Out & About (December 16-17)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16: Come enjoy Candy Cane Lane from 3pm until 8:30pm at Jacyee Park. We release the maps at the event (and hot cocoa). You then use your map to drive around and go see all the decorated houses. Vote on your favorite one and have fun with our scavenger hunt. They are free events (donations are welcomed and proceeds benefit a local non-profit). For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16: The Great Falls Civic Center will host a Very Merry Christmas Craft Show from 9am until 3pm, sponsored by the Great Falls Original Farmer's Market. Free admission and free parking. Over 70 vendors; wide variety of hand-crafted items. For more information, email farmersmarketgreatfalls@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16: Join us for the Lodsen Lodge Bake Sale starting at 9am at 1314 Seventh Street South in Great Falls. The bake sale features Lefse, Rosettes and other Scandinavian goodies, a dozen for $10.00 each. We are also selling our frozen Viking meatballs (unbreaded) 10 per bag for $30.00 per bag. Proceeds go to our education scholarship program. For more information, call Garla Boland at 406-788-7509.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17: The Great Falls Community Band will perform “Sousa” from 3pm until 4pm at the CMR High School auditorium. There is no charge for admission. Featured soloists will be Jake Kittelson (tuba) and Hannah Kittleson (horn), and will also include members of the HS Bands in Great Falls Public Schools. The concert will be conducted by Dusty Molyneaux. For more information, call Molyneaux at 406-268-6079.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17: Come to Project Noel at 509 First Avenue North. Fresh Bread Productions and Speaking Socially are spreading holiday cheer by giving away wrapped Christmas presents between 2 PM - 4 PM. Bring your children down to meet Santa, snap a photo, and choose a gift! Limit one gift per child while supplies last. We'll also be accepting donations of new toys over the next couple of weeks. Let's make this holiday season merry and bright for everyone! For more information, contact Paris Bread at 406-781-6164, or click here.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17: Please join us for the annual Expressions of Silence Christmas Program from 1pm until 2pm. Students from Montana School for the Deaf & the Blind (MSDB) perform Christmas music using sign language. This is a very heartwarming and fun time for the entire family. The performance is open to the public, the cost is $5 per person (pay at the door). The program is at MSDB in the Mustang Center (3911 Central Avenue). Click here for more information, or call Jennifer at 406-899-4180.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21: The Great Falls chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will host a general meeting from 6:30pm until 8:30 at the Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW). Guest speaker will be FWP Region 4 biologist Katie Vivian. Katie will give us information on the condition of fisheries in her region, and the fall netting data for Tiber Reservoir and Lake Frances. Pizza provided by the chapter at 6:30pm and meeting starts at 7pm. For more information, call Robbi Robinson at 406-590-6565.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25: The Great Falls Senior Center (1004 Central Avenue) will host the annual Danny Berg Memorial Dinner. The holiday meal is named for retired Master Sergeant Danny Berg, a former member of the Montana Air National Guard. Berg created the dinner for people in our community who may not have family or friends to spend the holiday with. It started because Berg didn’t want anyone to be alone on Christmas. Berg passed away while battling cancer in 2008. The traditional dinner, complete with dozens of turkeys, is made possible by community donations and prepared by volunteers from throughout the Great Falls area including the Montana Air National Guard. The dinner is free to anyone, and served from noon until 3 p.m. For more information, call Britta at 406-750-2234, or click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30: Come enjoy a large Model Railroad Fun Run from noon until 4pm. It will be at the Great Falls Railroad Museum at the fairgrounds at Montana ExpoPark.Fun run of the two model train layouts. Bring your own trains and run them on our big layout. You can also run club member’s trains. For more information, contact Charles Stewart at mtraillayer@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31: The Childrens Museum of Montana will host a Family New Year’s Eve event from 5:30pm until 7:30pm at 22 Railroad Square in downtown Great Falls. The event is co-sponsored by the Young Parents Education Center. Play in our exhibits, enjoy a pizza dinner, ring in the New Year early with a countdown at 7:00pm. This is a great opportunity for families to spend time together and celebrate the New Year in a fun and safe environment. Admission is $5 per person; children 2 and under are free. For more information, call Alexis at 406-268-6638.