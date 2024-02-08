Out & About (February 8, 2024)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event. Several organizations and businesses host events regularly:



Great Falls Public Library: website

Paris Gibson Square: website

The Newberry: website

FEBRUARY: The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center (4201 Giant Springs Road) will host "Voices of the Forest" Film Festival throughout February. There will be five film presentations in this year’s event with a series of nature films about some of our planet’s outstanding organisms. These are free programs that will be presented in the Center theater at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoons (February 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th). For titles and details, click here. For more information, call the center at 406-727-8733.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8: The Great Falls Public Library will host Black Heritage Evening from 6pm until 8pm. The keynote speaker is Kate Hampton, Community Preservation Coordinator with the Montana Historical Society, who will talk about her documentary "Hidden Stories: Montana's Black Past." All are welcome to this free event. An offering of soul food will be served, and the Alexander Temple Saints Dancers, the Community Gospel Choir and other local speakers will join the program. The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, call the library at 406-453-0349.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9: Come to Docs & Tots with medical school students from Touro College from 10:30am to 11:30am. The event will be at the Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North). This will be a hands-on, play-based exploration of going to the doctor. Kids will explore basic medical tools with stethoscopes in this fun, interactive program with future physicians, increasing their familiarity with doctors, doctor visits, and reducing fear. If your child has a favorite stuffy, please ask them to bring it with them to see the doctors. This event is geared to children ages 3 to 8, and their families and caregivers. For more information, call Rae McFadden at 406-453-0349.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9: Act Normal Theatre presents Murder at the Masquerade Ball from 6pm until 10pm at the Columbus Center chapel (1601 Second Avenue North). This is a semi formal / formal event. $65 includes music, drinks, appetizers, and, of course, a murder mystery! DJ & dancing after the show! For more information, click here, or call Tianta Stevens at 406-282-3228. Show repeats on February 10.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9: The Knights of Columbus will host a Lenten Fish Fry at 906 Central Avenue West from 4:30pm until 7pm. Fried and baked fish, fresh-cut French fries, cole slaw, and dinner roll. To-go and dine-in. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 ages 6-16; free for ages 5 and under. Event will also be held on February 23rd, March 8th, and March 23rd. For more information, call 406-761-9764 or email kccouncil1493@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10: Come join us for our first-ever Mom Club event. Vote on our name, do some crafts, make some mom friends, and take cute pics with our photo booth! Moms of all ages and kids of all ages/abilities/needs are welcome. Cost for this event is FREE, but donations will be accepted to help us fund future events! It will be from 2:30pm until 5pm in the Cordingly Room at the Great Falls Public Library. For more information, click here.

Mom Club

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10: Come enjoy the Celebrate Music! Recital at 2330 East Broadway in Helena from 7pm until 8pm. Helena Music Teachers Association and a few students will be performing a free recital! The program will feature the Helena flute choir, led by HMTA member Barbara Berg, vocalists, violin, trombone, piano and piano duet, as well as a guest appearance by a hometown favorite, cellist Charlie Snellman. Come enjoy an evening of exciting music and support local musicians of all ages! For more information, call Cheryl at 406-442-1390.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11: There will be a free Sweetheart Breakfast at Corpus Christi Church in Great Falls (410 22nd Avenue NE) from 8am until 1pm. For more information, call Marilyn Bradshaw at 406-453-6546.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11: Great Falls Church of Christ is conducting a “Fill the Food Bank” event from 1pm until 5pm at 1300 Sixth Street NW. They will be accepting donations for the Great Falls Community Food Bank in the church parking lot. You can bring your donations inside and join us for a warm treat. However, if you’re in a hurry, volunteers will be in the parking lot to grab your donations directly from your vehicle. The most-needed items include Canned Fruit, Peanut Butter, Canned Corn, Canned Green Beans, Canned Chili, Canned Pasta (spaghetti-os, ravioli), Boxed Stuffing, and Tomato/Chicken Noodle/Cream of Mush- room Soup. For more information, call Kye Ann at 608-698-8894 or Shelby at 760-216-8743, or click here.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14: Come to the Toole County Medical Auxiliary Valentine Bake Sale from 10am until 3pm at Shelby Floral on Main Street and Logan Health Shelby Gift Shop. For more information, contact Judy at jrichmanrn@yahoo.com.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17: Come celebrate Winter RiverFest from 5pm to 11pm at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue). The fundraiser is being organized by the Sun River Watershed Group and aims to support the Missouri River and Sun River. There will be a live auction, raffles, music by 50 Watt Sun and more! Tickets are $50 available at The Newberry. For more information, call Tracy at 406-214-2868 or click here.

