Out & About (July 12-14)

FRIDAY JULY 12: Come enjoy a free Movie In The Park at Gibson Park. The movie this time is "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," the fifth film in the supernatural comedy "Ghostbusters" franchise. The movie will begin a little before 9:30 pm (as soon as it is dark enough) near the bandshell. The family-friendly event will also include fun activities including face painting (7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.). There will be snacks available for purchase at the Snack Shack. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a movie under the stars.

SATURDAY JULY 13-14: The annual Sun River Mud Bog Races will be on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14. Gates open at 10am, racing starts at noon. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-17, and free for 5 and under. The annual event features sand drags, mud bog, and tuff truck runs, with proceeds going toward the school's Robotics Club. It will be at 101 Adams Road in Sun River. For more information, call 406-799-5955, or click here.

SATURDAY JULY 13: Come enjoy Hobson Fun Day from 7am until midnight on Main Street in Hobson. 7:00am fun run/walk, breakfast by the Hobson Fire Dept fire hall from 7am-10am, soap box derby, parade with the Shriners, antique tractors and cars, craft and food vendors, petting zoo, dunking booth, 50/50, corn hole tournament, splash party at the Hobson pool, topped with a street dance outside of Tall Boys tavern from 8pm until midnight featuring Sightliners with Hallie Allen from Lewistown. For more information, call Faith Rice at 406-350-2952 or click here.

MTN News

SATURDAY JULY 13: There will be a Weed Whacker Rodeo from 8:30am until 1:30pm near Sun Canyon Lodge. Volunteers are needed for this 26th annual event. Join us for a morning of pulling weeds, followed by BBQ lunch and a prize drawing. Volunteers should arrive and sign in by 8:30. We'll have a weed pull demonstration and bear safety talk. Bring a group or come alone - this is a great place to make new friends. Located at the Beaver Creek Camp Picnic Area, just past Sun Canyon Lodge. For more information call Tracy Wendt at 406-214-2868 or click here.

SATURDAY JULY 13-14: First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host its annual Buffalo Kite Festival from 10am until 4pm on both days. Learn about the buffalo art featured on the kites. This year we will also feature Traditional Native Game stations at the park. Your family can learn about native games at one of the game stations and play games traditionally played on the plains. Games such as Run & Scream, Kickball, Make the Stick Jump, Ring the Stick, Plum Stone, Rock in Fist and others will be available to learn and play. This family-friendly event is fun for visitors of all ages. Create your own kite and watch as it takes flight over the buffalo jump. Kite kits will be available to purchase on the days of the festival. Nana’s Vintage Indian Taco truck will be on site with food available for purchase. An event fun for all ages! For more information, call 406-866-2217. The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

SATURDAY JULY 13: Come enjoy Milk River Gobblers Youth Fun Day from 11am until 4pm at the Havre Trap Club. The event will feature helium balloon and clay pigeon shoot, and fun exhibits by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks; face painting (camo), and wildlife displays. Open for kids 8 to 14 yrs old. Door prizes and lunch provided. No cost. Guns and ammo provided. Come learn about turkey conservation and hunting. Safety is stressed and adult supervision is on hand. For more information, call Jeff Dibblee at 406-945-1632.

SATURDAY JULY 13: Come to Loma for the Faltree Farm Soil Crawl & Dinner from 12:30pm to 5pm, hosted by the Golden Triangle Resource Council. This event is FREE. We will learn about soil health, tour the farm, and learn about the forming Montana Food Hub. After the Crawl, there will be an optional Farm-to-Table Dinner at Nick Larson's FalTree Farm, prepared by chef Sarah Manuel. The Crawl is free; the Dinner is $96. Register for Crawl by clicking here; register for dinner by clicking here. Address is 50762 US-87, Loma, Montana. For more information, call Emily Auld at 406-869-1906.

SUNDAY JULY 14: There will be a Cut Bank Trails Yard and Garden Tour from 3pm until 6pm. Cut Bank Trails, Inc, works to promote, maintain, and advance the trails system. Six yards and gardens will be featured, and addresses will be provided once attendees purchase tickets. Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here. $10/ one ticket. $15/ two tickets.

