'Expressions of Silence' set for annual spring concert

GREAT FALLS — Expressions of Silence, the performing group at the Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind in Great Falls, is preparing to host its annual spring fundraiser concert.

Students perform to popular music using American Sign Language.

The annual fundraising event will feature a performance and silent auction.

The auction and concert are on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Doors open at 6 PM for the silent auction, and the performance begins at 7 PM.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

The address is 3911 Central Avenue. For more information, call Jennifer at 406-771-6143.

FRIDAY APRIL 19 and SATURDAY APRIL 20: Great Falls will host the Jordan World Circus. All performances will be at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena at Montana ExpoPark. Performances on Friday will begin at 4pm and at 7:30pm. On Saturday, performances will begin at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm. Among the highlights are elephants, camels, and bison; All-Star Performing Dogs; the "Globe of Death" motorcycle stunt show; high-wire acts; and clowns and juggling. For ticket information and more details, click here.

FRIDAY APRIL 19: There will be a drive-in movie (“The Goonies”) in the CMR High School parking lot. The event is a fundraiser for the Lost Enzyme Project in honor of student Oliver Mills (details). There is no set admission fee; donations are gratefully accepted. Bring cash for gate admission donation. Parking opens at 6 pm; movie starts at 7 pm. Concessions will be available. For more information, call Christi Virts at 406-238-7832.

Drive-In Movie Night

FRIDAY APRIL 19: Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art will host a GFPS Student Art Exhibition Reception & Award Ceremony from 4:30pm until 6:30pm. Visit the museum and celebrate the artwork made by creative students participating in art education through Great Falls Public Schools. For more information call Nicole Evans at 406-727-8255.

SATURDAY APRIL 20: Time for National Mustang Day from 6pm until 9:30pm between Tire-Rama and 1st Liberty FCU (521 Tenth Avenue South) in Great Falls. Looking for ALL makes and models of Mustangs, from the original 1964 ½ up to the current year, daily drivers, show cars, project cars, pride and joy cars! This is open to ALL Mustang owners, drivers and fans. This free gathering will be approximately one hour followed by a cruise and a photo stop. For more information, call Alan Graf at 406-868-5317 or click here.

SATURDAY APRIL 20: The Great Falls Figure Skating Club will host The Elements on Ice from 2:30pm until 5pm at the Great Falls Ice Plex (4001 29th Street SW). The annual ice show showcases skaters who have just started and those who are seasoned in figure skating. This is the time the community can come and see what we have been up to at the Great Falls Ice Plex all season. For more information, click here, or email gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com .

APRIL 20-21: Great Falls will host the Montana Fitness & Health Expo. The expo will showcase businesses and health professionals who offer products or services that help individuals reach their health and fitness goals. Gyms, health food vendors, chiropractic clinics, massage therapists, licensed therapists, and more will be featured. The event will be at Montana ExpoPark. For more information, contact Annie Lowe at lowe.annie@icloud.com or click here.

Montana Fitness & Health Expo

APRIL 20: Come enjoy a Walleye Feed from 4pm until 6pm at Tuffy's Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). $15.00 per served plate. Proceeds will go to continuous improvements at Wadsworth Park. For more information, call Cathie Sanders at 406-964-8527.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20: Visit the West Side Methodist Church (726 Central Avenue West) for a Spring Salad Luncheon from 11:30am until 1:30pm. Tickets are 10.00 each. Entertainment and door prizes. For more information, call 406-452-3900.

SATURDAY APRIL 20: Owlbear Gaming Club will host a Tabletop Gaming Open House from 1pm until 10pm at 815 2nd Street South in Great Falls. If you like Dungeons and Dragons, boardgames, tabletop minis, or any other games, come out and play with others. For more information, call Chris Walker at 406-308-9896 or click here.