Out & About (July 27-30)

The 2023 Montana State Fair in Great Falls will begin on Friday, July 28, at the Montana ExpoPark, and run through Saturday, August 5. Here are the headliner acts scheduled to perform:



Chris Janson: Sunday, July 30

Toby Mac: Monday, July 31

Josh Turner: Tuesday, August 1

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Wednesday, August 2

The Commodores: Friday, August 4

AWOLNation: Saturday, August 5

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides; horse racing; competitive exhibits for Ag producers, artists, and others; craft and art vendors; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; and of course "fair food."

JULY 29: There will be an open house at the Montana Veterans Memorial from 11am until 4pm. Memorial staff will be on site to greet and welcome visitors, answer questions about the history of the Veteran's Memorial and general area as well as to assist locating veteran's names and tiles. Light refreshments & water will also be available. The memorial is at 1025 25th Street North. For more information, call Michael at 406-799-0179.



JULY 30: There will be a Family Art Fair at Our Saviors Lutheran Church (1326 First Avenue North) on Saturday, July 30, from 1pm until 4pm. The outdoor art fair is for families and children ages kindergarten through grade 6. Everyone is welcome. Art activities include pottery wheels with instruction by pottery professionals; beading projects; tie-dye station; painting on wood; super-hero masks; face painting. Thrown pottery pieces will be glazed and fired following event and can be picked up at Our Savior's Lutheran Church at a specified date. Children take home finished pieces from other stations. Event is free of charge. Water and snacks provided. For more information, contact Vicki at vdunham1724@charter.net.

AUGUST 5: Summer fun at Centene Stadium! This Heisey Baseball Camp features skills taught by your favorite local team, the Great Falls Voyagers. Your child will receive a camp t-shirt, lunch and a ticket for that night's game. Following the game, there will be a movie night out on the field. Baseball gloves will NOT be provided. Each participant must bring their own. Camp Start Times: Ages 6-10 start at 9am and finish at 11am; Ages 11-15 start at 11am and finish at 1pm. For more information, call Russ Bates at 406-453-1211.

AUGUST 12: Alluvion Health will host Get Out & Play! from 11am until 1pm at the former Roosevelt School (2501 Second Avenue North). This event will feature inclusive play, providing accessibility in play for those with sensory, cognitive, and motor processing needs. There will music, movement, games, and more designed to help children better process sensory information and provide positive outlets for stimulation. Click here for more information.

