Out & About (January 18, 2024)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur.

Several organizations and businesses host events regularly:

Great Falls Public Library: website

Paris Gibson Square: website

The Newberry: website

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18: FAST Blackfeet (website) will host a free class called "Eating Together." It will be from 4:30pm until 6:30pm at the Browning High School Foods Room. Learn to create delicious meals for your family while understanding the power of shared food experiences in building strong relationship. Nutrition education specialist Keshawna Yazzie-Wolftail will lead the discussion. For more information, call 406-471-9160. If you would like to register, click here.

JANUARY 19-20: Montana ExpoPark will host the annual Toy & Train Show on Friday from 9am to 5pm, and on Saturday from 9am to 4pm. It will be at the Trades & Industry building. Admission is $5 per person, or $15 per family. For more information, call Bruce at 406-590-3965.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20: Join us for a Jace Buck’s Welcome Home Benefit at Little Chicago Club in Black Eagle from noon until 5pm. Jace Buck was in a car accident September 2nd 2023. He broke his C7 and compromised his spinal cord leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. He’s currently in Englewood Colorado at Craig hospital. He’s coming home January so we are doing a benefit January 20th in hopes to not only make his home more handicap accessible and put in a ramp but show him the love and support he has to come home to. Jace is an amazing kid and we’d love to make this transition just a little easier on him and his family. For more information, call Payten Cohn at 406-899-7337.

Payten Cohn

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20: The Order of the Eastern Star will conduct a Donation Drive for the Shrine Hospital from 10am until 2pm at 821 Central Avenue in Great Falls. We are collecting donations for the Shrine Children's Hospital in Spokane. We will have hot chocolate and donut balls available to purchase and will be set up in the back parking lot of the Masonic Temple to collect any donations. For more information, call 406-231-0413.

Order of the Eastern Star

MONDAY, JANUARY 22: Kathy Kaefer presents "Kiss Me Once" - heartwarming music and stories from the home front of WWII, from 7:30pm - 9:30pm at the Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center. Tickets available at Civic Center Convention Center Box Office, $35 adults, $15 students. For more information, call 406-455-8514.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23: There will be a fundraiser for Family Promise at P. Gibson’s restaurant (1600 Fox Farm Road) from 5pm until 7pm. Family Promise of Great Falls works to end childhood homelessness, one family at a time. For more information, call Tiffany at 406-564-5267.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25: Veterans Mentoring Veterans will host a free Veterans Breakfast from 7am until 9am at Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South) in Great Falls. Come and join us for food, conversation, and comradery. Donations welcomed. For more information, call Michelle at 406-868-7388.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27: Great Falls High School will host “Bison Dance Camp” from 9am until noon at 1900 Second Avenue South. It’s open to boys and girls ages 3 through 12th grade. Cost is $40. Participants will then perform during the halftime show at the Lady Bison basketball game that afternoon. For more information, click here, or contact Coach Wasson at jennifer_wasson@gfps.k12.mt.us, or 406-899-4180.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28: There will be a Celtic Festival in the town of Conrad from 1:30pm until 3pm at #7 Fourth Avenue SE. The event will honor Scottish poet Robert Burns' Birthday and will feature Music, Poetry, Bag Piper, and more! For more information, call Wendy Paulsen at 406-788-3819 or click here.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30: The Newberry (420 Central Avenue) will host comedian Preacher Lawson, who has been featured on "America's Got Talent." For more information and other upcoming events at The Newberry, click here.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3: Miss Linda's School of Dance will host two events at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue) in downtown Great Falls. At 2pm there will be a screening of the movie "Happy Feet." Tickets are $10. At 7pm, the Young Dancer's Company will present the Winter Extra-Va-Dance-A, featuring Miss Linda’s dancers showing the variety and artistry in dance that has earned them the reputation of being the premiere dance company in Great Falls. Tickets are $15. For more information, to buy tickets, and for more event listings, click here.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3: The annual banquet for Walleyes Unlimited will be at Montana ExpoPark from 4pm until 10pm. For more information, call Robbi Robinson at 406-590-6565.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9: Come to Docs & Tots with medical school students from Touro College from 10:30am to 11:30am. The event will be at the Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North). This will be a hands-on, play-based exploration of going to the doctor. Kids will explore basic medical tools with stethoscopes in this fun, interactive program with future physicians, increasing their familiarity with doctors, doctor visits, and reducing fear. If your child has a favorite stuffy, please ask them to bring it with them to see the doctors. This event is geared to children ages 3 to 8, and their families and caregivers. For more information, call Rae McFadden at 406-453-0349.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9: Act Normal Theatre presents Murder at the Masquerade Ball from 6pm until 10pm at the Columbus Center chapel (1601 Second Avenue North). This is a semi formal / formal event. $65 includes music, drinks, appetizers, and, of course, a murder mystery! DJ & dancing after the show! For more information, click here, or call Tianta Stevens at 406-282-3228. Show repeats on February 10.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9: The Knights of Columbus will host a Lenten Fish Fry at 906 Central Avenue West from 4:30pm until 7pm. Fried and baked fish, fresh-cut French fries, cole slaw, and dinner roll. To-go and dine-in. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 ages 6-16; free for ages 5 and under. Event will also be held on February 23rd, March 8th, and March 23rd. For more information, call 406-761-9764 or email kccouncil1493@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11: There will be a free Sweetheart Breakfast at Corpus Christi Church in Great Falls (410 22nd Avenue NE) from 8am until 1pm. For more information, call Marilyn Bradshaw at 406-453-6546.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14: Come to the Toole County Medical Auxiliary Valentine Bake Sale from 10am until 3pm at Shelby Floral on Main Street and Logan Health Shelby Gift Shop. For more information, contact Judy at jrichmanrn@yahoo.com.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17: Come celebrate Winter RiverFest from 5pm to 11pm at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue). The fundraiser is being organized by the Sun River Watershed Group and aims to support the Missouri River and Sun River. There will be a live auction, raffles, music by 50 Watt Sun and more! Tickets are $50 available at The Newberry. For more information, call Tracy at 406-214-2868 or click here.

Winter Riverfest

SATURDAY, APRIL 20: The Great Falls Figure Skating Club will host The Elements on Ice from 2:30pm until 5pm at the Great Falls Ice Plex (4001 29th Street SW). The annual ice show showcases skaters who have just started and those who are seasoned in figure skating. This is the time the community can come and see what we have been up to at the Great Falls Ice Plex all season. For more information, click here, or email gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com.

Great Falls Figure Skating Club

APRIL 20-21: Great Falls will host the Montana Fitness & Health Expo. The expo will showcase businesses and health professionals who offer products or services that help individuals reach their health and fitness goals. Gyms, health food vendors, chiropractic clinics, massage therapists, licensed therapists, and more will be featured. The event will be at Montana ExpoPark. For more information, contact Annie Lowe at lowe.annie@icloud.com or click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27: Family Promise of Great Falls will host a SOC HOP fundraiser, dinner, and silent auction from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue South. This is a 1950's style dinner, fundraiser, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information or tickets, call Tiffany at 406-750-4726, or Family Promise at 406-590-2610.

