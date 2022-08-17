Out & About - upcoming events (August 2022)

Check out some of the fun events happening in and around Great Falls over the next several days.

MOVIE AT THE MAUSOLEUM (August 17): Please join us on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum for our 8th Annual Movie at the Mausoleum and Classic Car Show! This year's movie selection is, "Back to the Future!" The movie will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Hillcrest Lawn Chapel. The Great Falls Lion's Club will provide concessions throughout the evening with the proceeds going to a local charity. The event is sponsored by the Other Guys Car Club, Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum and Schnider Family Funeral Homes.

MULTI-CULTURAL FAIR (August 18): Happening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. along the 400 block of Central Avenue in Great Falls. In addition to food, people can learn about Native American traditions, watch Pacific Islander hula dancers, listen to Celtic music, and more. The free event takes place on the 400 block of Central Avenue from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

CHOUTEAU COUNTY FAIR (August 18-21): Livestock exhibits, rides, food, music, family entertainment, and more in Fort Benton.

PIZZA IN THE PARK (August 19): Live music festival featuring local Hip Hop & R&B talent! With performances from CiTRiNE, Just Niko, Squints, Ryan The Kid, Diablo Starr, Roggy, Natoria, RaeAscension, Bravo, Von Cito, Raven Løve, Uneazy and gino. Admission is FREE and free pizza will be served! Show starts at 4:20pm at the Gibson Park bandshell.

MEN & MACHINES CAR SHOW (August 20): Benefis Health System is hosting the 9th Annual Men & Machines Car and Bike Show on Saturday, August 20st from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Centene Stadium! The event will include men's health and wellness information, a kids corner, and concessions provided by Centene Stadium. All vehicles, makes, models, and years are welcome to join us for this family-friendly event.

SUN RIVER MUD BOG (August 20/21): August events! Run amuck in yer truck! Come watch races, eat food, and have fun! Sand drags, mud bog, tuff truck runs to raise $$ for local volunteer fire department and local robotics club. More info: 406-799-5957.