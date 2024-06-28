Out & About (June 28-30)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

Several organizations host fun events regularly, or provide events listings:



Great Falls Public Library: website

Paris Gibson Square: website

The Newberry: website

Mansfield Theatre: website

KGPR - The Electron: website

Lively Times: website

FRIDAY JUNE 28: The first Downtown Night Market of 2024 will be held along the 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. Browse unique crafts and art pieces from talented vendors and indulge in delicious food from food trucks. From handmade jewelry to delicious treats, there’s something for everyone! Admission is free. The fun begins at 5pm and lasts until 9pm. Central Avenue will be closed starting at 3pm for set-up. The event will repeat on July 19 and August 9. For more information, click here.

JUNE 28-JUNE 30: Fort Benton will host its annual Summer Celebration. The event will feature live music, food vendors, face-painting, art and artists, crafts vendors, sidewalk chalk art, car show, a street dance, and much more. Click here to see the full schedule.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY JUNE 29-30: There will be a Mud Day Celebration in Great Falls at the Play N Learn mud pit (Central Avenue and 46th Street South). Saturday will be from 11am until 7pm; Sunday will be from 10am until 3pm. There will be mud-splattering, slide-surfing, tug-of-war, mud-pie making, and more. Cost is $10/person; children two and under are free. Proceeds will be split between creating emergency packets for family relief, playground equipment for Chief Joseph Elementary School, and shade structures for Play N Learn. There will also be food trucks on-site. For more information, click here or call 406-770-3055. Click here for early registration.

SATURDAY JUNE 29: Come enjoy Dragon's Tear from 9am until 6pm at the Art Higgins Memorial Park (Black Eagle). Join the Shire of Stan Wyrm, the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism as we step back into the past. Our annual event Dragon's Tear is a chance to experience the middle ages and Renaissance as it should have been. Watch fighters compete in armored and rapier combat. Take various classes in the arts and Sciences, play medieval games. There will be food trucks and games for the kids. Come dress up and join us, loaner garb is available. For more information, call Angee Steir at 406-868-7328, or click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 29: City Motors (3900 10th Avenue South) will host a Corvettes Only Car Show from 10am until 2pm. Public welcome and voting on winners. Hot dogs, soda and chips available for purchase. For more information, call Adam Blackwell at 406-781-2694.

Corvettes Only Car Show

SATURDAY JUNE 29: Ace Hardware will host a 100th anniversary celebration from 11am until 2pm at 215 Northwest Bypass in Great Falls. Food, refreshments, games, Steve Keller and The Castle Reefers, Ace swag, and a visit from The Great Falls Voyagers’ Orbit! The event is being held at both Great Falls Ace locations, but The Castle Reefers and Orbit will only be at 215 NW Bypass. For more information, call Hannah at 406-231-2720, or click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 29: Come enjoy the Montana Arm Bender League Summer Event at Gear Grabber Garage (308 Second Avenue South) in Great Falls from 5pm until 8pm. The Montana Arm Bender is ramping up the arm wrestling quality and providing two things for Great Falls, entertainment and opportunity for all athletes! It kicks off June 29th and will take place every Saturday through July! Come check it out for all of the action! For more information call Josh Wilson at 406-231-8248 or click here.

SUNDAY JUNE 30: Come enjoy Get Out and Play at Lions Park (2701 10th Avenue South) in Great Falls from 1pm to 3pm. Join us for an afternoon of fun and inclusive recreational activities at the event hosted by Alluvion Health Foundation. This free event is designed for children of all ages and abilities, featuring a variety of engaging activities. Activities include interactive games, sports demonstrations, crafts, small animals, ice cream, and much more. For more information, call Teresa Schreiner at 406-231-6521 or click here.

SUNDAY JUNE 30: The 14th annual 'Waking The Dead' tours will be at Highland Cemetery (2010 33rd Avenue South). Ten graves at Highland Cemetery will be visited as storytellers present the story of those buried there. Tours begin at 1 pm and again at 3 pm. Tickets are $20 to ride or $15 to walk, and are available at Kaufmans Menswear (415 Central Avenue) in downtown Great Falls. Cars will park in the field inside the cemetery gate where three trailers and trucks will be waiting to be loaded. At the conclusion of the tours, participants will receive a booklet with photos and the featured grave stories provide by Croxford Funeral Home & Crematory.

