'Movie in the Park' in Great Falls on July 16

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Park & Recreation will host another “Movie in the Park” on Saturday, July 16, featuring the movie "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

The 2018 movie is the fifth in the "Jurassic Park" series; here is an overview:

Three years after the Jurassic World theme park was closed down, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to Isla Nublar to save the dinosaurs when they learn that a once dormant volcano on the island is active and is threatening to extinguish all life there. Along the way, Owen sets out to find Blue, his lead raptor, and discovers a conspiracy that could disrupt the natural order of the entire planet.

The movie will begin at 9 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell, according to a news release from the City of Great Falls. Concessions will be available to buy at the nearby Snack Shack.

The news release says: "The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars."

The film will be presented by FunFlicks of Montana on a 32’ viewing screen with premium cinema projection and a concert-grade sound system.

For more information, call Park & Recreation at 406-771-1265, or the Snack Shack at 406-564-6620.



