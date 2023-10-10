Great Falls library will host a paranormal presentation

The Great Falls Public Library will host a free paranormal presentation titled “Visiting The Beyond” on Thursday, October 12, 2023, starting at 6pm.

Curt Strutz will take the audience on a paranormal journey as he guides guests through some of the nation’s most haunted locations including abandoned hospitals, schools, asylums, homes and more.

Strutz uses original photos, deep historical documents, and haunted experiences.

The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, call the library at 406-453-0349 or click here.