FRIDAY JULY 19: The Lodge Senior Living will host a Classic Car Show Event from 1pm until 7pm. There will be Food and Drink Trucks, Music and Raffles throughout the day. Come on out and enjoy the day...everyone from the community is welcome! It is at 1801 Ninth Street South. For more information, call Leah Suzanne at 406-771-7440.

SATURDAY JULY 20: The town of Cascade will host its annual Splash-a-Roo Pool Fundraiser. The annual event raises money to help with the cost of maintaining the pool to keep it safe for families to enjoy. Activities will include food trucks, dunk tank, carnival, chili cook-off, live music, and more. For more information, contact Teresa at 541-730-9016 (text messaging is preferred) or click here.

TUESDAY JULY 23: Come enjoy a guided walking tour of a Great Falls north-side neighborhood from 5:30pm until 7pm. Meet at Brother Van House Museum (113 Sixth Street North). Join Channing Hartelius and Suzanne Waring as they guide you through where you will learn about the pioneers who built the grand homes located there. The tour will end at the Brother Van House Museum with a glass of lemonade and a tour of this historical house. Cost for the walking tour is $10 for adults, children attend free. Parking is available behind the First United Methodist Church.For more information, please call Maryellen Bindel at 406-868-8260, or call 406-453-3114 to register. Last minute attendees are welcome.

AUGUST 2024

SATURDAY AUGUST 10: The Uptown Optimists will host a Children's Health, Wellness, and Cancer Campaign Golf Tournament at Anaconda Hills Golf Course (2315 Smelter Avenue) starting at 8:30am. Charity event to help Uptown Optimist raise money to help children with health, wellness and cancer needs. For more information, call Sue Petersen at 406-750-0415.

SATURDAY AUGUST 24: Come enjoy the Beltstock Concert at the Belt Rodeo Grounds from 5pm until 11pm. BACK TO THE 80s ROCK - groove to heart-pumping classics from Prince, Guns N' Roses, Joan Jett, Madonna, Cheap Trick, Journey and more as sensational vocalist Stephanie Hodgson takes the stage! Tease up those locks, break out the neon, and get amped to party like it's 1989! SPECIAL GUEST: ROB QUIST AND GREAT NORTHERN featuring HALLADAY QUIST - get ready to experience the legendary talents of Montana's premier singer-songwriters and performers, Rob and Halladay Quist! They're taking the stage to electrify you with iconic tunes from the Mission Mountain Wood Band, The Montana Band, Rob Quist with Great Northern, and Halladay's very own sizzling solo repertoire. ALSO APPEARING: UP IN THE AIR BAND - get ready to rock as Great Falls' own classic rock band kicks off the show with a high-energy set! Tickets are $30 at the gate or in advance at the Belt Performing Arts Center (website). Kids 12 and under no charge with an adult entry. No coolers - Food and Beverage vendors on site all day: Jammers BBQ! VFW Burgers and Brats! Bring a lawn chair or use bleacher seating. Limited credit card use - predominantly CASH sales - ATM on site and at Belt area businesses. For more information, call 406-277-3844 or click here.



SEPTEMBER 14: There will be a Fight the Fight Golf Scramble to benefit Todd "Kid" Foster. Event will be at Hickory Swing Golf Course in Great Falls (1100 American Avenue), starting at 10am. Play golf and raise some money for our local past and future outstanding athletes quality of life. $300/team to enter. ($25 off for HSGC members) Limited to (36) 4 member teams. 7pm Calcutta + a $10/plate all you can eat buffet to be held at the Black Eagle Country Club on Friday, September 13th. Four awesome raffle prize packages to be given away, ($5/ticket or 5 for $20)! Award ceremony at the Halftime Sports Bar following the tournament, featuring a FREE TACO & NACHOS BAR for all tournament players! For more information, call Dana Forrest at 406-403-3148.

