Out & About (April 18-20)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

Several organizations host events regularly, or provide events listings:

Great Falls Public Library: website

Paris Gibson Square: website

The Newberry: website

Mansfield Theatre: website

KGPR - The Electron: website

Lively Times: website

THURSDAY APRIL 18: Come enjoy SUP n’ Sip at the Peak Health & Wellness Center (1800 Benefis Court) from 7pm until 8:30pm. Join us for an evening of yoga, mermaids and drinks at the Peak! Whether you are a yoga enthusiast or just looking for some fun, this event is perfect for all skill levels. With limited paddleboards available, be sure to secure your spot early! Don’t worry if you miss out on a board though, as we are opening up our pool deck for the perfect view and stable yoga experience. Open to members and guests ages 21+. For more information, call 406-727-7325 or click here.

FRIDAY APRIL 19 and SATURDAY APRIL 20: Great Falls will host the Jordan World Circus. All performances will be at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena at Montana ExpoPark. Performances on Friday will begin at 4pm and at 7:30pm. On Saturday, performances will begin at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm. Among the highlights are elephants, camels, and bison; All-Star Performing Dogs; the "Globe of Death" motorcycle stunt show; high-wire acts; and clowns and juggling. For ticket information and more details, click here.

FRIDAY APRIL 19: There will be a drive-in movie (“The Goonies”) in the CMR High School parking lot. The event is a fundraiser for the Lost Enzyme Project in honor of student Oliver Mills (details). There is no set admission fee; donations are gratefully accepted. Bring cash for gate admission donation. Parking opens at 6 pm; movie starts at 7 pm. Concessions will be available. For more information, call Christi Virts at 406-238-7832.

FRIDAY APRIL 19: Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art will host a GFPS Student Art Exhibition Reception & Award Ceremony from 4:30pm until 6:30pm. Visit the museum and celebrate the artwork made by creative students participating in art education through Great Falls Public Schools. For more information call Nicole Evans at 406-727-8255.

SATURDAY APRIL 20: The Great Falls Figure Skating Club will host The Elements on Ice from 2:30pm until 5pm at the Great Falls Ice Plex (4001 29th Street SW). The annual ice show showcases skaters who have just started and those who are seasoned in figure skating. This is the time the community can come and see what we have been up to at the Great Falls Ice Plex all season. For more information, click here, or email gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com .

APRIL 20-21: Great Falls will host the Montana Fitness & Health Expo. The expo will showcase businesses and health professionals who offer products or services that help individuals reach their health and fitness goals. Gyms, health food vendors, chiropractic clinics, massage therapists, licensed therapists, and more will be featured. The event will be at Montana ExpoPark. For more information, contact Annie Lowe at lowe.annie@icloud.com or click here.

APRIL 20: Come enjoy a Walleye Feed from 4pm until 6pm at Tuffy's Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). $15.00 per served plate. Proceeds will go to continuous improvements at Wadsworth Park. For more information, call Cathie Sanders at 406-964-8527.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20: Visit the West Side Methodist Church (726 Central Avenue West) for a Spring Salad Luncheon from 11:30am until 1:30pm. Tickets are 10.00 each. Entertainment and door prizes. For more information, call 406-452-3900.

SATURDAY APRIL 20: Owlbear Gaming Club will host a Tabletop Gaming Open House from 1pm until 10pm at 815 2nd Street South in Great Falls. If you like Dungeons and Dragons, boardgames, tabletop minis, or any other games, come out and play with others. For more information, call Chris Walker at 406-308-9896 or click here.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25: The CMR Drama Department proudly presents “The End of the World (With Prom to Follow)” on April 25, 26, and 27 at 7:30 pm in the Bill Williamson Hall Auditorium. Drama director Chris Evans describes the show as a cross between “Lord of the Flies” and “The Twilight Zone." This drama/comedy explores mortality, friendship and the survival of ethics when survival itself is at stake. Tickets are $6 for Students/Seniors and $8 for Adults. General Admission seating begins at 7 pm. For more information call 406-268-6117.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26: Come to the Auto Parts Swap Meet from noon until 7pm in the Heritage Building at Montana ExpoPark. Also runs on Saturday from 8am until 5pm. Admission $5. For more information, call 406-454-1155.

FRIDAY APRIL 26: Emilie Center at 1920 10th Avenue South in Great Falls will host a Fundraiser and Open House from 8am until 2pm, and again on Saturday, April 27. Please stop by to visit and shop for nearly new clothes, shoes, household, jewelry & vintage items or GIVE a cash donation to support the organization! For more information, call Pam at 406-788-2564 or click here.

