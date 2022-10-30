Watch Now
Halloween events in Great Falls on Sunday and Monday

Posted at 9:11 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 11:36:52-04

Here is a roundup of some Halloween events in Great Falls on Sunday, October 30, and Monday, October 31:

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

  • Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center (4201 Giant Springs Road) will host a free community event from noon until 5 p.m. FREE admission, FREE Halloween Crafts (while supplies last), FREE Scavenger Hunt, FREE Treat Bag to all costumed kiddos (0-16 yrs, while supplies last), meet Seaman the faithful Canine companion on the expedition. Enter our Costume Contest at 2:00p.m. - categories are Silliest, Scariest and Cutest!
  • A Special Halloween: an event at Sunrise Presbyterian Church for children who can't trick or treat due to disability, sensory issues, medical fragility, etc. Participants must RSVP in advance - click here to sign up and for more information.
  • Boy Scouts of America: Halloween fun with pumpkin painting hosted by Venturing Crew 2041 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 820 17th Avenue South. Event is open to the public for all children, boys and girls, from age 1-99. Pick a pumpkin from our pumpkin patch and enjoy using markers and paint to design your own jack-o-lantern to take home. Prizes for best pumpkin painting will be given away for all age groups. Immediately after the event you can participate in the Trunk-or-treat event across the street at the Salvation Army parking lot. (link)
  • Trunk or Treat by Kiwanis from 2:30pm-5pm at the Salvation Army (1000 17th Avenue South). There will be candy being given out and we will also have a BBQ going at some of the vehicles as well 😊 Burgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase and proceeds go to Kiwanis. All candy is FREE!
  • Set Free Ministries is partnering with Hope Falls Ranch for a harvest party at Hope Falls Ranch on from 3 p.m. until dark. This free event is jam-packed with carnival games, trunk or treat, free hot cocoa and popcorn, hayride and TONS OF CANDY!! This is a free event!! We also will have all the animals to pet and love on. Come see us at Hope Falls Ranch 74 Dear Lane, Vaughn 406-750-5647 for questions.
  • Fall Carnival: from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Great Falls Nazarene Church (1727 Second Avenue South) will host a free Fall Carnival with bounce castles, trunk or treat, carnival games, and a chili cook off!
  • Halloween Party: starting at 6:30 p.m., Central Christian Church at 1025 Central Avenue is having a Community Halloween Party with games and activities, costumes and candy for all ages.
  • Nightmare On Ella Avenue: Haunted house from 7pm - 10pm at 4115 Ella Avenue. Free event. Free popcorn & hot cocoa. Donations are accepted, and also taking food bank donations.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

  • Trick or Treating at Scheels and the Holiday Village Mall on Monday, October 31st from 4 to 6 pm. Free event for kids 10 and under.
  • Trick or Treat Spooktacular at The Lodge Senior Living (1801 9th Street South) - open to the public. Residents will hand out candy outside in the parking loop from 3pm to 5pm while in costume.
  • Trunk or Treat - with motorcycles! - at Needle Therapy (805 Third Street NW). Free kiddie tattoos and hot cocoa.
  • Faith Lutheran Church - fun and safe trick or treating experience - open to all - 6pm-7:30pm at 1300 Ferguson Drive
  • Trunk Or Treat/Harvest Party: from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Vineyard Church at 1617 6th Avenue North is hosting a free to the public and safe, family friendly Trunk or Treat and Harvest Party! Come enjoy free candy, games, bounce house and coffee and hot chocolate.
  • Nightmare On Ella Avenue: Haunted house from 7pm - 10pm at 4115 Ella Avenue. Free event. Free popcorn & hot cocoa. Donations are accepted, and also taking food bank donations.

