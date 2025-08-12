Out & About (August 2025)

GREAT FALLS — This list of events is updated weekly. Click here to submit your event. Several organizations host events regularly, or provide events listings:

PARKING LOT SALE

The Montana School of the Deaf and the Blind Class of 2026 Hosts Parking Lot Sale to Fund Senior Trip to the Black Hills to raise funds for their senior trip and they’re inviting the community to come shop, support, and say hello. The sale will be Thursday and Friday, August 15–16, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at MSDB, 3911 Central Avenue in Great Falls. Proceeds from the event will help students explore historical and cultural landmarks in the Black Hills of South Dakota, including Mount Rushmore, the Crazy Horse Memorial, and other memorable destinations. Shoppers can expect to find a wide variety of items including toys, games, puzzles, clothing, household goods, books, baby items, and more. Come support MSDB’s Class of 2026, meet the students, and help them get one step closer to their well-earned senior adventure.

TOUCH A TRUCK

The fifth annual Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, August 16, will be our best event yet. It will be from 9am to 1pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. Join the Junior League of Great Falls as we bring together dozens of businesses and individuals who build, serve, and protect our community so your kids can get up close to their favorite vehicles and machinery while partaking in fun activities. This is a FREE event for families to enjoy. Click here for more information.

CORNHOLE TOURNEY & BBQ

Dynamic Recovery will be hosting a Cornhole Tournament and BBQ for the community at the Heritage Park area of Giant Springs. August 16th, 2025, from 11:30am-3:00pm. This is a family friendly event, and all are welcome. There will be raffle prizes, cornhole games, and fun to be had by all! We hope to see everyone out there! For more information, call 406-315-2028. Take River Drive North to Giant Springs Road; turn on to Giant Springs Road; go 1.2 miles, turn right, look for the signs for the cornhole tournament.

GRIEF SHARE

A GriefShare grief support group for people grieving the death of a loved one is starting soon. Please join us August 18 at 10:00 AM or 7:00 PM at 908 47th Street South in Great Falls. For more information, contact Diana Greytak 406-399-5744or visit griefshare.org.

RENEWABLE ENERGY FORUM

The Montana Renewable Energy Association is hosting a reception to network, to celebrate, and to enjoy the breathtaking views of the Missouri River overlook. Open to the public and to MREA members and supporters. RSVP required for entry. Order of events includes: Welcome Message from Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Director Duane Buchi; Deep dive into the energy footprint of the Interpretive Center; Energy and sustainability talk by Little Shell Chippewa Tribe Councilwoman Alisa Herodes; "State of Distributed Energy" discussion with Montana Renewable Energy Association's Director Makenna Sellers and President Bradley Van Wert. Light fare provided, with live music from guitar and violin jass duo Richard Matoon & Mary Papoulis. Click here for more information.

TNT POKER RUN

This is a fundraiser for the Great Falls Tenacious Dames, an all women's motorcycle riding club and the Grace Haven Women's Veteran's center. The fun starts on August 23 at 9:30 am. We share this event with Tuffy's Motor Inn at 48 Sun Prairie Road, Great Falls, MT and that is where we meet. There will be a poker run, 50/50, and raffles during the day. Food trucks and Willie's Distillery will be there for additional nourishment. In the evening the Melissa Dascoulias Band will be playing for your entertainment! Please come and join us and support the only Women's Veteran's home in Montana! For more information call 406-868-4043.

GOLF TOURNAMENT

2-person scramble charity golf tournament on August 23 at Anaconda Hills, Great Falls, MT. Shot gun start at 8:30. Prime Rib dinner after event at The Do. Funds raised from tournament helps Uptown Optimist Club of Great Falls fund their Children's Health, Wellness & Cancer Campaign. For more information, call 406-750-0415.

SAM STEFFAN MEMORIAL RUN

The inaugural Sam Steffan Memorial Run be on September 6, kicking off at Big Sky Harley Davidson (4258 10th Avenue South) at 9am with a biker breakfast. Sam was a real power house within the motorcycle world and he had a deep devotion to children. This memorial run will benefit Eagle Mount Great Falls that provides services to the children of our community. There will be an all-day silent auction put on by Eagle Mount Great Falls at Big Sky Harley, poker run, 50/50’s, food, non-host bar and dj music. For more information, click here.

PLANE PULL

Get ready to pull for a purpose at the Great Falls Plane Pull on Friday, September 13, 2025, at Holman Aviation, 1940 Airport Court. Check-in opens at 10:00 a.m., with the pull starting at 12:00 p.m. Teams of 8 will compete to see who can pull a full-size aircraft 12 feet the fastest — all while raising funds for Special Olympics Montana. No experience necessary — just strength, teamwork, and a whole lot of heart. Team fundraising minimum $500. Spectators are welcome, and costumes and team spirit are encouraged! Don't miss this unforgettable day of fun, competition, and inclusion. Click here for more information.

SMART DRIVER COURSE

The AARP Smart Driver course is a four-hour session designed for drivers 50 and older. The theme of the course is change. Changes in vehicles, roadways, and changes affecting older drivers. Participants will learn how to adjust to changes that affect older drivers, as well as defensive driving techniques. Completion of the course can provide discounts on your auto insurance. The cost of the course is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. The course will be held on September 16, 2025 from 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM at Cascade County Aging Services, 1801 Benefis Court. To register, call 406-454-6990 and mention driver safety course, or register online at https://www.aarp.org/auto/driver-safety/locations/ [aarp.org]

GOLF TOURNAMENT

Charity Women-only golf tournament. 3 women scramble to be held September 20, 2025 at Anaconda Hills Golf Course. Funds raised help our organization help breast cancer patients request. For more information, call 406-750-0415.

5K & 1-MILE FUN RUN

Lace up and join us for the Hot Pursuit 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Gibson Park in Great Falls. The race kicks off at 10:00 a.m., with check-in beginning at 9:00 a.m. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just in it for the fun, this high-energy event is open to all and supports Special Olympics Montana. Registration is $35 for adults and $15 for youth 12 & under, with official 5K timing available for those who register by Wednesday, September 24 at 5:00 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged — especially those dressed as your favorite law enforcement or firefighter hero! Come run, walk, or cheer as we race toward a more inclusive Montana. Click here for more information.

CRAFT FAIR

Craft Fair & Flea Market on September 27, 2025, from 9:00AM-3:00PM at 401 21st Street in Black Eagle. Admission is $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Fundraiser for Rescue Mission Family Center. For more information call 406-403-2133.

NUTCRACKER

Give the gift of NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet to the whole family. Celebrate America’s favorite Christmas tradition with an international cast that unites world-class talent from renowned ballet capitals across the globe. Featuring choreography by acclaimed Ukrainian choreographer Viktor Davydiuk, the show uniquely blends classical ballet and Tchaikovsky’s timeless score with jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Don’t miss this chance to create memories of a lifetime with friends and family of all ages. Get tickets now! November 13th at 7 at 2 Park Dr S, Great Falls, MT 59401