Out & About (April 25-27)

DOLL TABLES

Gun Show and Sale on April 25,26,27 at Expo Park, Great Falls. Falls Dolls have 20+ tables available for sale of dolls and related items. Market your doll items in doll section. Or Falls Dolls will market your table for you. For more information, call Sue or Linda at 406-465-5961.

AUTO & PARTS SWAP MEET

Happening on April 25, 12:00-7:00, and April 26, 8:00-5:00, Montana ExpoPark Heritage Building, $5 admission is good for both days. Call 406-454-1155 for more information.

TEEN NIGHT @ REC CENTER

We're excited to announce Teen Night at The Great Falls Rec Center (801 Second Avenue North) on April 25 featuring a Life-Size Battleship Tournament from 5:45-10:30 PM. This event is for students grades 5-12. Students are welcome to participate in the tournament or simply spend time with friends. Concessions will be available for purchase in the cafe, and the game room will be open with various activities. Please register your student for this event by clicking here. The entry fee is $5.00 per student. Call 406-771-9299 if you have questions.

EMILIE CENTER GARAGE SALE

Open to the Public, Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26, 8am to 2pm each day, at 1920 10th Avenue South. For more information, call 406-771-6695 or click here. Please stop by to visit and SHOP for nearly new clothes & shoes, household and specialty items, fun jewelry & vintage selections or GIVE a cash donation to support our mission! Cash Only Please

BIG SKY REPTILE EXPO

On Saturday, April 26, from 10am to 5pm at Great Falls High School. Montana's largest reptile and amphibian expo. Admission is $10 adults; $5 kids age 5-10; children 4 and under free.

GENEALOGY SOCIETY OPEN HOUSE

Great Falls Genealogy Society and Library 50th Birthday Open House. April 26, 10 am - 4 pm. Third Floor of the Public Library (301 2nd Avenue North). Cake will be served at 1 pm. Please come and help us celebrate. For more information, call 406-727-3922.

'BRING THEM HOME' FILM

On April 30, doors open at 6:00. Documentary begins at 6:30 pm, at Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 4201 Giant Springs Road in Great Falls. This FREE event is sponsored by Wild Montana, Great Falls Public Library, and Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. Aiskotahkapiyaaya documentary viewing with Co-directors, will be present to chat before and after the program for a live Q&A. Film chronicles a decades-long initiative by members of the Blackfoot Confederacy to bring wild buffalo back to the Blackfeet Reservation. For more information, call 406-788-3370.

SALUTE TO WOMEN

The annual Salute to Women Gala will be on Friday, May 2, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center (1100 5th St. South) from 5-9pm. Tickets are $50 each and available at ywcagreatfalls.org or at the YWCA GF Office. All are welcome! Against a backdrop of shared stories and shared aspirations, the gala honors women of distinction who have left an indelible mark on our community. Among the highlights is the prestigious Sheila Rice Lifetime Achievement Award, a symbol of lifelong dedication, passion, and service. For more information, call 406-452-1315 or click here.

CRUISIN' THE DRAG

Montana's largest car show, on May 3. We fill over nine blocks of downtown Great Falls' Central Avenue, the city's original "drag" for many decades. Cruisin' The Drag attracts cars, trucks, and motorcycles from the western United States and Canada from as far away as Las Vegas, Nevada and Edmonton, Alberta. This year is our 25th Anniversary and we expect a record turnout so please register early and reserve your spot. The registration tables will open at 7:30 am and closes at 11:00 am for judging. The show runs from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. with Awards starting at 4:00 pm. For more information, call 406-750-2879.

ROCK YOUR CROCS FUN RUN

Event will be at CMR track and field on May 3 starting at 10am. Registration starts at 9am if you have not registered beforehand. 228 17th Avenue NW. For more information, call 406-315-3413 or click here.

ROCK YOUR MOCS FUN RUN

The Montana United Indian Association will host a "Rock Your Mocs/Ribbons 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk" on Friday, May 3, starting at 9 a.m. at the CMR High School track field in Great Falls. The event is open to all and is held in honor of Missing/Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) awareness, while also promoting healthy lifestyle choices within Native and local communities. Money raised will go toward the purchase of back to school shoes for MUIA clients. The event will feature guest speaker Billy “The Kid” Wagner, an advocate for MMIP and community wellness. Registration is $12 for adults and $6 for children (cash only) and can be completed in advance or on the day of the event. Participants are encouraged to wear moccasins or ribbon skirts/shirts to show support and solidarity.

For more information, visit the Montana United Indian Association Facebook page or call 406-315-3413.

