Out & About: March 16, 2023

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here . We will update this list as we get submissions.



MARCH 15-19: Great Falls will host Western Art Week, with numerous events occurring across town. Click here for details .

MARCH 16: The Great Falls Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will host Eric Roberts, FWP Fish Management Supervisor at a general meeting open to the public at the Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW). The focus of the 7pm meeting will be the new Statewide Fisheries Management Plan. Eric will lead us through some changes in the new plan and entertain a question-and-answer session. The chapter will provide some pizza for attendees between 6-6:30 prior to the meeting. The Great Falls Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited has speakers every 3rd Thursday of the month that are normally fishing related. In April we will host Adam Strainer, FWP biologist to update us on the condition of Holter, Hauser and Canyon Ferry Reservoirs. For more information, contact Robbi or Brenda at 406-590-6565 or 406-868-2676, or visit the Facebook page .

MARCH 17: The annual St. Patrick's Day parade will roll through downtown Great Falls on Friday. The parade is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. in front of the Civic Center, and will proceed along Central Avenue to Eighth Street.

MTN St. Patrick's Day parade in Great Falls (March 17, 2019)

MARCH 18: The Owlbear Gaming Club will host a a free open house on Saturday from 10am until 8pm, for people to check out the clubhouse, play some fun games, meet some cool people, come see what we're about, and apply for membership. Address is 815 Second Street South. For more information, click here to visit the website, or call 406-308-9896.

MARCH 19: Join us at 4 pm at Liberty Hall (1401 Marketplace Drive) to hear the vision and mission of TPUSA Faith at Cascade County. Learn how you can be part of the faith hub or how you can launch a faith group in your church. TPUSA Faith has all the tools and resources at your fingertips. For more information, contact Deb at tpusacascadecounty@gmail.com, or visit the website .

MARCH 22: The Great Falls Community Concert Association ( site ) presents Forever Simon & Garfunkel on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 pm at the Manfield Theater in the Great Falls Civic Center. Starring award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman (founder of Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall of Fame Buddy Holly Prize), this event celebrates the best-selling duo in rock’n’roll history. With humor, soaring energy, charm, and laser-precise harmony, Altman & Skuller lead the audience on a journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and the best of Paul Simon’s solo career. Tickets available at the Mansfield Ticket Office, at 406-455-8514 or online at ticketing.greatfallsMT.net , or the night of the show. They are $35.00 for adults and $15.00 for students.

MARCH 25: Crafts and collectibles for sale from more than 20 vendors at the Cascade Spring Craft Show. A wide variety of baked goods will be available for sale. Lunch consisting of a choice of soups, breads, and drink will be available for purchase for $5.00. It will be at Wedsworth Hall (13 Front Street in Cascade). Doors will open to the public on Saturday March 25 at 9:00 am and will close at 3:00 pm. This is a wonderful way to celebrate SPRING and have fun SHOPPING on a (hopefully) beautiful day. For more information, call Charlene at 406-231-1700.

MARCH 30: Indigenous Parents Advisory Committee (IPAC) will hold the annual Open Public Meeting at Longfellow Elementary School (1101 Seventh Avenue South) from 6pm until 8pm. IPAC gives parents and guardians the opportunity to be involved in their students education. Opens communication between parents/guardians and the school. Great Falls Community is invited and a light dinner will be served. For more information, contact Dugan Coburn at 406-268-6003/6669 or dugan_coburn@gfps.k12.mt.us.

MARCH 30: The Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic will host a Spaghetti Dinner, featuring a Silent Auction and $3000 Travel Raffle drawing on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 5-8 pm. Dinner tickets are $15, children age 6 and under are free. Travel raffle tickets are $20. Dinner and raffle tickets may be purchased at the door or by calling 406 727-1088. The dinner raises funds that directly support the vital speech therapy program that serves 250 local children every year. The mission of the Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic is to provide quality, individualized speech, language, and feeding evaluations and therapy to area preschool children at no cost to the family. For more information call 406-788-2916, email Molly@helpkidscommunicate.org, or click here to visit the website.

Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic

APRIL 1: The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will host an Elk Country fundraiser with great food, great friends and to give back to Elk Country by attending the Giant Springs Banquet on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM! It will be at the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls. For more information, call Mark Heims at 406-899-7593 or email rmefgf@charter.net.

APRIL 1: Extreme metal concert Spring Loaded in the banquet hall at the Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW). After a harsh winter, it's time to cure cabin fever with a great mixture of rock, metal, and EDM music that will entertain and get you moving and start the season with a bang. From 7pm-2am there is also an EDM performance on the patio of the Do Bar. Ages 21+, free admission. For more information, click here , or email Johah at Jonahfromgreatfalls@gmail.com.

Spring Loaded

APRIL 2: Enjoy a Palm Sunday Breakfast of scrambled eggs, ham, pancakes, French toast, hashbrown casserole, biscuits and gravy, coffee, and juice. Free will offering. Holy Spirit Catholic Parish at 201 44th Street South. For more information, call John Gort at 406-781-0666.

APRIL 3: Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis is a free community event and open to all. Learn about the dangers of fentanyl & hear from law enforcement & emergency responders about what actions you can take to protect yourself, your family & your community. The presentation will be from 6pm until 7:30pm at University of Providence (University Center, 2nd floor, entrance on 20th Street South). Click here for more information.

