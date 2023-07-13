Out & About (July 13-16)

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.

JULY 5-AUGUST 1: Step back in time by visiting the 'Brother Van' House Museum, located at 113 Sixth Street North in Great Falls. The house was built in 1910 as parsonage for pastors and their families. Brother Van came to Montana in 1872 and came to be known as the "Best Loved Man In Montana." Tours will be conducted Tuesdays-Fridays , July 5th - August 1st, 1-4PM. Admission is free. For more information, call Maryellen at 406-868-8260.

JULY 13: Join us for Ladies Night at the Great Falls Voyagers baseball game. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the first pitch is at 7 p.m. All ladies get in free and the first 200 women will receive a special giveaway! For more information, call 406-455-4866.

JULY 13: Great Falls Theatre Company presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! at the University of Providence Theatre. It is described as a love story between confident cowboy Curly and feisty farmer Laurey. The unforgettable score includes: “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “People Will Say We’re in Love,” and the title song, “Oklahoma!” Other dates are Friday, July 14; Saturday, July 15; Thursday, July 20; Friday, July 21; and Saturday, July 22. All shows begin at 7:30pm. Click here for ticket information.

JULY 14: The summer Downtown Night Market will be held from 5pm until pm. The 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue will be filled crafts and art vendors, art demonstrations, food vendors, live music and more. Attendance is free. The 300-400 blocks of Central Avenue will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday to allow for pre-event setup. The next Downtown Night Market will be on August 11.

JULY 15: Come to Owlbear Gaming Club open house (free) to play Dungeons and Dragons, boardgames, and 40k. This month’s open house will be summer themed. Come dressed doing your favorite summer activity and bring a fun summer prop for the summer cosplay photo contest! Best outfit/prop combo will win a prize. All active members will be entered into a raffle for a prize, as well; members don't have to be present to enter or win. Come in to play and celebrate gaming and summer! Be 18 and over to attend. Children younger than 18 must be with parents. Please bring photo ID with birthdate for age verification. Located at 815 Second Street South. For more information, click here to visit the website, or call 406-308-9896.

JULY 17: A 5-day camp for grades Pre-K through 6th grade - Bethel Lutheran Church VBS Day Camp. Our lead counselors are from Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp. Each day is themed with age appropriate bible study, small group games, crafts and large group games. We have a special evening event during our week, Thursday we have a Summer Fun Fest open to the public with food vendors, face painting, games. For more information, call 406-761-1543, email bethelgf.church@gmail.com, or click here.

JULY 13-16: The CMR Class of 1973 Reunion will be held, with several events planned. For more information, visit the Facebook page, or contact Melanie at 408-425-1579 or makuntz@hotmail.com.

JULY 20: The GFHS Class of 1983 Reunion no-host gathering at 6pm at the Halftime Sports Bar. July 21- 6pm Casual Evening @ The Newberry, 420 Central Ave with CMR Class of 1983. July 22 -- 6-10pm Casual Barbecue @ the Mansfield Convention Center, 2 Park Drive South. For more information see the Facebook page or email annmariemckittrick@gmail.com.

JULY 20-22: The CMR High School Class of 1978 Reunion. July 20 - all-class gathering at 6pm at the Halftime Sports Bar. July 21 - Class of '78 gathering at 5pm at The Do Bar. July 22 - dinner at Elk's Lodge - 5pm cocktail hour, 6pm dinner. For more information, contact Sherri Carl at 406-781-3283.

Out & About (July 13-16)

JULY 22: Great Falls Park & Recreation will host a "Movie In The Park" - the featured movie is "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." There will also be fun activities for kids, including face-painting at the nearby Snack Shack,, from 7 p.m. until the movie starts. The movie is scheduled to begin at around 9:30 p.m. (as soon as it is dark enough) in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

AUGUST 5: Summer fun at Centene Stadium! This Heisey Baseball Camp features skills taught by your favorite local team, the Great Falls Voyagers. Your child will receive a camp t-shirt, lunch and a ticket for that night's game. Following the game, there will be a movie night out on the field. Baseball gloves will NOT be provided. Each participant must bring their own. Camp Start Times: Ages 6-10 start at 9am and finish at 11am; Ages 11-15 start at 11am and finish at 1pm. For more information, call Russ Bates at 406-453-1211.

AUGUST 7: TPUSA Faith at Cascade County presents Restoring America's Constitution from 6:30pm until 8:30pm at Embassy Church (1300 1st Avenue North). For more information, contact Deb Chibroski at tpusacascadecounty@gmail.com.

AUGUST 12: The Great Falls Americans are having their a Cornhole Extravaganza on Saturday, August 12, 2023, beginning at 11:00 AM at the Beacon Icehouse (located at 1349 13th Avenue SW, Phone: 406-727-1477) in Great Falls. There will be a $100.00 entry fee per each two-member team that will play at least three games (plus playoffs). The top FOUR finishers will receive awards at the conclusion of the tournament. The Melissa Lynn Band will provide the live music starting at 7:00PM with food, drinks, and prizes throughout the day. All Proceeds from the Corn Hole Tournament will go towards new dressing rooms for the Great Falls Americans. For more information, contact Matt Leaf at Mattl.gfamericans@gmail.com, or click here.

AUGUST 17: Join us for the second annual Montana Multi Cultural Fair from 5PM-8PM on the 400 and 500 block on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls! Mark your calendars now to attend and get ready for this years’ event to be BIGGER, BETTER, and EVEN MORE AMAZING! We anticipate more than 3,000 attendees, with over 15+ countries being represented and counting, and will have live performances, ethnic food samples, food trucks, entertainment, and SO MUCH MORE! For more information, click here to visit the website, or email Karyn at kshaffer@dadco.com.

AUGUST 26: The Great Falls Tenacious Dames Riding Club is again doing a TNT Motorcycle Poker Run and Raffle where all of the proceeds of the poker run and half of the raffle proceeds will be donated to the Grace Veterans Home for a future Womens' Center; the event is co-hosted by Tuffy's Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). For more information call Jenette at 406-868-4043 or click here.

AUGUST 26: Join us for the third annual Touch A Truck in downtown Great Falls (100-600 Blocks of Central Avenue). This family-focused event brings the big trucks and machinery that every kid loves to their fingertips! Children can climb on, touch, and admire vehicles and machinery up close. We'll also have refreshments available to purchase from your favorite food and coffee trucks, as well as other kid-friendly/family focused features. Click here to visit the event page.

SEPTEMBER 9: Save the date and mark your calendars for Arts on Fire at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. Join us for art activities for all ages; an art and craft vendor market; musical, dance, and theatre performances; root beer floats; and more! Click here for more information, or call the Square at 406-727-8255.

NOVEMBER 22: The beloved family tradition is back: NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Be transported by the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Performance is at the Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center from 7pm until 9pm. Click here for ticket information.