Winter Riverfest

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20: The Mansfield Theatre in Great Falls will host “Divas 3” - three lady singers from New York presenting songs from Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA, and more. Event is from 7:30pm to 9:30pm. TIckets are $35 for adults, $15 for students, and available at the box office or online. For more information, call 406-455-8514.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21: Great Falls College-MSU will host a presentation of “Great American Eclipse 2024” from 7pm until 8:30pm at 2100 16th Avenue South. MSU professor Dr. Angela Des Jardins will discuss the total solar eclipse that will cross the U.S. from Texas through Maine on April 8, 2024. She will preview events planned for April, including the NASA Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project, which she leads. Tickets are $10 at the door, at Leslie's Hallmark, and Kaufman's Menswear, or you can call 406-899-0277 for more information, or click here.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2: Daughter of the Nile will host Kaleidoscope of Fashion at the Heritage Inn (1700 Fox Farm Road) from 11am until 2:30pm. The annual luncheon and style show raises money for the Shriners Children's Hospital in Spokane. Deadline to purchase $30 per person tickets is February 24. We will introduce 2-year old Parker Shirley from Great Falls who had corrective surgery at the hospital. There will be a raffle, 50/50 drawing, and silent auction. For more information, call Diane at 406-54-3786.

MARCH 2: Malmstrom Spouses Club will host its annual auction from 5pm until 9pm at the Columbus Center chapel (1601 Second Avenue North) in Great Falls. All proceeds go toward scholarships for family members of of active duty and retirees. For more information, email malmstromspousesclub@gmail.com.

Malmstrom Spouses Club

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13: Great Falls College-MSU will host a presentation of “Rural Education” from 7pm until 8:30pm at 2100 16th Avenue South. MSU Professor Dr. Jayne Downey will discuss ways in which rural educators are drawing upon the strengths and assets of their communities to build important knowledge and connections for students. In addition to teaching, Downey is director of the Center for Research on Rural Education at MSU. Tickets are $10 at the door, at Leslie's Hallmark, and Kaufman's Menswear, or you can call 406-899-0277 for more information, or click here.

MARCH 16: Come to the Sun River Spring Market at 26 Ramble Inn Road in Sun River from 9am until 3pm. This is fundraiser for the Sun River Volunteer Fire Department. We will have a variety of craft, antique, vintage and home based businesses. The Easter Bunny will join us for pictures from 11-12, so bring the kids. We will have soup and chili for sale along with a raffle basket as well! For more information, call Laura at 406-965-3087.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23: Come to the Valley Vendor Fair at 301 Largest Street in Sun River from 10am until 3pm. It will feature a variety of vendors and products with cinnamon rolls and a soup lunch for sale. For more information, call Karen at 406-590-1074.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: Join the Great Falls Children's Receiving Home for its third annual Cowboy Cabaret fundraising event. It will feature a concert by The Levi Blom Band, appetizers by Enbar, drink specials, live and silent auctions, and much more as we fundraise to help children in our community. The event kicks off at 6pm at The Newberry in downtown Great Falls (420 Central Avenue). For more information, click here or call 406-727-4843. To buy tickets, click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20: The Great Falls Figure Skating Club will host The Elements on Ice from 2:30pm until 5pm at the Great Falls Ice Plex (4001 29th Street SW). The annual ice show showcases skaters who have just started and those who are seasoned in figure skating. This is the time the community can come and see what we have been up to at the Great Falls Ice Plex all season. For more information, click here, or email gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com.

Great Falls Figure Skating Club

APRIL 20-21: Great Falls will host the Montana Fitness & Health Expo. The expo will showcase businesses and health professionals who offer products or services that help individuals reach their health and fitness goals. Gyms, health food vendors, chiropractic clinics, massage therapists, licensed therapists, and more will be featured. The event will be at Montana ExpoPark. For more information, contact Annie Lowe at lowe.annie@icloud.com or click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27: Family Promise of Great Falls will host a SOC HOP fundraiser, dinner, and silent auction from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue South. This is a 1950's style dinner, fundraiser, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information or tickets, call Tiffany at 406-750-4726, or Family Promise at 406-590-2610.

JUNE 8: Join us for the Vintage Artisan Market at the Fergus County Fairgrounds from 9am until 4pm. A great mixture of antique, vintage, collectibles and artisan made goods. Food is available for purchase. $5.00 entry fee, grab a friend and take a drive to Lewistown for a fun filled day of shopping. For more information, call Cheryl at 406-781-9345, or click here.

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.

