Great Falls Americans are hosting a 'Cornhole Extravaganza'

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, August 12, 2023, the Great Falls Americans hockey team is hosting a Cornhole Extravaganza beginning at 11:00 AM at the Beacon Icehouse (1349 13th Avenue SW, Phone: 406-727-1477) in Great Falls.

There is a $100 entry fee per each two-member team that will play at least three games (plus playoffs). The top four finishers will receive awards at the conclusion of the tournament.

The Melissa Lynn Band will provide the live music starting at 7:00PM with food, drinks, and prizes throughout the day.

All proceeds from the event will go toward new dressing rooms for the Great Falls Americans.

For more information, contact Matt Leaf at Mattl.gfamericans@gmail.com, or click here.



AUGUST 12-13: The annual Mammoth Hunt will be held at First Peoples Buffalo Jump park on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event allows visitors to try the atlatl, an ancient form of hunting which pre-dates the bow and arrow. Park staff will be assisted by Jim Ray, who has more than twenty years of experience with this ancient weapon. Visitors will also have a chance to shoot primitive archery equipment and throw tomahawks with Billy Maxwell, a cultural anthropologist who will share these traditional skills. George Bryce from Helena will demonstrate flint knapping on Saturday, and Don “Doc” Woerner D.V.M. from Laurel will showcase his unique bison and mammoth bone display on both days of the event. For more information, call all 406-866-2217.



AUGUST 13: There will be a Bandshell Music Showcase at Gibson Park from 1pm until 5pm. This event will feature an array of music genres. Featured performers include Gawdful, Charles Fulcher, Joe Ryan, and Dub Revival. There will be food trucks including Sip Invasion, Tacos El Valle, and Gotcha Food Shack. Click here for more information.



