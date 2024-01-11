Out & About (January 11, 2024)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.



JANUARY 11-13: Experience the adrenaline-fueled world of the Pro Circuit Rodeo, where cowboys and cowgirls showcase their skills in a thrilling display of rodeo events. from heart-pounding bull riding to precision-driven barrel racing. The event is at Montana ExpoPark. Tickets are available at the door of the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena, or online by clicking here.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12: The Great Falls Ski Patrol is bringing back the popular Banff Mountain Film Festival. The annual fundraising event features short films, including films about national parks and extreme sports. The film festival will be the Great Falls High School auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here to visit the Great Falls Ski Patrol website.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13: Come enjoy The Snow Ball from 8pm until 11pm at 500 First Avenue South in Great Falls. Dance the night away to the music of the Melissa Lynn Band with the Great Falls Ski & Board Club at the Elk’s Lodge! This annual formal dance is open to the public, and jeans and boots are also welcome. There is a $10 cover charge for non-members. For more information, call 406-899-6353.

Great Falls Ski & Board Club

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14: There will be an Open House at The Goldstone Assisted Living from 1pm to 3pm at 5200 Ninth Avenue South. Celebrating 25 years of service to the Great Falls Community. Please join us for a complimentary lunch, tours & a chance to win a grand prize. Homemade soups, bread & desserts will be served. For more information, call 406-899-4837.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18: FAST Blackfeet (website) will host a free class called "Eating Together." It will be from 4:30pm until 6:30pm at the Browning High School Foods Room. Learn to create delicious meals for your family while understanding the power of shared food experiences in building strong relationship. Nutrition education specialist Keshawna Yazzie-Wolftail will lead the discussion. For more information, call 406-471-9160. If you would like to register, click here.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18: The Great Falls Public Library will host a presentation of "Storytelling: The Power to Connect Our World." Documentary filmmaker Lailani Upham leads participants through a discussion on the creative and healing process of storytelling. In her films, survivors on the Blackfeet Reservation told firsthand, historical accounts nearly 50 years after a tragic flood took lives and homes in the worst natural disaster in Montana history. Upham discusses how the documentary story connected our world. For more information, and to see more upcoming events at the library, click here.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20: Join us for a Jace Buck’s Welcome Home Benefit at Little Chicago Club in Black Eagle from noon until 5pm. Jace Buck was in a car accident September 2nd 2023. He broke his C7 and compromised his spinal cord leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. He’s currently in Englewood Colorado at Craig hospital. He’s coming home January so we are doing a benefit January 20th in hopes to not only make his home more handicap accessible and put in a ramp but show him the love and support he has to come home to. Jace is an amazing kid and we’d love to make this transition just a little easier on him and his family. For more information, call Payten Cohn at 406-899-7337.

Payten Cohn

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20: The Order of the Eastern Star will conduct a Donation Drive for the Shrine Hospital from 10am until 2pm at 821 Central Avenue in Great Falls. We are collecting donations for the Shrine Children's Hospital in Spokane. We will have hot chocolate and donut balls available to purchase and will be set up in the back parking lot of the Masonic Temple to collect any donations. For more information, call 406-231-0413.

Order of the Eastern Star

MONDAY, JANUARY 22: Kathy Kaefer presents "Kiss Me Once" - heartwarming music and stories from the home front of WWII, from 7:30pm - 9:30pm at the Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center. Tickets available at Civic Center Convention Center Box Office, $35 adults, $15 students. For more information, call 406-455-8514.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25: Veterans Mentoring Veterans will host a free Veterans Breakfast from 7am until 9am at Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South) in Great Falls. Come and join us for food, conversation, and comradery. Donations welcomed. For more information, call Michelle at 406-868-7388.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27: Great Falls High School will host “Bison Dance Camp” from 9am until noon at 1900 Second Avenue South. It’s open to boys and girls ages 3 through 12th grade. Cost is $40. Participants will then perform during the halftime show at the Lady Bison basketball game that afternoon. For more information, click here, or contact Coach Wasson at jennifer_wasson@gfps.k12.mt.us, or 406-899-4180.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30: The Newberry (420 Central Avenue) will host comedian Preacher Lawson, who has been featured on "America's Got Talent." For more information and other upcoming events at The Newberry, click here.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3: The annual banquet for Walleyes Unlimited will be at Montana ExpoPark from 4pm until 10pm. For more information, call Robbi Robinson at 406-590-6565.

Walleyes Unlimited

SATURDAY, APRIL 27: Family Promise of Great Falls will host a SOC HOP fundraiser, dinner, and silent auction from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue South. This is a 1950's style dinner, fundraiser, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information or tickets, call Tiffany at 406-750-4726, or Family Promise at 406-590-2610.

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.

