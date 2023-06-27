Independence Day events in Great Falls (2023)

The City of Great Falls has released information about Independence Day events happening this year.

The Great Falls Municipal Band will present a free Summer Celebration Concert on Wednesday, June 28, in the Mansfield Convention Center. Doors open at 5:30 pm (concessions will be available), and pre-concert entertainment from Miss Linda's Studio Centre will begin at 6 pm. The concert will start at 7 pm and will feature familiar patriotic selections. For more information, contact Phil Burton at 406-899-9982.

The annual Independence Day will be on Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Great Falls. The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., and the route runs from First Avenue South to Eighth Street, north to Central Avenue, and then heads west to Park Drive and disbands in Margaret Park (north of the Civic Center). For more information about the parade, contact Lola Galloway at 406-750-4721.

Immediately following the parade, the free "Fourth of July Hootenanny" concert will start with headliner Morgan Evans. It will be along Central Avenue near Fifth Street. The event will also feature a street festival with music, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Later in the evening will be the People's Park & Recreation Foundation community fireworks display. The best viewing of the fireworks will be at Elks-Riverside Park (River Drive North between Central & Sixth Street). The fireworks usually begin at about 10:15 pm (when it gets dark) from West Bank Park. West Bank Park will be closed all day for the pyrotechnics to set up the display.

Other firework viewing options include Eagle Falls Golf Course and Centene Stadium. The Great Falls Voyagers are also in town, and the game begins at 7 pm with fireworks to follow.

The golf course is hosting a free Community Celebration starting at 6 pm with live music, games for kids, and food and drink specials in the Taphouse.

For those who want to play golf, sign up for the nine-hole, two-person scramble beginning at 5 pm - $20 for pass holders and $40 for non-pass holders. For more information, call Eagle Falls at 406-761-1078.

BLACK EAGLE

Black Eagle will also host an Independence Day parade; it, too, starts at 11:00 a.m. It will begin at the Black Eagle Country Club and end at the Black Eagle Community Center, and is organized by the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department.

The annual Independence Day picnic in Black Eagle is not happening this year, however. The BEVFD said: "We were not able to get enough volunteers to put the event on. We want to thank all of our past community volunteers and donors for their patronage and assistance."



