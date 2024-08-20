Giant Springs will host a free movie in the park

GREAT FALLS — Giant Springs State Park will host a free movie on Saturday, August 24, 2024, beginning at 8:45 pm.

Giant Springs said on Facebook: "If you missed the first showing (August 3), or if you were here and were disappointed, we would love to have you back!"

The animated 2006 family-friendly comedy film "Over the Hedge" will be presented on a large screen and professional sound system.

Movie synopsis: "When Verne and fellow woodland friends awake from winter's hibernation, they find they have some new neighbors: humans, and RJ, an opportunistic raccoon who shows the others how to exploit the suburban bounty laid out before them."



For optimal comfort bring camp chairs/blankets, and a flashlight to navigate back to your vehicle.

The movie will be shown in the grassy area near the Giant Springs and Fish Hatchery

The park is at 4603 Giant Springs Road. There is additional parking along the shoulder of Giant Springs Road or Heritage Park.

For more information call the Giant Springs Ranger Station at 406-727-1212 or click here.



"Over The Hedge" trailer: