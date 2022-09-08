Galloping through the end of summer

A Montana pastime is the best way to spend the final weeks of summer. Swan Mountain Outfitters offers horseback riding along Slump and Swiftcurrent Lake in Many Glacier.

Aubrey Lorona is the owner of the outfit: “It’s a really authentic way to experience Montana.”

They offer one hour, two-hour, four-hour, and all-day trail rides that complement riders of all skill levels.

Two wranglers guide riders along the lake, with the opportunity to see wildlife, pick wild berries, and see some of the most rugged terrain in Montana.

“It’s just, it’s good to expose people to this stuff. It’s pretty great, you get to ride horses all day long,” explained Dixie Anderson, a wrangler with Swan Mountain.

On the trail ride it isn’t uncommon to find riders from all over the world.

Your experience level doesn't matter - the horses are used to having all types of riders on their back. It makes for an experience that is a blast from the park and Montana’s past.

“They used to have over a thousand head of horses in this park. And to get people to experience the old days, what it was like to travel on horses, it’s just great,” said Anderson.

“It’s not something that you need to be afraid of. It’s not something that you can’t do if you’ve never done it before. The way it looks from the east side to the west side of the park is totally different and worth the ride on either side.”

The outfit’s season ends this coming weekend and spots will fill up quick. To book your spot on the trail, call 406-387-4405, or visit the website .



