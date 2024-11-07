Community Events Calendar (November 2024)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8: A fundraiser to benefit the Miller family as they navigate the diagnosis of a brain tumor in their youngest, little Ms. Jewel Miller. Event runs from 5pm to 8pm at the Highwood Community Hall. There will be music by The Lucky Valentines, food and fun, as well as a live and silent auction. Dinner served at 5-6. Auction from 6-7 with live music to follow. For more information, call Jenna Baum at 406-733-6062.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8: There will be free Developmental Health Screenings for Children (birth - age 5) at the Children’s Museum of Montana (22 Railroad Square) in Great Falls. Event is from 9am to 1pm. Developmental Screeners, Hearing Checks, Dental Health Checks, Vision Checks, and more. Sponsored by Benchmark Human Services, Great Falls Public Schools, Montana School for the Deaf & Blind, Alluvion Dental, Lions Club. To reserve a spot, call 406-268-6400; walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call Barb Walden at 406-403-0087.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 9: There will be a fundraiser for Jake Kraus at at the Black Eagle Community Center from 2pm until 8pm, featuring a 50/50, silent auction, and raffle. Jake is still recovering from a brutal assault that left him with a traumatic brain injury - click here for details. For more information, or if you would like to donate items, call Chrissy at 406-406-564-9002, or Destany at 406-468-5020.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 9: Come enjoy the Holly Jolly Floral Jaunt from 10am to 3pm at three Great Falls floral shops: Electric City Conservatory, My Viola, and Herman's Flowers. Come out and get our Christmas preview from all three shops. They will have holiday items on display for preview and purchase, giveaways, cocoa - and Santa will be at Electric City Conservatory from 11am to 2pm. For more information, call Meghan Kelly at 406-453-1621. Electric City Conservatory is at 1413 Fifth Avenue North; My Viola is at 716 Central Avenue; Herman’s Flowers is at 1426 14th Street SW.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 9: The town of Choteau will host a Soroptimist Winter Fair from 9am to 3pm at the Choteau Pavillion. The winter fair is a vendor show to hopefully help get you in the mood for Christmas shopping. All sorts of vendors. From homemade crafts to homemade goodies, lefse and pie and lunch. All sorts of goodies and fun to be had. The pavilion is located next to the Choteau City park. We hope to see you there. For more information call Sarah Richardson at 406-289-0843 or click here.

NOVEMBER 11-13: The Montana Agricultural Center in Fort Benton will host “StrongHer Together: A Conference for Women in Agriculture.” Our goal is to provide opportunities to network, learn, and collaborate with other rural women in Central Montana. The event starts on Monday, November 11th with a social hour at The Grand Union with a wine tasting and live music from The Lucky Valentine's. The event will start again Tuesday morning with a full day of speakers, presentations, coffee & baked goods, two breaks with snacks, lunch, and dinner provided as part of your registration fee. The event concludes at noon on Wednesday, November 13th. We also have retail/informational vendor booths. The cost to attend is $145 for a single admission or $175 for a vendor booth. For more information, call Stacy Bronec at 307-272-2441, or click here.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 14: Opportunities Inc. will host an Energy Awareness Expo from 4pm to 6pm. Join us to learn how to save on utility bills and access essential winter resources. We will have interactive activities, giveaways, warm chili & desserts, and caring staff for you to visit with about any needs you may have. LIEAP staff will be available for those with questions or have paperwork ready to submit. The event will be at 905 First Avenue North in Great Falls. For more information, call Melissa Giard at 406-761-0310.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15: Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South) will host a Veteran's Breakfast from 7am to 9am. The breakfast is free for all veterans, military, and their families. Donations welcomed. It is sponsored by Veterans Mentoring Veterans, Great Falls. For more information, call Michelle Koppany at 406-868-7388, or click here.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 16: Come one come all, to the Country Christmas Craft Sale in Lewistown at the Trade Center building at the Fergus County Fairgrounds. We have 60+ booths of homemade, handcrafted, and upcycled items from vendors from all across Montana! Booths will include things such as: baked goods, jams, pies, knitted and crocheted items, woodwork, leatherwork, jewelry of all kinds, candles, soaps, wild rags, car freshies, toys, home decor, Christmas decor, and so much more! No entrance fee. For more information, click here.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 18: Indian Family Health Clinic (1220 Central Avenue) will host a workshop for people to learn about Alzheimer's disease. Optional memory screenings conducted by trained staff from Weissman-Hood Institute for Biomedical Research. To RSVP, call Elizabeth Chargois at 406-268-1510. A memory screening is a simple and safe "healthy brain checkup" that tests memory and other thinking skills. Each memory screening takes approximately 10 minutes and while the result is not a diagnosis, it can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation. For more information, call Rebecca Brown at 406-454-6045.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21: Great Falls Salvation Army will host a "Give Thanks" Kettle Kickoff Luncheon from 11:30am to 1pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. The auction will include a silent auction, dessert dash, and information on the critical services The Salvation Army provides to neighbors in need in Great Falls. Cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Jody Rempel at 406-899-4640, or click here.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY NOVEMBER 29-30: The town of Dutton will host a Winter Craft Fair from 3pm to 8pm (Friday) and 10am to 3pm (Saturday) at Dutton Legion Hall. This year's event will showcase two days of unique vendors, chances to win raffle baskets, an opportunity to contribute to the Julia Timmerman’s Scholarship Fund, along with hot beverages, food, and plenty of holiday shopping to kickstart the Christmas Spirit. For more information, call Sidnee Hodgson at 406-750-4979, orclick here.

DECEMBER

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: Holiday Inn (1100 Fifth Street South) in Great Falls will host Cattlemen's Day starting at 9am. The event is free and open to all. Topics will include: federal and Montana county agencies; the future of independent agriculture; strategies to improve profitability through improved cattle efficiency, and a presentation from the Montana Department of Livestock. To RSVP or for more information, call 406-467-2251 or click here.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 12: The town of Fairfield will host a Christmas Stroll from 4pm to 8pm at the Fairfield Community Hall. It begins at 4:00 p.m. with the lighting of the tree by Mayor Loren Tacke. Make your way through town by visiting Mountain View Co-Op, Fairfield Drug, Fairfield Library, and Willy the Train to receive a Passport! The Community Hall will have food, vendors, kids craft table, a special area for kids to shop at the "North Pole", and professional photos with Santa by Kelcy Bouma! If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Allesha Lear at 406-799-4449. For more information, call Nikki Misner at 406-450-4267 or click here.