SUNDAY JUNE 30: There will be a Quilt Show at the Cascade Senior Citizens & Community Center (2 Central Avenue West in Cascade) from 10am until 3pm. Presenting beautiful quilts and other quilted items made by the Slap Happy Quilters group that meets twice weekly at the Center. There will be items for sale made by the quilters. There is no cost to attend. Just come and enjoy seeing the beautiful quilts made by our members. For more information call Susan Harris at 406-439-0732.



JULY 2024

THURSDAY JULY 4: The annual Independence Day Parade in downtown Great Falls begins at 11 a.m. and the route runs from First Avenue South to Eighth Street, north to Central Avenue, and then heads west to Park Drive and disbands in Margaret Park (north of the Civic Center). As a safety precaution, everyone is reminded to remain behind the rope markers and avoid crossing the parade route, and to not park vehicles along the parade route. For more information about the parade, contact Lola Galloway at 406-750-4721.

THURSDAY JULY 4: Downtown Great Falls will host a “4th of July Hootenanny” featuring live music from country music star Rodney Atkins. The event runs from 1pm until 5pm at and around the intersection of Central Avenue and Fifth Street. The street festival will shut down several blocks of downtown. Food, beverage, and alcohol vendors will be available. For more information, contact tianna@enbarmt.com.

4th of July Hootenanny

THURSDAY JULY 4: The People's Park & Recreation Foundation will present the community fireworks display. The best viewing of the community fireworks display will be at Elk's-Riverside Park (River Drive North between Central and Sixthth Street) and will begin at around 10:15 pm (when it gets dark) from West Bank Park. West Bank Park will be closed all day for the pyrotechnics to set up the display. Parking is available at Gibson Park.

FRIDAY JULY 12: Come enjoy a free Movie In The Park at Gibson Park. The movie this time is "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," the fifth film in the supernatural comedy "Ghostbusters" franchise. The movie will begin a little before 9:30 pm (as soon as it is dark enough) near the bandshell. The family-friendly event will also include fun activities including face painting (7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.). There will be snacks available for purchase at the Snack Shack. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a movie under the stars.

JULY 12-13: The Montana Learning Center will host Beyond the Big Sky Public Observing Night from 9pm until 11pm. For three weekends this summer, Montana Learning Center at Canyon Ferry Lake will open its state-of-the-art astronomical park to the public. Each event will begin after sunset with a presentation from one of MLC's astronomy experts, followed by the opportunity for attendees to gaze at the wonders of the universe using the center's world-class telescopes. Each night’s attendance will be limited to 100 people, with advance ticket purchase required. Event will also be held on August 2-3. It is located at 7653 Canyon Ferry Road. For more information, call Ryan Hannahoe at 406-475-3638 or click here.

SATURDAY JULY 13: Come enjoy Hobson Fun Day from 7am until noon at 2526 Stockfarm Road in Moccasin. 7:00am fun run/walk, breakfast by the Hobson Fire Dept fire hall from 7am-10am, soap box derby, parade with the Shriners, antique tractors and cars, craft and food vendors, petting zoo, dunking booth, 50/50, corn hole tournament, splash party at the Hobson pool, topped with a street dance outside of Tall Boys tavern from 8:00- 12:00 featuring Sightliners with Hallie Allen from Lewistown. For more information, call Faith Rice at 406-350-2952 or click here.

SATURDAY JULY 13: There will be a Weed Whacker Rodeo from 8:30am until 1:30pm near Sun Canyon Lodge. Volunteers are needed for this 26th annual event. Join us for a morning of pulling weeds, followed by BBQ lunch and a prize drawing. Volunteers should arrive and sign in by 8:30. We'll have a weed pull demonstration and bear safety talk. Bring a group or come alone - this is a great place to make new friends. Located at the Beaver Creek Camp Picnic Area, just past Sun Canyon Lodge. For more information call Tracy Wendt at 406-214-2868 or click here.

