Events calendar: December 9-12

If you're looking for things to do over the next several days, you have plenty of choices!

DECEMBER 9: Join Great Falls author Giordano J. Lahaderne for a brief talk and reading - and book signing - from his new young adult novel, "The Mambo Wizard: Breakfast is Served!" The event will be from 6pm until 8pm at Cassiopeia Books (606 Central Avenue). For more information, call 406-315-1515.

DECEMBER 9: Taylor's Auto Max will present a free drive-in movie - the holiday classic "Elf!" The event is free and open to all. Movie starts at 6:30pm and there will be popcorn and hot chocolate free of charge, and the True Brew Espresso truck will be on site for those who wish to purchase their favorite coffee drink. Visit the event page for more information.

DECEMBER 10: Great Falls Farmers Market is hosting a Very Merry Christmas Craft Show. The event will be from 9am until 3pm at the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls.

DECEMBER 10: The Last Chance Christmas Bazaar will be from 9am until 5pm at Montana ExpoPark. The best place to get all your last minute gifts from 80+ vendors. Handmade Crafts, One-of-a-Kind items, Christmas Gifts, vintage items, jewelry, home decor, metal art, wood designs, boutiques, wreaths, and so much more. As always, free admission. Check out the event page for your chance to win some booth cash to spend at the show. For more information, call Dawn at 406-590-6710.

DECEMBER 10: Kick off the holiday season at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Kids Secret Shopping Days & Trim the Tree from 9am until 1pm. Free admission to the center, Kids Secret Shopping Days - let us take your kids Christmas shopping. No gift over $10.00, something for everyone on their Christmas list, elf help, and we wrap all their gifts for them. Mom & Dad can sit back with a complimentary coffee and cookie (while supplies last). Then decorate three handcrafted ornaments - two for your tree and one for the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center's tree. It's a FUN and FESTIVE time for the whole family! The center is at 4201 Giant Springs Road. For more information, call Kelly Paladino at 406-452-5661.

DECEMBER 10: Stop by the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter between 3pm and 6pm and get your pet's photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. You can even be in the photo if you want to. $10 per photo (digitally delivered). All proceeds go to the Animal Shelter. For more information, call 406-454-2276. The shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE.

DECEMBER 10: Wheels Of Thunder roller rink will host Breakfast with Santa: pancakes, juice, fruit, decorate cookies, crafts, balloon lady, face painting, pictures with Santa, Grinch and Max and roller skating for $45 for 5 people; space is limited. Also on December 10 from 2pm until 4pm is Lunch with Santa: one pizza a pitcher of soda or 2 plates supreme nachos with a pitcher of soda, ice cream sundae, Roller skating picture with Santa, Grinch, and Max, Roller skating, crafts, cookie decorating, door prizes all during the lunch event; $45 for 5 people. The roller rink is at 1609 12th Avenue North. For more information, call 406-866-0850.

DECEMBER 10: Historian Mark Johnson will present "Montana's Historic Chinese Communities" at 1pm at The History Museum (422 Second Street South). Especially for kids - after the presentation, craft your own paper lantern! Paper lanterns have been used in China for almost 2,000 years. Today lanterns are used to decorate festivals and important events. This activity is free and open to all ages. For more information, call the museum at 406-452-3462, or visit the website .

DECEMBER 11: The performing group of the Montana School for the Deaf & The Blind, Expressions Of Silence, will host its annual Christmas program from 1pm until 2pm. The event will be in the Mustang Center at the school, located at 3911 Central Avenue. Deaf and Hard of Hearing students perform to festive Christmas music using sign language. Cookies and punch will follow the performance. Admission is $5 at the door. For more information, call Jennifer Wasson at 406-771-6143.

DECEMBER 12: Hip, hip, hooray! The reindeer are coming back to play at Scheels (Holiday Village Mall)! Join us Monday, December 12th, from 4pm until 7pm for one of the most (free!) magical events of the year!

