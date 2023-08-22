Out & About (August 26-31)

Looking for something fun to do, either for yourself or with family and friends? There's always something to get you "out and about!" Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, AUGUST 26-27: The Little Shell Tribe will host a Powwow. It will be at the McLaughlin Center at the University of Providence (1301 20th Street South). Event begins at noon on both days. For more information, call Karlene at 406-788-0994, or email mtlonewolf2001@yahoo.com.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27: Join us for Worship in the SONshine & Blessing of the Bikes at the Gibson Park bandshell from 11am until 3pm. This is a free family event and all motorcycles are welcome. Free BBQ, back-to-school kids zone, games, candy, prizes, face painting, free ice cream, giveaways, and more. For more information, call Felicia at Living Grace Church at 406-761-0186, or click here.

MONDAY, AUGUST 28: Shakespeare In The Park will present The Three Musketeers from 6pm until 8pm. Performances are FREE and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served. The Three Musketeers will enthrall all generations of audience members as they get swept away to 17th century France, following a young hero’s journey as he embarks to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a Musketeer. For more information, call 406-994-3310 or click here.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31: The Red Dawg Association will host its annual Red Dawg Classic from 8am until 3pm at the Eagle Falls Golf Course (1025 25th Street North). The event is sponsored by the 12th Missile Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base. Breakfast starting at 8am and a shotgun start beginning at 9am. Individual registration is $75 with team registration (four person team) at $300. For more information, registration and payment, click here, or call Benjamin Nelson at 406-868-1471.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8: Sunrise Lions will host its annual Fundraiser & BBQ from 5:30pm to 9pm at at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle (401 21st Street North). Cost is $15 per person; children under age 7 are free. The event will feature BBQ, Fundraiser, Silent Auction and live music with Jeni Dodd. All proceeds support those in our community who qualify for visual and hearing assistance. For more information, call 406-761-7820, or email Gretchen at floorsandmore1@hotmail.com.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9: Bicyclists and hikers will have an opportunity to access and cross the Missouri River at Cochrane Dam on Saturday, September 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The dam is usually closed to public access, and is normally only available as an out-and-back hike or ride. Opening the dam for public access on this day will allow trail users to make a loop and hike or ride both sides of the river on the same trip. Click here for more information.

