Out & About (April 28-30)

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.

NOTE: The Great Falls Custom Car Show originally scheduled for April 21-22 has been RE-SCHEDULED for May 19-20 due to the recent snow and numerous weather-related cancellations. For more information, call 406-268-0917, or click here.

APRIL 28-30: Treasure State Doll’ers Doll Show & Sale held in conjunction with the Great Falls Gun and Antique Show at Montana ExpoPark, April 28 thru April 30, 2023. $10 for adults. Children under 15 accompanied with adult $1. Fee applies for entrance for all 3 days. For more information, contact jansboutique032@gmail.com.

APRIL 28: Sign up for the CommUNITY Cleanup. This marks 43 years of Great Falls and Black Eagle residents coming together to clean up the neighborhoods! NeighborWorks Great Falls, local teams, and Malmstrom Air Force Base pick up around 20 tons of rubbish EACH YEAR. You can participate by signing up as a team or by joining a pre-existing one. Know of a park, business, or yard that needs cleaning? Nominate it as a potential cleanup site. Use the QR Code on our Facebook post to sign up by clicking here.

APRIL 29: Girl Scout Troop 3065 is having a cookie sale at the US Bank location at the corner of Northwest Bypass from 11am until 5pm. For more information, call Terri at 406-590-7192.

APRIL 29: The annual Spring Fever Craft Show is coming to the Mansfield Convention Center in Great Falls from 10am to 4pm. Hosted by the Great Falls Original Farmers' Market, this event will feature handmade crafts from local artisans and vendors. Don't miss out on this opportunity to shop local and support small businesses in our community!

APRIL 29: There will be a PUTT-PUTT Community Fundraiser in Lincoln that will benefit volunteer fire and EMT, school activities, senior center, community hall, and veteran programs in Lincoln, Montana. For more information, call Bonnie at 406-590-2672, or click here to visit the website. Bonnie says: "Hi, my name is Bonnie Christian, I have put on this community fundraiser for 15 yrs. With the help of many excellent individuals, it has grown as an event many people in surrounding areas have become very fond of."

MAY 5-6: There will be a Native American Memorial Round Dance that is free and open to all at the Family Living Center at Montana ExpoPark. It is in honor of our loved ones that have passed. We will have a Tipi set up to use for the opening prayer ceremony, conducted by Gerry Redbear from Canada. Special guest Nakoah Heavyrunner. We will also be honoring Mother's Day as well. Dates are Friday May 5 @5-11pm and Saturday May 6 @5-11pm. This will be a Drug and Alcohol Free Event. For more information call Ashley Thibert at 406-403-6371.

MAY 6: Junior League of Great Falls will host Free Laundry Day from 11am until 3pm at Falls Laundry (614 Ninth Street South). Any person or family in need of a free load of laundry is encouraged to come and participate. Participants will receive a free load of laundry along with detergent and dryer sheets. For more information, call Alicia at 605-216-8408.

MAY 6: The Emilie Center will host a garage sale from 9am until 5pm at 1920 10th Avenue South. Enter from the alley for the sale! For more information, call 406-771-6695.

MAY 6: Friends of NRA Banquet & Auction, May 6th at Montana ExpoPark (400 3rd Street NW, Great Falls). Doors open at 5pm. Tickets limited to 500 - no tickets sold at the door. FNRA supports shooting sports in Montana which includes archery and youth programs. Click here to buy tickets online, or buy tickets at Mitchell Supply, 300 Smelter Ave NE, #3A, Great Falls. For more information, contact Paul Fischer at 406-231-1500 or pmf_allpro@hotmail.com.

Friends of NRA Banquet & Auction

MAY 16: The UM Grizzlies spring coaches tour and banquet is coming to Great Falls May 16th, 2023 from 5pm until 8pm in the Mansfield Room at Civic Center. Join us for an evening with Grizzly coaches and fellow Griz fans for a catered dinner and a chance to meet the coaches and listen to them talk about their teams. The event will include a live auction, a silent auction, a raffle, split the pot for cash, and heads/tails for cash. Sponsorship of the event is $350 and includes advertising at the event and 4 tickets. Single tickets are 20 dollars with children under 12 free. For more information, contact cappispt@hotmail.com or click here.

