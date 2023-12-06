Out & About (December 9)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW) in Great Falls will host “Rage For Santa” starting at 3pm. This is a community fundraiser concert for Toys For Tots. Featuring an acoustic set and a split lineup of EDM, hard rock, and metal music, all from bands and artists from around the state. Twelve performing acts, 50/50 drawing, raffle featuring items donated from around the community. Proceeds will be donated to Toys For Tots. Event is open to the public, 21+. Admission is just $10, or a $10 unwrapped brand new toy. For more information, contact Jonah Shirley at Jonahfromgreatfalls@gmail.com or click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Montana ExpoPark will host Last Chance Christmas Bazaar from 9am until 5pm in Exhibition Hall. Join us for a delightful day of shopping, browsing, and celebrating the talents of local artisans and crafters. With a wide variety of unique, one-of-a-kind items, there's something for everyone to enjoy. For more information call Dawn at 406-590-6710 or click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Come to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to "Trim the Tree” from 9am until 1pm (4201 Giant Springs Road). Come enjoy free admission to the center where kids can craft three holiday ornaments, two to take home and one to adorn the center's tree. Kid's secret shopping day is also happening! Children can shop for their family because all gifts are $10 or less. Staff will wrap the gifts while parents get to sit back and relax with complimentary coffee and cookies. Every 4th-grader that attends the event can get an admission pass and Christmas tree for free! For more information, call 406-727-8733.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Pictures with Santa Claus at the Staybridge hotel (201 Third Street NW) from 10am until 4pm on December 9, 16, and 23. Room 205. For more information call Melissa at 406-217-8712.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Come enjoy breakfast and lunch with Santa at Wheels Of Thunder roller rink from 11am until 3pm at 1609 12th Avenue North. 11am-1pm chocolate chip pancakes, juice, coffee, craft table, Santa, Grinch, paw patrol characters!! Free plush, candy, breakfast and door prizes!! Free Santa lanyard! Part Animals LLC will be making special balloons! 13.00 a person. 1-3 Santa, grinch, Paw patrol!! Carload special: 4-5 people 45.00 includes skate rental, admission, skate mate a pizza and a pitcher of soda! Free plush for kids 10 and under! Party Animals LLC will be making special balloons! Craft table, free cookies! For more information, call 406-899-8091.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The Great Falls Public Library will host a Holiday Party from 11am until 12:30pm. Children and their families are invited to enjoy hot chocolate, Christmas and Hanukkah stories, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus! Take a free picture, then make your own picture frame ornament to display it. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Jake Sorich at 406-453-0349. Click here for a complete list of upcoming events at the library.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: There will be a fundraiser to benefit Leo Curtis from 6pm until 11pm at #20 Third Street North. This event is going to be held in the Mint Room below the Rainbow Retirement Home. We will be having a silent auction, a 50/50 and a donation bar and spaghetti dinner. For more information, call Angela Marie Stringer at 406-564-6888.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The town of Stanford will host a Christmas Stroll from 10am until 4pm at the City Hall. Vendors food and fun!

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Triumph Baptist Church at 500 Second Avenue SW will host a fundraising bazaar from 10am until 2pm to assist with purchase of new Sanctuary chairs. Items for sale include collectibles, hardware, housewares, clothes, Christmas, and much more. Food will be available for purchase. There will be games. For more information, email wdo77@juno.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: Cattlemen of Montana will host Cattlemen's Day from 9am until 4pm at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls to discuss issues important to Cattlemen of Montana. We will have a panel discussion regarding the importance of grazing for the environment, as well as invasive species, members from USDA, NRCS and many more. Time for questions and answers, so please attend. There is no registration fee, and the event is open to all. For more information, contact Jan McDonald at 406-467-2251 or click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The Great Falls Masonic Amateur Radio Club will be holding their next Amateur Radio License test session on Saturday, December 9th at 10am at the Masonic Temple located at 821 Central Avenue in Great Falls. Cost is $15 to test. To register or for more information, please send an e-mail to GFMARC@proton.me. No walk-ins.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The Foot of the Cross Christian Store will host local author Donna Anderson signing copies of her three books. The entire store will offer discounts of 25% to 40% off regular price from 9am until 2pm. There will be refreshments and the first 50 customers will receive a special Christmas gift. It is located at 416 Second Avenue SW. For more information, call Mark Davis at 406-770-0511.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11: There will be a Tree Of Lights Celebration Of Life from 6:30pm until 8pm at 640 Park Avenue in Shelby (Logan Health Center). For more information call Judy Richman at 406-470-1511.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11: TPUSA Faith at Cascade County presents part 3 of Defending the Faith from 6:30pm until 8:30pm at Embassy Church (1300 First Avenue North). Dr. Frank Turek examines two powerful arguments for God's existence--the Cosmological argument and the Teleological argument. Both look at the natural world to make a case for a creator who exists outside of creation but has left His indelible mark on it. For more information, contact Deb Chibroski at tpusacascadecounty@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16: Come enjoy Candy Cane Lane from 3pm until 8:30pm at Jacyee Park. We release the maps at the event (and hot cocoa). You then use your map to drive around and go see all the decorated houses. Vote on your favorite one and have fun with our scavenger hunt. They are free events (donations are welcomed and proceeds benefit a local non-profit). For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16: The Great Falls Civic Center will host a Very Merry Christmas Craft Show from 9am until 3pm, sponsored by the Great Falls Original Farmer's Market. Free admission and free parking. Over 70 vendors; wide variety of hand-crafted items. For more information, email farmersmarketgreatfalls@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16: Join us for the Lodsen Lodge Bake Sale starting at 9am at 1314 Seventh Street South in Great Falls. The bake sale features Lefse, Rosettes and other Scandinavian goodies, a dozen for $10.00 each. We are also selling our frozen Viking meatballs (unbreaded) 10 per bag for $30.00 per bag. Proceeds go to our education scholarship program. For more information, call Garla Boland at 406-788-7509.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17: Please join us for the annual Expressions of Silence Christmas Program. Students from Montana School for the Deaf & the Blind (MSDB) perform Christmas music using sign language. This is a very heartwarming and fun time for the entire family. The performance is open to the public, the cost is $5 per person (pay at the door). The program is at MSDB in the Mustang Center (3911 Central Avenue). Click here for more information, or call Jennifer at 406-899-4180.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30: Come enjoy a large Model Railroad Fun Run from noon until 4pm. It will be at the Great Falls Railroad Museum at the fairgrounds at Montana ExpoPark.Fun run of the two model train layouts. Bring your own trains and run them on our big layout. You can also run club member’s trains. For more information, contact Charles Stewart at mtraillayer@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31: The Childrens Museum of Montana will host a Family New Year’s Eve event from 5:30pm until 7:30pm at 22 Railroad Square in downtown Great Falls. The event is co-sponsored by the Young Parents Education Center. Play in our exhibits, enjoy a pizza dinner, ring in the New Year early with a countdown at 7:00pm. This is a great opportunity for families to spend time together and celebrate the New Year in a fun and safe environment. Admission is $5 per person; children 2 and under are free. For more information, call Alexis at 406-268-6638.