APRIL 27: There will be a Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser to benefit the Montana Association for the Deaf & Blind from 4pm until 9pm at the VFW (4123 10th Avenue South) in Greaet Falls. Hope to see you there to support and assist us going to State convention in Bozeman. Spaghetti Menu- $15.00 for tickets in advance, $20.00 at the door. Pork raffle, 2 halves of pork 1 ticket- $5, 5 tickets $20. 50/50 drawing, silent auction, DO NOT need to be present to win. Silent Auction & $3 root beer floats. For more information, call Dennis at 406-861-8989.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27: Family Promise of Great Falls will host a SOC HOP fundraiser, dinner, and silent auction from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue South. This is a 1950's style dinner, fundraiser, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information or tickets, call Tiffany at 406-750-4726, or Family Promise at 406-590-2610.

FRIDAY, MAY 3: The Mansfield Theatre in Great Falls will host ABBAFab, an ABBA tribute, from 7:30pm until 9:30pm. The songs, the costumes, the voices, the entire elaborate production are so good you might think you are at a ABBA concert. Call 406-455-8514 for tickets, click here, or visit the Mansfield Ticket Office at the Civic Center.

FRIDAY, MAY 10: Deadline for submissions to perform in Peace Place's "Center Stage" fundraiser. Solo singers compete for cash prizes. Must be at least 18 years old at time of event - June 21, 2024. To enter, submit a 1-2 minute video audition to events@peaceplacegf.com . Singers will be notified of selection on May 17, 2024. Selected singers must pay a $25 (non-refundable) registration fee by May 24, 2024. Voting will consist of both audience and judge votes. Individual singers only please, one song each. For more information, contact Gloria Braucht at 406-642-0235 or click here.

FRIDAY MAY 10: Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art will host Spotlight on The Square Exhibition Reception from 5:30pm until 7:30pm at 1400 First Avenue North in Great Falls. Spotlight on The Square focuses on the staff, art instructors, docents, and students at our museum. Works on exhibit include paintings, drawings, pottery, sculpture, and mixed media that showcase the artists' accomplishments and skill. For more information call Nicole Evans at 406-727-8255 or click here.

SATURDAY, MAY 11: Join us for Walk MS: Your Way in Great Falls from 10am until noon at West Bank Park. A one or three mile walk in honor of the Great Falls MS Community! Wear your orange and Walk MS gear to raise awareness in our community! For questions, sponsorship information, or to make an in-kind donation for the day of the event, click here, or contact a Team Captains Cody Burroughs: codyburroughs41@gmail.com or Dawn Helzer: dawnlhelzer@gmail.com.

SATURDAY MAY 11: Triumph Baptist Church will host a Rummage Sale from 9am until 3pm at 500 Second Avenue SW. Lots of household items, some tools and guy things. Lots of miscellaneous and Collectibles. Food available for purchase. For more information, call Wayne Olson at 406-750-6233.

TUESDAY MAY 14: The Mansfield Center in Great Falls will host the Grizzly Scholarship Association Spring Coaches Tour from 5pm until 9pm. Doors open at 5:00pm and Dinner, Auction, and Coach's presentations begin at 6:00pm. Live and Silent Auction items available. 20 dollars at the door or at ticket locations. For more information call Dirk Cappis at 406-727-2739 or click here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8: Join us for the Vintage Artisan Market at the Fergus County Fairgrounds from 9am until 4pm. A great mixture of antique, vintage, collectibles and artisan made goods. Food is available for purchase. $5.00 entry fee, grab a friend and take a drive to Lewistown for a fun filled day of shopping. For more information, call Cheryl at 406-781-9345, or click here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15: Come enjoy the Belt PRCA Rodeo starting at 6pm at the Belt Rodeo Grounds (644 Lewis Street). Rodeo continues on Sunday at 2pm. Tickets $15 for adults; $6 ages 6-15; under 6 are free. For more information, call Dave Anderson at 406-788-4486, or click here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16: Join us for Payton’s Run in Browning starting at 4pm. It will begin at Last Star Road #9. This is a memorial run created in honor of our boy Payton Lane Weatherwax Buckland. Payton was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma and boy did he give it one heck of a fight. In November of 2022 his little body grew tired, what once was an energetic happy little ball of energy was no longer physically able to move on his own but he still smiled and cracked jokes, his strength and love for life will live on. Come out and join us Father's Day/Payton’s Birthday weekend as we continue to do what Payton loved. Everyone is encouraged to join us! Kids ages 1-17 enter the run for FREE! For more information, call JoDon at 406-450-6130.

