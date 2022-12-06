Holiday Events (December 6th-12th)

GREAT FALLS — Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here . We will update this list as we get submissions.



DECEMBER: CMR Performing Arts Department presents the timeless musical "Disney’s Beauty and the Beast." Showtimes are December 8-10 at 7:30 pm. At the Bill Williamson Auditorium on the CMR Campus. This show has comedy, drama, dance and all the songs that you remember from the first time you saw the show. Tickets are $10 for general admission. For ticket information call 406-268-6117.

DECEMBER: Highgate Senior Living Christmas Crafts, every day through December 24th, at 3000 11th Ave South. Lots of items handmade by our team members and our residents for sale in our lobby area, stop by and find something unique and fun for Christmas. All proceeds go to support the Alzheimer’s Association, Shortest Day, and Walk To End Ahzheimers. For more information, contact Mary at greatfalls.crc@highgateseniorliving.com or call 406-454-0991.

DECEMBER 6: Lessons and Carols at University of Providence in the Trinitas Chapel (1301 20th Street South) from 7pm until 8pm. You are invited to an evening of carols and the sharing of the Christmas story. For more information, contact Kody Diekhans at kody.diekhans@uprovidence.edu or 406.799.2626.

DECEMBER 7: Friends of the Harlem Public Library are hosting the Holiday Wine & Cheese fundraiser to support the library from 6pm until 8pm. There will be delicious refreshments, wine tasting, silent and live auctions, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Tickets may be purchased at the Harlem Library for $10 ahead of the event or at the door for $15. For more information, call 406-353-2712 or email harlemlib@live.com.

DECEMBER 8: Please join us at the CMR Museum for Native Voices from 4pm until 6pm as we welcome Brandon Fish with guest speaker Helen Carlson. Brandon will discuss how the Great Falls landscape was shaped through an indigenous lens. He will continue his lecture with a "walk and talk" through the Winold Reiss Exhibition as well as the Bison Gallery. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Jessica Nebel at nebel@cmrussell.org or 406-727-1939. The CMR Museum is at 400 13th Street North.

DECEMBER 8: Head Start presents Winter Art Show for their toddlers and preschoolers to show off their winter and holiday-themed art work. This event also includes hot chocolate and snacks along with crafts for the whole family. The event will be from 3pm until 6pm at 1220 3rd Avenue South. For more information, contact Alyssa Adams at alyssaa@gfoppinc.org.

DECEMBER 9: Join Great Falls author Giordano J. Lahaderne for a brief talk and reading - and book signing - from his new young adult novel, "The Mambo Wizard: Breakfast is Served!" The event will be from 6pm until 8pm at Cassiopeia Books (606 Central Avenue). For more information, call 406-315-1515.

DECEMBER 10: Great Falls Farmers Market is hosting a Very Merry Christmas Craft Show. The event will be from 9am until 3pm at the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls.

DECEMBER 10: Kick off the holiday season at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Kids Secret Shopping Days & Trim the Tree from 9am until 1pm. Free admission to the center, Kids Secret Shopping Days - let us take your kids Christmas shopping. No gift over $10.00, something for everyone on their Christmas list, elf help, and we wrap all their gifts for them. Mom & Dad can sit back with a complimentary coffee and cookie (while supplies last). Then decorate three handcrafted ornaments - two for your tree and one for the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center's tree. It's a FUN and FESTIVE time for the whole family! The center is at 4201 Giant Springs Road. For more information, call Kelly Paladino at 406-452-5661.

DECEMBER 10: Stop by the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter between 3pm and 6pm and get your pet's photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. You can even be in the photo if you want to. $10 per photo (digitally delivered). All proceeds go to the Animal Shelter. For more information, call 406-454-2276. The shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE.

DECEMBER 10: Wheels Of Thunder roller rink will host Breakfast with Santa: pancakes, juice, fruit, decorate cookies, crafts, balloon lady, face painting, pictures with Santa, Grinch and Max and roller skating for $45 for 5 people; space is limited. Also on December 10 from 2pm until 4pm is Lunch with Santa: one pizza a pitcher of soda or 2 plates supreme nachos with a pitcher of soda, ice cream sundae, Roller skating picture with Santa, Grinch, and Max, Roller skating, crafts, cookie decorating, door prizes all during the lunch event; $45 for 5 people. The roller rink is at 1609 12th Avenue North. For more information, call 406-866-0850.

DECEMBER 12: Hip, hip, hooray! The reindeer are coming back to play at Scheels (Holiday Village Mall)! Join us Monday, December 12th, from 4pm until 7pm for one of the most (free!) magical events of the year!

