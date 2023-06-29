Out & About (June 30-July 1)

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.

JUNE 30: Great Falls Park & Recreation will host the movie "Minions: The Rise of Gru." The free movie is scheduled to begin at around 9:30 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell. There will also be fun activities for kids, including face-painting, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

JULY 1: City Chevrolet will host a Corvette Only show at 3900 10th Avenue South from 10am until 3pm! Come see these amazing cars featuring new and old models. Hot dogs, chips and soda will be for sale. We will have raffle items. Visitors can vote for their favorite car. For more information, call Adam at 406-781-2694, or email greatfallscorvetteclub@gmail.com.

JULY 3: Start your Independence Day Celebration early by joining TPUSA Faith at Cascade County to view and discuss a special message from David Barton of Wallbuilders. Come learn some of the deeper history behind this important national holiday! Event is from 6:30pm until 8:30pm at Embassy Church. For more information, email tpusacascadecounty@gmail.com.

JULY 4: There will be parades, fireworks, a free outdoor concert, and much more on Independence Day. Click here for details.

JULY 5-AUGUST 1: Step back in time by visiting the 'Brother Van' House Museum, located at 113 Sixth Street North in Great Falls. The house was built in 1910 as parsonage for pastors and their families. Brother Van came to Montana in 1872 to "sing and preach and encourage people to be good," and came to be known as the "Best Loved Man In Montana." Come and hear their stories and see what a home would have looked like in the early 1900s. Tours will be conducted Tuesdays-Fridays , July 5th - August 1st, 1-4PM. Admission is free. For more information, call Maryellen at 406-868-8260. Click here to read more about Brother Van.

JULY 6: The community of Fort Shaw will host an Open House from 2pm until 4:30pm at #1 School Loop. The Sun River Valley Historic Society will present Dennis Borud of Lewistown, discussing Indian Wars from 1866-1877. He will cover equipment, lifestyles, customs and manners of the soldiers. Nice display of soldiers gear. For more information, contact Sue at wsue1129@gmail.com.

MTN News

JULY 8: The Great Plains Dinosaur Museum (GPDM) in Malta is hosting Kids Dino Day featuring games and activities from 11 to 1pm at the GPDM (kids free when accompanied by a paying adult) and culminates with a special 30th anniversary showing of the original "Jurassic Park" at Villa Theater at 2PM. Complimentary movie tickets will be provided by Villa Theater to all youth participating in the Kids Dino Day. The famous KIWANIS BURGERS & hotdogs will be available for lunch too! The annual FUNdRaiser Wine & Dino” starts at 5PM and features music by Nate Salsbery, the Smokin’ Ox Food Truck, Blue Ridge Brewery, a fun Wine Pull, bucket raffles and silent auctions. There is no admission charge, all items are “pay or donate as you choose.” For more information, contact Anne Boothe at 406.654.6300 or anneboothe406@gmail.com, or click here for the Facebook page.

JULY 10: The Act Normal Theatre Youth Troupe will host a Summer Camp from July 10 through July 21. Monday through Friday 10AM – 2PM. Showcase your hard work with performances. Friday 21st & Saturday 22nd (total 3 performances). $225 for two-week camp includes: theatre basic skills class, rehearsals culminating in three live performances, lunch each day of camp, t-shirt, & tickets to performances (6 tickets per student). Deadline to enroll is June 26th. Payment due at time of enrollment. Please email actnormaltheatre@gmail.com for more information and to enroll. Ages 8 – 13. Enroll Now – limited number of spots available.

JULY 13: Join us for Ladies Night at the Great Falls Voyagers baseball game. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the first pitch is at 7 p.m. All ladies get in free and the first 200 women will receive a special giveaway! For more information, call 406-455-4866.

JULY 15: Come to Owlbear Gaming Club open house (free) to play Dungeons and Dragons, boardgames, and 40k. This month’s open house will be summer themed. Come dressed doing your favorite summer activity and bring a fun summer prop for the summer cosplay photo contest! Best outfit/prop combo will win a prize. All active members will be entered into a raffle for a prize, as well; members don't have to be present to enter or win. Come in to play and celebrate gaming and summer! Be 18 and over to attend. Children younger than 18 must be with parents. Please bring photo ID with birthdate for age verification. Located at 815 Second Street South. For more information, click here to visit the website, or call 406-308-9896.

