Out & About (February 22, 2024)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25: St. John’s Lutheran Church will host a Gospel Concert from 5pm until 7pm at 5300 Ninth Street South. The Johnson Brothers with special guest Roger Hall. Dinner at 5pm, concert starts at 6pm. This is a no cost event. For more information, call Debra Oldfield at 406-868-8228.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27: Fundraiser for Seattle Children's Pediatric Cardiology of Montana at MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls from 11am until 9pm. Dine-in or carry-out, present this voucher for the Heart Center, and 20% of your bill will be donated. For more information, call Sarah at 406-771-3223.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28: There will be an Open House at the Great Falls Parent Participation Preschool. It will be from 12:30pm until 6:30pm at 2326 First Avenue North, and will be accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year. Please come and see our school and ask questions about our classes. For more information, visit the website, call 406-781-6712 or email greatfalls_pppreschool@yahoo.com. The event will also be held on Thursday, February 29 (same time/location).

SATURDAY, MARCH 2: Daughters of the Nile will host Kaleidoscope of Fashion at the Heritage Inn from 11am until 2:30pm. Raises money for Shriners Children's Hospital in Spokane. Deadline to purchase $30 per person tickets is February 24. We will introduce 2-year old Parker Shirley from Great Falls who had corrective surgery at the hospital. There will be a raffle, 50/50 drawing, and silent auction. For more information, call Diane at 406-54-3786.

MARCH 2: Malmstrom Spouses Club will host its annual auction from 5pm until 9pm at the Columbus Center chapel (1601 Second Avenue North) in Great Falls. All proceeds go toward scholarships for family members of of active duty and retirees. For more information, email malmstromspousesclub@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9: The Moose Lodge at 401 21st Street North in Black Eagle will host a Flea Market from 9am until 3pm. Everyone welcome - vendors - buyers. Tables for rent. For more information, call Sue at 406-403-2133.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13: Great Falls College-MSU will host a presentation of “Rural Education” from 7pm until 8:30pm at 2100 16th Avenue South. Dr. Jayne Downey will talk about how rural educators are using strengths and assets of their communities to build knowledge and connections for students. Tickets are $10 at the door, at Leslie's Hallmark, and Kaufman's Menswear, or you can call 406-899-0277 for more information, or click here.

MARCH 13-MARCH 17: There will be many events across Great Falls for the annual Western Art Week, including Footprints On The Trail; Gun & Western Show; Legends West Art Show; Best Of The West Art Show; and more. Click here for the full list of events.

SATURDAY MARCH 16: Come to the Sun River Spring Market at 26 Ramble Inn Road in Sun River from 9am until 3pm. This is fundraiser for the Sun River Volunteer Fire Department. Variety of craft, antique, vintage and home based businesses. The Easter Bunny will join us for pictures from 11-12, so bring the kids. We will have soup and chili for sale along with a raffle basket as well! For more information, call Laura at 406-965-3087.

SUNDAY, MARCH 17: Saint Patrick's Day Feed at 48 Sun Prairie Road from 9pm until 9pm. Come out and enjoy some Corned Beef and Cabbage. Donations greatly appreciated. For more information, call Cathie at 406-964-8527.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23: Come to the Valley Vendor Fair at 301 Largest Street in Sun River from 10am until 3pm. It will feature a variety of vendors and products with cinnamon rolls and a soup lunch for sale. For more information, call Karen at 406-590-1074.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6: The town of Cascade will host a Spring Craft Fair from 9am until 3pm at 13 South Front Street (Wedsworth Hall). Free admission. Vendors with miscellaneous items; lunch available for purchase. Fun day for shopping! For more information, call Charlene at 406-231-1700.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6: Light of Hope Pajama Brunch at 835 Great Northern Boulevard in Helena from 10:30am until 3pm. Fundraiser for CASA of Lewis & Clark and Broadwater Counties. Brunch, Bottomless Mimosas, Silent & Live Auction, 50/50 Drawing, Live Music by Marly Kendrick. Wear Your Favorite Pajamas! For more information, call Tammy at 406-457-0797.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10: Confero Sports Foundation will host its Annual Mixer at Montana ExpoPark Exhibition Hall in Great Falls from 5:30pm until 8pm. Food, Games, No-Host Bar, Silent Auction and you can meet new and old friends! For more information or tickets ($25), call Roger at 406-788-4661.

FRIDAY APRIL 12: Come enjoy the Sunflower Dance Quilt Show at the Trades & Industry Building at Montana ExpoPark from 9am until 6pm. The Falls Quilt Guild bi-annual show will feature 200 quilts, vendors, and demonstrations. Admission is $5 for both days (April 12-13). For more information, call Jackie at 406-899-7803 or click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: Join the Great Falls Children's Receiving Home for its third annual Cowboy Cabaret fundraising event. It will feature a concert by The Levi Blom Band, appetizers by Enbar, drink specials, live and silent auctions, and much more as we fundraise to help children in our community. The event kicks off at 6pm at The Newberry in downtown Great Falls (420 Central Avenue). For more information, click here or call 406-727-4843. To buy tickets, click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: The town of Augusta will host South Fork Roundup Cowboy Poetry & Music Gathering from 1pm until 8 pm at the Roundup Barn (2802 Highway 21). Brought to you by The Augusta Area Historical Society, featuring Randy Rieman and Brigid & Johnny Reedy. No host bar and wine bar; dinner. For more information contact Deb at 406-403-9608 or Kerry at 406-788-3784, or click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: Friends of NRA Banquet Dinner at Exhibition Hall (Montana ExpoPark) in Great Falls starting at 5:30pm. Prime Rib 75.00 Adults, 40.00 for 14 and Under. Tickets on sale at Mitchell Supply and NRA.org. For more information, call Paul Fischer at 406-231-1500.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20: The Great Falls Figure Skating Club will host The Elements on Ice from 2:30pm until 5pm at the Great Falls Ice Plex (4001 29th Street SW). The annual ice show showcases skaters who have just started and those who are seasoned in figure skating. This is the time the community can come and see what we have been up to at the Great Falls Ice Plex all season. For more information, click here, or email gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com.

APRIL 20-21: Great Falls will host the Montana Fitness & Health Expo. The expo will showcase businesses and health professionals who offer products or services that help individuals reach their health and fitness goals. Gyms, health food vendors, chiropractic clinics, massage therapists, licensed therapists, and more will be featured. The event will be at Montana ExpoPark. For more information, contact Annie Lowe at lowe.annie@icloud.com or click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27: Family Promise of Great Falls will host a SOC HOP fundraiser, dinner, and silent auction from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue South. This is a 1950's style dinner, fundraiser, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information or tickets, call Tiffany at 406-750-4726, or Family Promise at 406-590-2610.

JUNE 8: Join us for the Vintage Artisan Market at the Fergus County Fairgrounds from 9am until 4pm. A great mixture of antique, vintage, collectibles and artisan made goods. Food is available for purchase. $5.00 entry fee, grab a friend and take a drive to Lewistown for a fun filled day of shopping. For more information, call Cheryl at 406-781-9345, or click here.

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.