TASGA DE MAYO

Teton Antique Steam & Gas Association (TASGA) presents TASGA de Mayo. Festivities are May 3, 2025 at 4 pm - 7 pm. Taco Bar will be served until gone. We'll have live entertainment, a 50/50 drawing, kids train rides, and games for all ages. It's a free will offering and all donated funds will be used for buildings maintenance. The event will be held on the TASGA grounds located 2 blocks south of the Choteau City Park. For more information, call 406-289-0128.

SOC HOP

Family Promise will host its annual SOC HOP on Saturday, May 3, at the Elks Lodge (500 First Avenue South, Great Falls) from 5pm to 10pm. There will be dinner, a DJ, and music from the 60's through the 90's. Come dressed in your favorite decade's attire. There will be a silent auction with lots of great items. All proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information, call Tiffany Wilkson at 406-590-2610, or click here.

SHELBY RUMMAGE SALE

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church at 222 Second Avenue South in Shelby on May 8 (9am to 4pm) and May 9 (9am to 5pm) and May 10 (9am to 1pm). Sponsored by Toole County Medical Auxiliary in Shelby. For more information, call 406-470-1511.

VETERANS BREAKFAST

Join us on May 9 for the Veterans Mentoring Veterans breakfast at Alliance for Youth (3220 11th Avenue South, Great Falls). This event is from 7:00am to 9:00am. This FREE breakfast is open to all Veterans, Military and their family members. Stop by for a great meal and conversation! Donations welcomed. For more information, call 406-868-7388 or click here.

GRIZZLY SCHOLARSHIP TOUR/FUNDRAISER

Great Falls Chapter of Grizzly Scholarship Association hosting spring coaches tour and banquet. $20.00 dollar entry fee. Children under 12 free. Event includes food and drinks as well as silent and live auction. Meet the coaches, athletic staff, and Monte the mascot. All proceeds donated for scholarships. May 13, 2025 5:00-8:30 pm at Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts in the Great Falls Civic Center. For more information, call 406-750-2731 or click here.

CIRQUE ITALIA WATER CIRCUS

The event runs from May 16th – 19th under the big-top tent in the parking lot of Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls. May 16 – Friday: 7:30pm; May 17 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm; May 18 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm; May 19 – Monday: 7:30pm. For more information, click here to visit the event website.

WOMEN'S DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT

Coming up on May 17 - Montana's ONLY All Women Disc Golf Tournament. Open to youth divisions for girls as young as 6 yr old. Adult Amateur and Pro divisions available. Registration Required. Lunch by All The Things Charcuterie Included in Registration! Starts at 9:00AM at Warden Park Disc Golf Course at 201 13th Street South in Great Falls. Text Maggie at 406.239.1469 or register online at DiscGolfScene.com. Find Electric City Disc Golf Club on Facebook for more information.

BEAR PAW MARATHON

The 5th Annual Bear Paw Marathon will be held in Havre, Montana on Saturday, June 7th, 2025. Includes a Full & Half Marathon along with a 5K fun run/walk. Marathon starts at 6AM, Half Marathon starts at 7AM, and 5K starts at 8AM. All races finish on the campus of MSU-Northern. Find details and register online at bearpawmarathon.com.

BELT RODEO

Join in the fun on Father’s Day weekend. Belt Rodeo Arena located at Belt City Park. Saturday June 14, 2025 6:00pm / Sunday June 15, 2025 2:00pm. Click here for more information.

TREASURE STATE TRUCK SHOW

Coming up on June 20-21 at Protech Steel (673 Vaughn Frontage Road, several miles west of Great Falls). Friday starts at 5pm, Saturday starts at 9am. Light show @ dusk on Saturday. Semi-trucks, hot rods, motorcycles, tricked and lifted trucks - all welcome! Small business vendors ranging from apparel to accessories. For more information, call Dave at 406-231-9816.

FOSSIL FUN FEST IN RUDYARD

Coming up on June 21 - Pancake Breakfast 8 am; pie social, craft and food vendors 9 am; 3v3 kids outdoor basketball tourney begins @ 9 am on Mainstreet. Museums open 10 - 4:30. Live music by Greg Kinder 2 -4 pm downtown. New wall sized homestead map. Dino movies & popcorn @ HiLine Theatre 2 pm and 7pm. John B Scanella, Curator of Paleontology from Museum of the Rockies speaks at HiLine Theatre @ 5 pm. Street Dance and Live Music downtown - Local Strangers @ 6 pm, Blind Luck at 8 pm. For more information, call 406-355-4141 or click here.

FORT BENTON SUMMER CELEBRATION

This year's event runs from June 27-29. It will feature live music, food vendors, face-painting, art and artists, crafts vendors, sidewalk chalk art, car show, a street dance, and much more. Click here for the full schedule.