black Eagle Country Club on Friday, September 13th. Four awesome raffle prize packages to be given away, ($5/ticket or 5 for $20)! Award ceremony at the Halftime Sports Bar following the tournament, featuring a FREE TACO & NACHOS BAR for all tournament players! For more information, call Dana Forrest at 406-403-3148.

Fight the Fight Golf Scramble

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 15: The annual My Best Day 5K will be held at West Bank Park in Great Falls starting at 11am. Fundraiser for school scholarships. All proceeds go to the Jake Arntson Memorial Fund at the Great Falls Public School Foundation, in memory of Jake and all the young lives lost too soon. For more information, click here, or click here, or contact Joanie Agamenoni at 406.781.7739 or joanie.agamenoni@gmail.com.

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 16: There will be a County Commission election forum at Mountain View Elementary School (3420 15th Avenue South) from 7pm to 9pm. The event is sponsored by the Neighborhood Council #5. The event is free and open to all. Candidates are Eric Hinebauch (R) and Don Ryan (D), and write-in candidate Rae Grulkowski. For more information, call Tom Kotynski at 406-868-9777.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 19: Blackfeet Community College in Browning will host a PACT Act Clinic from 9am to 4pm. All veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, or in Iraq, Afghanistan or any other combat zones after 9/11 are able to enroll directly in VA healthcare without first applying for VA benefits. Those who didn’t deploy but were exposed to hazards while training or on active duty in the U.S. will also be eligible. Talk with a VA Representative, get answers to VA claim and benefits questions, file a claim. 504 SE Boundary Street. For more information, call Leo Pollock at 406-845-8088.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 20-22: Teton Antique Steam & Gas Threshing Association will host the 41st annual Threshing Bee at TASGA Grounds in Choteau. Friday from noon to 5pm; Saturday & Sunday from 8am to 5pm. Admission: Youth/Adult: $10; Kids 12 & under: Free; Family: $25. Events include Kids Train Rides, Vintage Equipment Displays, Grain Grinding, Pottery Making, Sawmilling, Blacksmithing, and more. For more information call Rick Corey at 406-466-5409.

Teton Antique Steam & Gas Threshing Association

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 21: There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of Arlyne Reichert from 1pm to 30pm at the south end of the Tenth Street Bridge in Great Falls. Reichert was widely known as the “Bridge Lady” for her efforts to save the bridge, which began in 1996 when the city built the Eagle Falls Bridge across the Missouri River and closed the bridge, slating it for demolition. Reichert created the nonprofit Preservation Cascade to raise money and lead efforts to save and restore the bridge. Share your memories! Toss a flower off the Bridge! Bring a lawn chair! Parking at the South Side of the Bridge. For more information, call Claire Baiz at 406-788-6353.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 27 - 29: Come enjoy the Doll Show & Sale from 3pm to 7pm at Montana ExpoPark. Held in connection with the Antique and Gun Show. Three days beginning September 27-29. 20 tables available. Doll displays and Doll Club information at the Show. For more information, call Sue Williams at 406-465-5961.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 21: The annual Falls Pine Dragz derby car race will begin at 1pm at the Children’s Museum of Montana (22 Railroad Square) in Great Falls.Check-in is at 12:30 PM, 30 minutes before the start of the event. Car kits are available for $10 a piece, and ready-to-race cars are available for $15. Registration to race is $5 the day of the event, and spectators are no charge. For more information, call Shelly Boland at 406-452-6661 or click here.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 28: The annual Bowl For Kids' Sake will be from 1pm to 7pm at Littles Lanes (517 First Avenue North) in Great Falls. The fundraiser benefits Big Brothers-Big Sisters. Form teams of 4-5 bowlers who each raise a minimum of $125 to help us reach our goal of $25,000. Enjoy a day filled with fun and excitement, with food and drinks provided. Dress with our theme Hawaiian Luau with awards for the best costume (team and individual), as well as for the most funds raised (team and individual). For more information, call Skyler Bilbrey at 406-205-0036 or click here.

OCTOBER 2024

SATURDAY OCTOBER 5: The Russell Country Relay For Life will host a fundraiser from 4pm to 9pm at the Black Eagle Community Center. Our annual event will feature a silent auction, pasta dinner, luminaria ceremony, and other enjoyable activities. The dinner will cost $15 per plate if purchased in advance or $20 at the door. Cancer survivors who attend will be eligible to enter a drawing for a Survivor Raffle basket. For more information, call Katie Walter at 406-781-9016, or click here.

OCTOBER 11-13: The Lewistown Gun Show will run for three days at the Fergus County Fairground. Buy, sell or trade firearms. Three day event: Friday Oct 11 3-7pm; Saturday Oct 12 9am to 6pm; Sunday Oct 13 9am to 3pm. Admission is $10 and covers all three days. For more information or to rent a space contact Mike at 406-366-1459 or email lewistowngunshow@gmail.com.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 19: Come enjoy the Trick or Trot Halloween Fun Run/Walk at Gibson Park from 9am until noon. Same-day registration opens at 9:00am. 1 mile Run / Walk starts at 10:00am. 2 mile Run / Walk: starts at 10:30am Cost is $10 per person – kids and adults. Halloween costumes encouraged for adults & kids - dogs also welcome and costumes encouraged! Dog Treat Basket Raffle entry for $5. For more information, call Arielle Richard at 406-899-5070, or click here.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 19: Come enjoy the Optimist Club Pre-Holiday Show from 10am until 5pm at Montana ExpoPark (Exhibition Hall). It is a fundraiser for the Great Falls Optimist Club whose mission is to bring out the best in kids, providing hope and positive vision through many community programs. Admission is free and there will be over 60 vendors displaying a variety of holiday gifts and decorations. For more information or to be a vendor at the show, contact Anita at 406.899.4192.