Expressions Of Silence will perform annual Christmas program

GREAT FALLS — Expressions Of Silence, the performing group of the Montana School for the Deaf & the Blind in Great Falls, will host their annual Christmas program on Sunday, December 17.

The students will perform Christmas music using sign language, and it is described as a "very heartwarming and fun time for the entire family."

The performance is open to the public; the cost is $5 per person (pay at the door).

The program runs from 1pm until 2pm at MSDB in the Mustang Center (3911 Central Avenue).

Click here for more information, or call Jennifer at 406-899-4180.



TRENDING :



MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW) in Great Falls will host “Rage For Santa” starting at 3pm. This is a community fundraiser concert for Toys For Tots. Featuring an acoustic set and a split lineup of EDM, hard rock, and metal music, all from bands and artists from around the state. Twelve performing acts, 50/50 drawing, raffle featuring items donated from around the community. Proceeds will be donated to Toys For Tots. Event is open to the public, 21+. Admission is just $10, or a $10 unwrapped brand new toy. For more information, contact Jonah Shirley at Jonahfromgreatfalls@gmail.com or click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Montana ExpoPark will host Last Chance Christmas Bazaar from 9am until 5pm in Exhibition Hall. Join us for a delightful day of shopping, browsing, and celebrating the talents of local artisans and crafters. With a wide variety of unique, one-of-a-kind items, there's something for everyone to enjoy. For more information call Dawn at 406-590-6710 or click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Come to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to "Trim the Tree” from 9am until 1pm (4201 Giant Springs Road). Come enjoy free admission to the center where kids can craft three holiday ornaments, two to take home and one to adorn the center's tree. Kid's secret shopping day is also happening! Children can shop for their family because all gifts are $10 or less. Staff will wrap the gifts while parents get to sit back and relax with complimentary coffee and cookies. Every 4th-grader that attends the event can get an admission pass and Christmas tree for free! For more information, call 406-727-8733.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Come enjoy breakfast and lunch with Santa at Wheels Of Thunder roller rink from 11am until 3pm at 1609 12th Avenue North. 11am-1pm chocolate chip pancakes, juice, coffee, craft table, Santa, Grinch, paw patrol characters!! Free plush, candy, breakfast and door prizes!! Free Santa lanyard! Part Animals LLC will be making special balloons! 13.00 a person. 1-3 Santa, grinch, Paw patrol!! Carload special: 4-5 people 45.00 includes skate rental, admission, skate mate a pizza and a pitcher of soda! Free plush for kids 10 and under! Party Animals LLC will be making special balloons! Craft table, free cookies! For more information, call 406-899-8091.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The Great Falls Public Library will host a Holiday Party from 11am until 12:30pm. Children and their families are invited to enjoy hot chocolate, Christmas and Hanukkah stories, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus! Take a free picture, then make your own picture frame ornament to display it. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Jake Sorich at 406-453-0349. Click here for a complete list of upcoming events at the library.