SATURDAY JULY 13: Come to Loma for the Faltree Farm Soil Crawl & Dinner from 12:30pm to 5pm, hosted by the Golden Triangle Resource Council. This event is FREE. We will learn about soil health, tour the farm, and learn about the forming Montana Food Hub. After the Crawl, there will be an optional Farm-to-Table Dinner at Nick Larson's FalTree Farm, prepared by chef Sarah Manuel. The Crawl is free; the Dinner is $96. Register for Crawl by clicking here; register for dinner by clicking here. Address is 50762 US-87, Loma, Montana. For more information, call Emily Auld at 406-869-1906.

SATURDAY JULY 20: The town of Cascade will host its annual Splash-a-Roo Pool Fundraiser. The annual event raises money to help with the cost of maintaining the pool to keep it safe for families to enjoy. Activities will include food trucks, dunk tank, carnival, chili cook-off, live music, and more. For more information, contact Teresa at 541-730-9016 (text messaging is preferred) or click here.

TUESDAY JULY 23: Come enjoy a guided walking tour of a Great Falls north-side neighborhood from 5:30pm until 7pm. Meet at Brother Van House Museum (113 Sixth Street North). Join Channing Hartelius and Suzanne Waring as they guide you through where you will learn about the pioneers who built the grand homes located there. The tour will end at the Brother Van House Museum with a glass of lemonade and a tour of this historical house. Cost for the walking tour is $10 for adults, children attend free. Parking is available behind the First United Methodist Church.For more information, please call Maryellen Bindel at 406-868-8260, or call 406-453-3114 to register. Last minute attendees are welcome.

AUGUST 2024

SATURDAY AUGUST 10: The Uptown Optimists will host a Children's Health, Wellness, and Cancer Campaign Golf Tournament at Anaconda Hills Golf Course (2315 Smelter Avenue) starting at 8:30am. Charity event to help Uptown Optimist raise money to help children with health, wellness and cancer needs. For more information, call Sue Petersen at 406-750-0415.

SATURDAY AUGUST 24: Come enjoy the Beltstock Concert at the Belt Rodeo Grounds from 5pm until 11pm. BACK TO THE 80s ROCK - groove to heart-pumping classics from Prince, Guns N' Roses, Joan Jett, Madonna, Cheap Trick, Journey and more as sensational vocalist Stephanie Hodgson takes the stage! Tease up those locks, break out the neon, and get amped to party like it's 1989! SPECIAL GUEST: ROB QUIST AND GREAT NORTHERN featuring HALLADAY QUIST - get ready to experience the legendary talents of Montana's premier singer-songwriters and performers, Rob and Halladay Quist! They're taking the stage to electrify you with iconic tunes from the Mission Mountain Wood Band, The Montana Band, Rob Quist with Great Northern, and Halladay's very own sizzling solo repertoire. ALSO APPEARING: UP IN THE AIR BAND - get ready to rock as Great Falls' own classic rock band kicks off the show with a high-energy set! Tickets are $30 at the gate or in advance at the Belt Performing Arts Center (website). Kids 12 and under no charge with an adult entry. No coolers - Food and Beverage vendors on site all day: Jammers BBQ! VFW Burgers and Brats! Bring a lawn chair or use bleacher seating. Limited credit card use - predominantly CASH sales - ATM on site and at Belt area businesses. For more information, call 406-277-3844 or click here.



SEPTEMBER 14: There will be a Fight the Fight Golf Scramble to benefit Todd "Kid" Foster. Event will be at Hickory Swing Golf Course in Great Falls (1100 American Avenue), starting at 10am. Play golf and raise some money for our local past and future outstanding athletes quality of life. $300/team to enter. ($25 off for HSGC members) Limited to (36) 4 member teams. 7pm Calcutta + a $10/plate all you can eat buffet to be held at the Black Eagle Country Club on Friday, September 13th. Four awesome raffle prize packages to be given away, ($5/ticket or 5 for $20)! Award ceremony at the Halftime Sports Bar following the tournament, featuring a FREE TACO & NACHOS BAR for all tournament players! For more information, call Dana Forrest at 406-403-3148.

Fight the Fight Golf Scramble