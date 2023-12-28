Out & About (December 30-31)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30: Come enjoy a large Model Railroad Fun Run from noon until 4pm. It will be at the Great Falls Railroad Museum at the fairgrounds at Montana ExpoPark.Fun run of the two model train layouts. Bring your own trains and run them on our big layout. You can also run club member’s trains. For more information, contact Charles Stewart at mtraillayer@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31: The Childrens Museum of Montana will host a Family New Year’s Eve event from 5:30pm until 7:30pm at 22 Railroad Square in downtown Great Falls. The event is co-sponsored by the Young Parents Education Center. Play in our exhibits, enjoy a pizza dinner, ring in the New Year early with a countdown at 7:00pm. This is a great opportunity for families to spend time together and celebrate the New Year in a fun and safe environment. Admission is $5 per person; children 2 and under are free. For more information, call Alexis at 406-268-6638.

THURSDAY JANUARY 4: Join us for a night of Hip-hop and EDM starting at 7pm at Whiskey Ridge (601 Third Avenue NW) in Great Falls. Headlined by the artist Gawdful and accompanied by special guests The Dub Revival and Speedrun. For more information, call Hunter Renville at 406-231-1722. For ticket info, click here.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5: There will be a GFPS Jazz Workshop Concert starting at 7pm at CMR High School in Great Falls. The concert for GFPS high school students is in partnership with the Great Falls Community Jazz Band. High School Clinicians are John Gemberling and Hal Hugg. For more information, call 406-268-6079.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 9: A new GriefShare program will begin at 3412 Central Avenue in Great Falls, starting at 6pm. It is a 13-week class for those who need help dealing with the loss of a loved one. For more information, call Jenette at 406-868-4043.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13: Come enjoy The Snow Ball from 8pm until 11pm at 500 First Avenue South in Great Falls. Dance the night away to the music of the Melissa Lynn Band with the Great Falls Ski & Board Club at the Elk’s Lodge! This annual formal dance is open to the public, and jeans and boots are also welcome. There is a $10 cover charge for non-members. For more information, call 406-899-6353.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20: Join us for a Jace Buck’s Welcome Home Benefit at Little Chicago Club in Black Eagle from noon until 5pm. Jace Buck was in a car accident September 2nd 2023. He broke his C7 and compromised his spinal cord leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. He’s currently in Englewood Colorado at Craig hospital. He’s coming home January so we are doing a benefit January 20th in hopes to not only make his home more handicap accessible and put in a ramp but show him the love and support he has to come home to. Jace is an amazing kid and we’d love to make this transition just a little easier on him and his family. For more information, call Payten Cohn at 406-899-7337.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3: The annual banquet for Walleyes Unlimited will be at Montana ExpoPark from 4pm until 10pm. For more information, call Robbi Robinson at 406-590-6565.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27: Family Promise of Great Falls will host a SOC HOP fundraiser, dinner, and silent auction from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue South. This is a 1950's style dinner, fundraiser, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information or tickets, call Tiffany at 406-750-4726, or Family Promise at 406-590-2610.

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here.