APRIL 8: The Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center will host Teen Quties Prom, a night of friends, fun, and dancing! Join us from 5pm until 8pm for an inclusive prom in the Columbus Center ballroom (1601 2nd Avenue North). This event is open to LGBTQ+ teens and allies, ages 13-19. Music and dancing starts at 5:00pm. Snacks and drinks provided. This event is free of charge! Refreshments provided by Great Falls First Congregational United Church of Christ. Music will be provided by DJ Nosight. For more information, click here , or call Jasmine Taylor at 406 231 9995.

Teen Quties Prom

APRIL 8: Scouts BSA Troop 1007G is back with our 3rd annual “Egg My Yard Fundraiser!” Wake up to your own personal Easter Egg Hunt! 30 eggs for $25 or 60 eggs for $50. Orders Due by March 31st! We will deliver the eggs on Friday April 7th or Saturday April 8th - your choice!! Let us take the stress out of Easter!! To reserve your spot, click here to fill out the form . For more information, please call Scoutmaster Tim at 406.788-9624 or email Troop1007G@gmail.com.

Egg My Yard Fundraiser

APRIL 11: Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis is a free community event and open to all. Learn about the dangers of fentanyl & hear from law enforcement & emergency responders about what actions you can take to protect yourself, your family & your community. The presentation will be from 6pm until 7:30pm at Wedsworth Hall in Cascade (13 Front Street South). Click here for more information.

APRIL 18: Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis is a free community event and open to all. Learn about the dangers of fentanyl & hear from law enforcement & emergency responders about what actions you can take to protect yourself, your family & your community. The presentation will be from 6pm until 7:30pm at the Belt Performing Arts Center in Belt (58 Castner Street). Click here for more information.

APRIL 22: The first annual fundraiser for Family Promise of Great Falls - the SOC HOP stands for Serving Our Community & Honoring Our Promise. Join us at the Black Eagle Community Center on Saturday, April 22nd at 5:30. Socialize until 6:30, then enjoy burgers, dogs and fries provided by Brian's Top Notch Cafe, in true drive in style. This will be followed by a silent auction and dancing to your favorite 50's classics, spun by DJ Adam Goodover. Tickets will go on sale online March 1st, sponsor tables available for $400 and individual tickets for $40. More information available at familypromisegf.org. Take a stroll back to the 50's and help us "End Childhood Homelessness, One Family at a Time"... and don't forget your poodle skirts! For more information, call 406-590-2610 or email gregg@familypromisegf.org.

SOC HOP

APRIL 22: Great Falls Figure Skating Club presents “Skating Through The Galaxy“ from 1pm until 3pm. Tickets are $10; children under 5 are FREE. The annual spring ice show showcases the GFFSC members and 'learn to skate' participants. The event will be at the Great Falls Ice Plex at 4001 29th Street SW. For more information, contact gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com .

Skating Through The Galaxy

APRIL 22: Free and open to the public, the Homebuyer Fair will have lenders, realtors, insurance agents, and other housing vendors present to answer any questions involving the home purchase process. The event will be from 10am until 2pm at the University of Providence. For more information, call Ashly Graham at 406-604-4501, or click here .

MAY 6: Friends of NRA Banquet & Auction, May 6th at Montana ExpoPark (400 3rd Street NW, Great Falls). Doors open at 5pm. Tickets limited to 500 - no tickets sold at the door. FNRA supports shooting sports in Montana which includes archery and youth programs. Over $400,000 was granted to shooting sport activities across Montana for 2023 from the 2022 events. Click here to buy tickets online, or buy tickets at Mitchell Supply, 300 Smelter Ave NE, #3A, Great Falls. For more information, contact Paul Fischer at 406-231-1500 or pmf_allpro@hotmail.com.

Friends of NRA Banquet & Auction

MAY 27: Come have Breakfast With The Great Falls Voyagers baseball team! Saturday, May 27th, we will be serving up breakfast at The Heisey Community Center (313 7th Street North) from 8am until 11am. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, and scrambled eggs along with orange juice and coffee. The entry fee will be $7. Come enjoy breakfast with the team and chat with your favorite players! We hope to see you all there! Call Russ at 406-453-1211 with any questions, or send an email to heiseycc@gmail.com.

JULY 17: A 5-day camp for grades Pre-K through 6th grade - Bethel Lutheran Church VBS Day Camp. Our lead counselors are from Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp. Each day is themed with age appropriate bible study, small group games, crafts and large group games. We have a special evening event during our week, Thursday we have a Summer Fun Fest open to the public with food vendors, face painting, games. Meet the counselors and hear about what the kids have been learning all week. The campers perform camp songs for you to enjoy. This is a free camp supported by Bethel Lutheran Church congregation. For more information, call 406-761-1543, email bethelgf.church@gmail.com, or click here .

AUGUST 5: Summer fun at Centene Stadium! This Heisey Baseball Camp features skills taught by your favorite local team, the Great Falls Voyagers. Your child will receive a camp t-shirt, lunch and a ticket for that night's game. Following the game, there will be a movie night out on the field. Baseball gloves will NOT be provided. Each participant must bring their own. Camp Start Times: Ages 6-10 start at 9am and finish at 11am; Ages 11-15 start at 11am and finish at 1pm. For more information, call Russ Bates at 406-453-1211.

AUGUST 17: Join us for the second annual Montana Multi Cultural Fair from 5PM-8PM on the 400 and 500 block on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls! Mark your calendars now to attend and get ready for this years’ event to be BIGGER, BETTER, and EVEN MORE AMAZING! We anticipate more than 3,000 attendees, with over 15+ countries being represented and counting, and will have live performances, ethnic food samples, food trucks, entertainment, and SO MUCH MORE! For more information, click here to visit the website , or email Karyn at kshaffer@dadco.com.

Montana Multi Cultural Fair