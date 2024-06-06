Out & About (June 7-8)

Looking to get out and about and have some fun? We’ve got some suggestions!

The Electric City Crystal, Rock, and Bead Show will be at the Mercantile Building at Montana ExpoPark on Friday, June 7, from 2pm to 7pm; on Saturday from 10am to 5pm; and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. It will feature crystals, beads, fossils, faceted stones, and gems.

Enjoy a free movie in Gibson Park on Friday, June 7. The movie is "Migration," a family-friendly animated comedy about a family of ducks going on the vacation of a lifetime. The movie will begin at about 9pm as it begins to get dark outside. Free face painting from 7pm until 9pm, and refreshments are available for purchase.

On Saturday, June 8, a Vintage Artisan Market will be held at the Fergus County Fairgrounds in Lewistown from 9am until 4pm. It will feature antiques, collectibles, and artisan goods. Admission is just $5.00. For more information, call Cheryl at 406-781-9345.

The Great Falls Public Library will host a free “Summer Library Bash” on Saturday, June 8, from 3pm until 6pm. There will be food trucks, games, live music, and more. Keynote speaker Jamie Ford will give a presentation about the benefits of community libraries. It will be Library Park, located directly behind the library.

Black Eagle Park will host a Community Yard Sale on Saturday, June 8, from 8am until 2pm. Lots of items brought together in one location to help raise money for park maintenance and upkeep. The park is at 220 20th Street NE. For more information, call Ruth Fischer at 406-231-1501.



FRIDAY JUNE 7: Come enjoy First Friday Art Walk at several locations in Great Falls from 6pm until 9pm. First Friday Art Walk is free for all. To see a list of participating artists and locations, visit the “First Friday Art Walk” Facebook page.

JUNE 7-9: Come to Choteau for the Cultural Festival from 9am until 10pm at the Choteau Pavillion (204 First Street NE). Music, language, history, crafts, Metis Elder panel, animal call/story telling contest, Metis Ridge Tour, and much more, everyone is welcome and the event is free. For more information, call Kathy Moran at 406-250-0762.

SATURDAY JUNE 8: Come enjoy the Summer Solstice Arts & Crafts Show at Montana ExpoPark from 10am until 5pm. Artesian Craftsman from all over Montana will attend this free event. Live entertainment all day along with raffles to support the artist's. For more information, call Kym Stevens at 406-750-5566.

TUESDAY JUNE 11: Harvest Hills Golf Course in Fairfield will host Hay Day, where you can learn about precision agriculture for hay and cattle. Event is free and open to all, and runs from 11am until 2pm. Topics include: Virtual fencing for cattle; on the go moisture and yield monitoring for balers; hay steamer baling; drone spraying of pastures; alfalfa varieties and variable rate fertilizing. For more information and to RSVP for free lunch, call 406-788-8816, click here, or email jkoterba@montanafarmersunion.com.

SATURDAY JUNE 15: Come enjoy the Belt PRCA Rodeo starting at 6pm at the Belt Rodeo Grounds (644 Lewis Street). Rodeo continues on Sunday at 2pm. Tickets $15 for adults; $6 ages 6-15; under 6 are free. For more information, call Dave Anderson at 406-788-4486, or click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 15: Come enjoy Geraldine Fun Day at 747 Collins Avenue West. Scheduled events include a pancake breakfast, fun run, airport fly-in, bake sale, cornhole tournament, dunk tank, lawnmower races, and a parade. Click here for the complete schedule. Live music begins at 6pm with Tris Munsik, followed by The Josh Abbott Band at 7. No coolers, bring a lawn chair. Tickets are $35. Cash only at the door or buy in advance at GeraldineAC.com.

SUNDAY JUNE 16: Join us for Payton’s Run in Browning starting at 4pm. It will begin at Last Star Road #9. This is a memorial run created in honor of our boy Payton Lane Weatherwax Buckland. Payton was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma and boy did he give it one heck of a fight. In November of 2022 his little body grew tired, what once was an energetic happy little ball of energy was no longer physically able to move on his own but he still smiled and cracked jokes, his strength and love for life will live on. Come out and join us Father's Day/Payton’s Birthday weekend as we continue to do what Payton loved. Everyone is encouraged to join us! Kids ages 1-17 enter the run for FREE! For more information, call JoDon at 406-450-6130.

JUNE 17-JUNE 28: Skyline Early Learning Family Center (3300 3rd Street NE) will host Safety Town from 1pm until 4pm from June 17 through June 28. Registration is now open (click here). It is a two- week day camp for children entering kindergarten this fall. Topics include traffic safety, fire safety, RR safety, guns, strangers, digital, school bus, etc. Cost is $100 (3hrs/day) Morning or Afternoon. For more information, call Veronica Griffith at 406-771-5107.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 19: The first of the Summer Concerts performed by the Great Falls Municipal Band in the Gibson Park bandshell will be from 7pm until 8pm. Concerts will be every Wednesday through mid-August. Entertaining for all ages, concerts are free to the public and sponsored by Park and Recreation Department and free-will donations. Limited bleacher seating is available, or bring your own chair or blanket. Concessions and rest rooms are available. For more information, click here, or call Phil Burton at 406-899-9982.

