Great Falls-area museums hosting annual 'Sunday Sampler'

On Sunday, April 2, 2023, everyone is invited to visit several Great Falls-area museums and cultural centers for the annual "Sunday Sampler."

Visit at least three museums between 12pm and 4pm and find the answers to scavenger hunt questions at each museum.

At your third museum, turn in your “passport” answer sheet to be entered to win a prize from one of these museums.



Ursuline Center(2300 Central Avenue)

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art (1400 First Avenue North)

Montana Museum of Railroad History (400 3rd Street Northwest)

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center (4201 Giant Springs Road)

The History Museum (422 2nd Street South)

Galerie Trinitas (1301 20th Street South)

First People's Buffalo Jump State Park (342 Ulm-Vaughn Road, Ulm, MT)

C.M. Russell Museum (400 13th Street North)

Children's Museum of Montana (22 Railroad Square)

Malmstrom Air Force Base Museum (Malmstrom AFB)

Great Falls Public Library (301 2nd Avenue North)

For more information, call Paris Gibson Square at 406-727-8255. The event is coordinated by the Great Falls Museums Consortium (link).



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter