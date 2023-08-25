Out & About: August 25 - August 27

Looking for something fun to do, either for yourself or with family and friends? There's always something to get you "out and about!" Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We update this list as we get submissions.

Out & About (August 25-27)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25: The annual Luminaria Walk will be from 7pm until 11pm along the River’s Edge Trail. There will be music, food, and more than 1,000 luminaria stretching from The Circle of Giving at West Bank Park across the Central Avenue West Bridge to the Pacific Steel & Recycling Railside Dog Park. This event is free and family-friendly. If you would like to share your music along the trail, sell drinks or food, help place luminarias on the trail or fill all 1500 bags with sand, please call Becky at 899-8642 for various volunteer opportunities, or click here.

Great Falls Park & Recreation Department

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25: Enjoy an evening with the Great Falls Voyagers and help Family Promise Great Falls! Game starts at 7 pm at Centene Stadium. Come cheer for the Voyagers and meet the staff from Family Promise Great Falls! Tickets are $13, and $5 from every ticket sold benefits homeless children and their families in our community. For more information, call Greg Grosenick at 406-590-2610.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26: The Great Falls Tenacious Dames Riding Club is again doing a TNT Motorcycle Poker Run and Raffle where all of the proceeds of the poker run and half of the raffle proceeds will be donated to the Grace Veterans Home for a future Womens' Center; the event is co-hosted by Tuffy's Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). For more information call Jenette at 406-868-4043 or click here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26: The Electric City Water Park will host "Drool In The Pool" for dogs to enjoy some splashy wet fun from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. In addition to dog-paddling and splashing in the water, there will also be some "dry-land" activities for the dogs, including paw print painting and sniffing games. For the human guardians, there will be DIY animal toy activities, mini-education booths, and a variety of animal-based vendors will keep you occupied while your pup plays the day away. The water park is located at 100 River Drive South. For more information, call 406-454-9008.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26: The movie "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" will shown at Gibson Park. The event was originally scheduled for August 19, but was postponed due to weather. The movie is the latest installment in the Transformers series. Released in June 2023, it has grossed more than $420 million dollars worldwide. There will be free face painting and snack vendors starting at 6:30pm, and at about 8:30 (once it is dark enough) they will show the movie on a large screen with a professional sound system. Bring a blanket and lawn chair and enjoy a family night under the stars.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26: Join us for the third annual Touch A Truck in downtown Great Falls (100-600 Blocks of Central Avenue). This family-focused event brings the big trucks and machinery that every kid loves to their fingertips! Children can climb on, touch, and admire vehicles and machinery up close. We'll also have refreshments available to purchase from your favorite food and coffee trucks, as well as other kid-friendly/family focused features. Click here to visit the event page.

MTN News "Touch A Truck" in Great Falls (June 2021)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26: The town of Loma will host a Marias River Fireman’s Concert from 4pm until 10pm. There will be a live auction and donations accepted with all proceeds going to the fire departments. Music by The Blight's & the Yellowstone Drifters. Food vendors include The Lunchbox & Bomgardner Catering, Showalter Cotton Candy, and Carter Coffee. Please bring your own chair and refreshments. Once in Loma watch for signs pointing the way. For more information, call Paula Witt at 406-788-1982, or click here.

MTN News

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, AUGUST 26-27: The Little Shell Tribe will host a Powwow. It will be at the McLaughlin Center at the University of Providence (1301 20th Street South). Event begins at noon on both days. For more information, call Karlene at 406-788-0994, or email mtlonewolf2001@yahoo.com.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27: Join us for Worship in the SONshine & Blessing of the Bikes at the Gibson Park bandshell from 11am until 3pm. This is a free family event and all motorcycles are welcome. Free BBQ, back-to-school kids zone, games, candy, prizes, face painting, free ice cream, giveaways, and more. For more information, call Felicia at Living Grace Church at 406-761-0186, or click here.

MONDAY, AUGUST 28: Shakespeare In The Park will present The Three Musketeers from 6pm until 8pm. Performances are FREE and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served. The Three Musketeers will enthrall all generations of audience members as they get swept away to 17th century France, following a young hero’s journey as he embarks to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a Musketeer. For more information, call 406-994-3310 or click here.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31: The Red Dawg Association will host its annual Red Dawg Classic from 8am until 3pm at the Eagle Falls Golf Course (1025 25th Street North). The event is sponsored by the 12th Missile Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base. Breakfast starting at 8am and a shotgun start beginning at 9am. Individual registration is $75 with team registration (four person team) at $300. For more information, registration and payment, click here, or call Benjamin Nelson at 406-868-1471.

Red Dawg Classic

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8: Sunrise Lions will host its annual Fundraiser & BBQ from 5:30pm to 9pm at at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle (401 21st Street North). Cost is $15 per person; children under age 7 are free. The event will feature BBQ, Fundraiser, Silent Auction and live music with Jeni Dodd. All proceeds support those in our community who qualify for visual and hearing assistance. For more information, call 406-761-7820, or email Gretchen at floorsandmore1@hotmail.com.

Sunrise Lions

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9: Bicyclists and hikers will have an opportunity to access and cross the Missouri River at Cochrane Dam on Saturday, September 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The dam is usually closed to public access, and is normally only available as an out-and-back hike or ride. Opening the dam for public access on this day will allow trail users to make a loop and hike or ride both sides of the river on the same trip. Click here for more information.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9: Save the date and mark your calendars for Arts on Fire at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. Join us for art activities for all ages; an art and craft vendor market; musical, dance, and theatre performances; root beer floats; and more! Click here for more information, or call the Square at 406-727-8255.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9: The American Legion in Vaughn (370 Post Avenue) will host a BBQ, Rummage & Craft Sale, Silent Auction, 50/50, and more. For more information call Dave at 406-799-4260.

American Legion in Vaughn

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10: The annual “My Best Day 5K and Kids Dash” will be at West Bank Park starting at 11:30 a.m. The fun run raises money for the Best Teammate scholarship that is awarded to seniors at either Great Falls High School, CMR High School, and Central Catholic High School. This scholarship goes to the best teammate not necessarily the best athlete on the team. It is awarded to one athlete in the Fall, Winter, and Spring, and then an Overall winner. For more information, contact Joanie Agamenoni at 406.781.7739 or joanie.agamenoni@gmail.com, or click here to visit the event website.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10: Join us for Surviving the Holidays/Grief Share from 6pm until 8pm at First Church of the Nazarene (1727 Second Avenue South).. This is a biblically based 1 week class to help folks deal with grief through the holidays, while grief share is a 13 week class to designed to help folks deal with grief in general. For more information, call 406-453-3941.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11: The Great Falls Figure Skating Club will host a Learn To Skate event beginning at 4:40pm at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Hockey, figure skating, speed skating all start with the foundations of learning how to skate. We have a professional staff of coaches who instruct skaters as young as 4, and you’re never too old to learn how to skate. Our classes are open to adults as well. For more information, email gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com, or click here to visit the Facebook page.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15-16: The Little Red Truck Cottage Market will be at Montana ExpoPark. The event will be from 5pm until 8pm on Friday, and from 10am until 4pm on Saturday. We'll be filling this beautiful historical building and grounds with Autumn awesomeness, fantastic vintage and artisan shopping with over 60 indoor and outdoor booths, yummy food, live music and fun. There will be a special VIP/Early Bird Shopping event Friday night 5-8pm (open to all) with complimentary hard cider or regular cider to sip on while you shop and enjoy the music and a sweet Autumn evening. Price is $10, and this gets you in free on Saturday. On Saturday, admission is $5, and kids 12 and under are free. All tickets available at the entry to the market as well as online. For more information, call Janie Scheben at 406-381-1904, orclick here.

Little Red Truck Market

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23: Want to pull a plane for a great cause? Join the 2023 Plane Pull in Great Falls to support Special Olympics Montana. The competition will feature teams of six to determine which team can pull a plane 20 feet in the fastest time. There will also be a youth competition for children 12 and under - it will involve children pulling a law enforcement patrol car. To sign up for for more information, call Amy at 406-315-4212, or click here.

Plane Pull

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23: The annual Under the Big Sky Buddy Walk will be from 10am until 2pm at Gibson Park in Great Falls. Families and friends whose lives have been touched by Down Syndrome will join members of our community in helping to raise awareness concerning the abilities people with Down Syndrome possess. There will be live music from 50 Watt Sun, food trucks, games, and activities for the whole family. For more information, call Brad Bechardat 406-781-7967 or click here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23: The Foot of the Cross Christian Store will host its annual Sidewalk Sale from 9am until 2pm at 416 Second Avenue SW. This is one of our major fundraisers for the year. We have brought in a new selection of merchandise for this event as well as our everyday selection. Discounts will be offered on most items in the store for this one-day event. For more information, contact Mark Davis or LaRee Cox at tfotccs@gmail.com or 406-770-0511, or click here to visit the website.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30: Join us for Oktoberfest at the Heisey Community Center (313 Seventh Street North) from 5:30pm until 9pm. Tickets are $30 per individual and include Bratwurst, German potato salad, along with all the sides you can imagine, and beer. The night will be filled with fun including a 50/50 drawing, live dessert auction and a silent auction. Don't want to stay for the event but want to swing by for some food? We are offering Take-out boxes filled full for $15 per individual. For more information, stop by the Heisey or call Russ at 406-453-1211, or click here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30: The annual Pumpkins For A Cause will be held from 1pm until 4pm at 87 Meridian Lane (northwest of Vaughn). The event features pumpkin picking, hayrides, and more. Proceeds each year are donated to a charitable agency in the community. Volunteers are needed to help with the prep, harvest, and set up of the event. For more information, click here to visit the Facebook page.

MTN News Pumpkins for a Cause (October 2022)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3: The Holiday Inn Convention Center in Great Falls will host the Montana Governor's Conference on Aging from 8am until 5pm. The forum will provide information and education to our older citizens, their families and caregivers. These attendees include elderly, persons with disabilities and caregivers. The conferences cover topics relevant to all people who are dealing with aging and disability issues. For more information, click here, or call Tessa at 406-444-6061.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3: Great Falls College-MSU will host Let’s Talk Harm Reduction from 5:30pm until 8pm. The Substance Abuse & Addictions Counseling program will provide information on harm reduction’s approaches in recovery including Medication Assisted Treatment and safe needle sharing sites. For more information, please contact Elfriede Neber for questions or a booth space at elfriede.neber@gfcmsu.edu, or call 406-771-4325.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22: A beloved show is back: NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Enjoy the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets, and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Performance is at the Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center from 7pm until 9pm. Click here for ticket information.

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.