MAY 20: Young Parents Education Center will host a Family Fun Field Day Fundraiser from noon until 3pm at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue). A day of fun for families to enjoy playing games together. Food trucks will be on site to satisfy your hunger and Safety Coalition will be doing car seat checks and installations. Games include: bounce house, cake walk, face painting, 3 legged race, potato sack race, obstacle course, bean bag toss, photo booth, bowling, kiddie corner, and so much more. For more information, call 406-268-6638 or email deidra_haffner@gfps.k12.mt.us.

MAY 27: Come have Breakfast With The Great Falls Voyagers baseball team! Saturday, May 27th, we will be serving up breakfast at The Heisey Community Center (313 7th Street North) from 8am until 11am. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, and scrambled eggs along with orange juice and coffee. The entry fee will be $7. Come enjoy breakfast with the team and chat with your favorite players! We hope to see you all there! Call Russ at 406-453-1211 with any questions, or send an email to heiseycc@gmail.com.

JUNE 3: Central Montana's annual fishing day for youngsters will take place 9 a.m. to noon at Wadsworth Pond on the west side of Great Falls. As in past years, the Great Falls chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will give away a free rod and reel outfit or a tackle box to youngsters who complete a series of educational stations, plus bait. There will also be hot dogs, soda, water available to all. Prizes for the top 3 biggest fish. No fishing license is required that day at Wadsworth. There is no age limit but the activities are geared to youngsters just learning how to fish. To reach Wadsworth Pond head west on Central Avenue over I-15, turn north on 34th Street NW, then turn west on Wilkinson Lane and follow to the park. For more information call Robbi at 406-590-6565 or Brenda at 406-868-2676

JULY 1: City Chevrolet will host a Corvette Only show at 3900 10th Avenue South from 10am until 3pm! Come see these amazing cars featuring new and old models. Hot dogs, chips and soda will be for sale. We will have raffle items. Visitors can vote for their favorite car. For more information, call Adam at 406-781-2694, or email greatfallscorvetteclub@gmail.com.

JULY 17: A 5-day camp for grades Pre-K through 6th grade - Bethel Lutheran Church VBS Day Camp. Our lead counselors are from Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp. Each day is themed with age appropriate bible study, small group games, crafts and large group games. We have a special evening event during our week, Thursday we have a Summer Fun Fest open to the public with food vendors, face painting, games. For more information, call 406-761-1543, email bethelgf.church@gmail.com, or click here.

JULY 13-16: The CMR Class of 1973 Reunion will be held, with several events planned. For more information, visit the Facebook page, or contact Melanie at 408-425-1579 or makuntz@hotmail.com.

JULY 20-22: The CMR High School Class of 1978 Reunion. July 20 - all-class gathering at 6pm at the Halftime Sports Bar. July 21 - Class of '78 gathering at 5pm at The Do Bar. July 22 - dinner at Elk's Lodge - 5pm cocktail hour, 6pm dinner. For more information, contact Sherri Carl at 406-781-3283.

MTN

AUGUST 5: Summer fun at Centene Stadium! This Heisey Baseball Camp features skills taught by your favorite local team, the Great Falls Voyagers. Your child will receive a camp t-shirt, lunch and a ticket for that night's game. Following the game, there will be a movie night out on the field. Baseball gloves will NOT be provided. Each participant must bring their own. Camp Start Times: Ages 6-10 start at 9am and finish at 11am; Ages 11-15 start at 11am and finish at 1pm. For more information, call Russ Bates at 406-453-1211.

AUGUST 17: Join us for the second annual Montana Multi Cultural Fair from 5PM-8PM on the 400 and 500 block on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls! Mark your calendars now to attend and get ready for this years’ event to be BIGGER, BETTER, and EVEN MORE AMAZING! We anticipate more than 3,000 attendees, with over 15+ countries being represented and counting, and will have live performances, ethnic food samples, food trucks, entertainment, and SO MUCH MORE! For more information, click here to visit the website, or email Karyn at kshaffer@dadco.com.

Montana Multi Cultural Fair

SEPTEMBER 9: Save the date and mark your calendars for Arts on Fire at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. Join us for art activities for all ages; an art and craft vendor market; musical, dance, and theatre performances; root beer floats; and more! Click here for more information, or call the Square at 406-727-8255.

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.