There are two fishing events coming up this weekend.

Central Montana's annual fishing day for youngsters will take place 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3rd, at Wadsworth Pond on the west side of Great Falls. As in past years, the Great Falls chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will give away a free rod and reel outfit or a tackle box to youngsters who complete a series of educational stations, plus bait. There will also be hot dogs, soda, and water available to all. Prizes for the top 3 biggest fish.

No fishing license is required that day at Wadsworth. There is no age limit but the activities are geared to youngsters just learning how to fish. To get to Wadsworth Pond, head west on Central Avenue over I-15, turn north on 34th Street NW, then turn west on Wilkinson Lane and follow to the park. For more information call Robbi at 406-590-6565 or Brenda at 406-868-2676.

MTN

Fort Benton will host its Spring Classic Fishing Derby on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (June 2, 3 and 4). Friday at 5 pm: Mandatory Meeting on the Levee. Registration begins: Friday at 3 pm. Saturday weigh ins: before 5 pm. Sunday (FINAL) weigh ins: 1 pm. Whoever is last in line at 1 pm is the very last weigh in!

Fishing Buddies - this program is tailored to children who need the basics to start fishing. Also there are adults to teach children, if needed. We have 10 set ups! (If you were a recipient last year, please leave room for new kiddos this year!) For more information, call 406-799-6358.



The Ackley Lake 2023 Summer Celebration will feature a Tiger Muskie and Trout Fishing Derby at Ackley Lake State Park near Hobson.

The event will be on Saturday, June 3rd, from 8am-6pm, and on Sunday, June 4th from 8am-4pm.

Cash awards, 50/50 drawing, and raffle ticket drawing. Adults $20, children under 12 free. For more information, click here or call 406-423-5645.

