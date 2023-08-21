'Movie In The Park' in Great Falls on Saturday

There will be another free movie shown in Gibson Park on Saturday, August 26, 2023, this time featuring "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts."

The event was originally scheduled for August 19, but was postponed due to weather.

The movie is the latest installment in the Transformers series. Released in June 2023, it has grossed more than $420 million dollars worldwide.

There will be free face painting and snack vendors starting at 6:30pm, and at about 8:30 (once it is dark enough) they will show the movie on a large screen with a professional sound system.

Bring a blanket and lawn chair and enjoy a family night under the stars.

Sponsors include Mountain Title Company, Steel Etc., Montana Federal Credit Union, Great Falls Hospital, Century Gaming, and the Snack Shack.

Other events on August 26:

The Electric City Water Park will host "Drool In The Pool" for dogs to enjoy some splashy wet fun from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. In addition to dog-paddling and splashing in the water, there will also be some "dry-land" activities for the dogs, including paw print painting and sniffing games. For the human guardians, there will be DIY animal toy activities, mini-education booths, and a variety of animal-based vendors will keep you occupied while your pup plays the day away. The water park is located at 100 River Drive South. For more information, call 406-454-9008.

The third annual Touch A Truck in downtown Great Falls (100-600 Blocks of Central Avenue). This family-focused event brings the big trucks and machinery that every kid loves to their fingertips! Children can climb on, touch, and admire vehicles and machinery up close. We'll also have refreshments available to purchase from your favorite food and coffee trucks, as well as other kid-friendly/family focused features. Click here to visit the event page.