Owlbear Gaming Club

JULY 17: A 5-day camp for grades Pre-K through 6th grade - Bethel Lutheran Church VBS Day Camp. Our lead counselors are from Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp. Each day is themed with age appropriate bible study, small group games, crafts and large group games. We have a special evening event during our week, Thursday we have a Summer Fun Fest open to the public with food vendors, face painting, games. For more information, call 406-761-1543, email bethelgf.church@gmail.com, or click here.

JULY 13-16: The CMR Class of 1973 Reunion will be held, with several events planned. For more information, visit the Facebook page, or contact Melanie at 408-425-1579 or makuntz@hotmail.com.

JULY 20-22: The CMR High School Class of 1978 Reunion. July 20 - all-class gathering at 6pm at the Halftime Sports Bar. July 21 - Class of '78 gathering at 5pm at The Do Bar. July 22 - dinner at Elk's Lodge - 5pm cocktail hour, 6pm dinner. For more information, contact Sherri Carl at 406-781-3283.

MTN

AUGUST 5: Summer fun at Centene Stadium! This Heisey Baseball Camp features skills taught by your favorite local team, the Great Falls Voyagers. Your child will receive a camp t-shirt, lunch and a ticket for that night's game. Following the game, there will be a movie night out on the field. Baseball gloves will NOT be provided. Each participant must bring their own. Camp Start Times: Ages 6-10 start at 9am and finish at 11am; Ages 11-15 start at 11am and finish at 1pm. For more information, call Russ Bates at 406-453-1211.

AUGUST 12: The Great Falls Americans are having their a Cornhole Extravaganza on Saturday, August 12, 2023, beginning at 11:00 AM at the Beacon Icehouse (located at 1349 13th Avenue SW, Phone: 406-727-1477) in Great Falls. There will be a $100.00 entry fee per each two-member team that will play at least three games (plus playoffs). The top FOUR finishers will receive awards at the conclusion of the tournament. The Melissa Lynn Band will provide the live music starting at 7:00PM with food, drinks, and prizes throughout the day. All Proceeds from the Corn Hole Tournament will go towards new dressing rooms for the Great Falls Americans. For more information, contact Matt Leaf at Mattl.gfamericans@gmail.com, or click here.

AUGUST 17: Join us for the second annual Montana Multi Cultural Fair from 5PM-8PM on the 400 and 500 block on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls! Mark your calendars now to attend and get ready for this years’ event to be BIGGER, BETTER, and EVEN MORE AMAZING! We anticipate more than 3,000 attendees, with over 15+ countries being represented and counting, and will have live performances, ethnic food samples, food trucks, entertainment, and SO MUCH MORE! For more information, click here to visit the website, or email Karyn at kshaffer@dadco.com.

Montana Multi Cultural Fair

AUGUST 26: The Great Falls Tenacious Dames Riding Club is again doing a TNT Motorcycle Poker Run and Raffle where all of the proceeds of the poker run and half of the raffle proceeds will be donated to the Grace Veterans Home for a future Womens' Center; the event is co-hosted by Tuffy's Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). For more information call Jenette at 406-868-4043 or click here.

AUGUST 26: Join us for the third annual Touch A Truck in downtown Great Falls (100-600 Blocks of Central Avenue). This family-focused event brings the big trucks and machinery that every kid loves to their fingertips! Children can climb on, touch, and admire vehicles and machinery up close. We'll also have refreshments available to purchase from your favorite food and coffee trucks, as well as other kid-friendly/family focused features. Click here to visit the event page.

SEPTEMBER 9: Save the date and mark your calendars for Arts on Fire at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. Join us for art activities for all ages; an art and craft vendor market; musical, dance, and theatre performances; root beer floats; and more! Click here for more information, or call the Square at 406-727-8255.