THURSDAY JUNE 20: The Hi Ho Tavern (2600 Tenth Avenue South) will host a Veterans Mentoring Veterans fundraiser from 4:30pm until 10pm. There will be live and silent auctions, food, and the Steve Keller Band. Auction items include a Whitefish Vacation Package, 75" Big Screen TV, 300 Winchester Magnum and so much more. From 7 to 10, dance to the music of the Steve Keller Band. All proceeds go to assist veterans in their struggle to reestablish themselves in their community and in themselves. For more information, call Michelle Koppany at 406-868-7388 or click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 22: Come enjoy the K9 Care Benefit and Poker Run at Tuffy's Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). Warrior Creed VMC & Tuffy's Sunset Inn have come together to support K9 Care for Veterans Poker Run (all motorcycles, cars and trucks welcome). Registration starts at 9:30, $20.00 per hand and kickstands up at 11 a.m. Event includes silent and live auctions, 50/50, etc. For those participating in the poker run, dinner is included. Non-participating poker run attendees who want to have a meal, the cost is $10.00 per plate. For more information, contact Cathie Sanders at 406-964-8527 or csanders@yahoo.com.

SATURDAY JUNE 22: Come enjoy the Fossil Fun Fest in at the Depot Museum in Rudyard. The day-long event will feature a 3x3 kids basketball tourney; craft and food vendors; dinosaur movies; street dance; and paleontologists. Also - a new nodosaur skeleton will be unveiled. For more information, call 406-355-4356.

FRIDAY JUNE 28: Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana will host Golf Fore Kids Sake from 9am until 3:30pm at Eagle Falls Golf Club (1025 25th Street North). Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Tournament is in scramble format. Each participant leaves with a BBBS swag bag, and a chance to win from a bucket raffle, silent auction and more! Twosome team costs $275 and foursome team costs $550. For more information call Skyler Bilbrey at 406-205-0036 or click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 28: The first Downtown Night Market of 2024 will be held along the 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. Browse unique crafts and art pieces from talented vendors and indulge in delicious food from food trucks. From handmade jewelry to delicious treats, there’s something for everyone! Admission is free. The fun begins at 5pm and lasts until 9pm. Central Avenue will be closed starting at 3pm for set-up. The event will repeat on July 19 and August 9. For more information, click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 29: Come enjoy Dragon's Tear from 9am until 6pm at the Art Higgins Memorial Park (Black Eagle). Join the Shire of Stan Wyrm, the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism as we step back into the past. Our annual event Dragon's Tear is a chance to experience the middle ages and Renaissance as it should have been. Watch fighters compete in armored and rapier combat. Take various classes in the arts and Sciences, play medieval games. There will be food trucks and games for the kids. Come dress up and join us, loaner garb is available. For more information, call Angee Steir at 406-868-7328, or click here.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY JUNE 28-29: The Montana Learning Center will host Beyond the Big Sky Public Observing Nights from 9pm until 11pm. For three weekends this summer, Montana Learning Center at Canyon Ferry Lake will open its state-of-the-art astronomical park to the public. Each event will begin after sunset with a presentation from one of MLC's astronomy experts, followed by the opportunity for attendees to gaze at the wonders of the universe using the center's world-class telescopes. Each night’s attendance will be limited to 100 people, with advance ticket purchase required. Event will also be on July 12-13 and August 2-3. It is located at 7653 Canyon Ferry Road. For more information, call Ryan Hannahoe at 406-475-3638 or click here.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY JUNE 29-30: There will be a Mud Day Celebration in Great Falls at the Play N Learn mud pit (Central Avenue and 46th Street South). Saturday will be from 11am until 7pm; Sunday will be from 10am until 3pm. There will be mud-splattering, slide-surfing, tug-of-war, mud-pie making, and more. Cost is $10/person; children two and under are free. Proceeds will be split between creating emergency packets for family relief, playground equipment for Chief Joseph Elementary School, and shade structures for Play N Learn. There will also be food trucks on-site. For more information, click here or call 406-770-3055. Click here for early registration.

SATURDAY AUGUST 24: Come enjoy the Beltstock Concert at the Belt Rodeo Grounds from 5pm until 11pm. BACK TO THE 80s ROCK - groove to heart-pumping classics from Prince, Guns N' Roses, Joan Jett, Madonna, Cheap Trick, Journey and more as sensational vocalist Stephanie Hodgson takes the stage! Tease up those locks, break out the neon, and get amped to party like it's 1989! SPECIAL GUEST: ROB QUIST AND GREAT NORTHERN featuring HALLADAY QUIST - get ready to experience the legendary talents of Montana's premier singer-songwriters and performers, Rob and Halladay Quist! They're taking the stage to electrify you with iconic tunes from the Mission Mountain Wood Band, The Montana Band, Rob Quist with Great Northern, and Halladay's very own sizzling solo repertoire. ALSO APPEARING: UP IN THE AIR BAND - get ready to rock as Great Falls' own classic rock band kicks off the show with a high-energy set! Tickets are $30 at the gate or in advance at the Belt Performing Arts Center (website). Kids 12 and under no charge with an adult entry. No coolers - Food and Beverage vendors on site all day: Jammers BBQ! VFW Burgers and Brats! Bring a lawn chair or use bleacher seating. Limited credit card use - predominantly CASH sales - ATM on site and at Belt area businesses. For more information, call 406-277-3844 or click here.