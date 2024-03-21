Out & About (March 21, 2024)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event. Several organizations host events regularly, or provide events listings:



THURSDAY, MARCH 21: Come enjoy GFPS Choir Concert from 7pm until 8pm at 1900 Second Avenue South in Great Falls. The Music In Our Schools Month concert will feature choirs from East Middle School, North Middle School, C.M. Russell High School, and Great Falls High School. For more information, call Amber at 406-268-6079.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21: Come to the Co-Parenting Orientation Forum from 4:30pm until 6pm at 401 Third Avenue North. How to deal/work with the other parent on a parenting plan to have happy children. Three Speakers-A. Judge. B. Mediator C. Co-Parent Educator/Family Therapist. For more information, call the Cascade County Law Clinic at 406-452-6269.

MARCH 23: Join us for a Faith Over Fear benefit for Doug Hickey starting at 1pm at Eagles Lodge (1509 9th Street South) in Great Falls. Doug was taken to the hospital the 1st week of December after getting sick. He was then diagnosed with a brain infection (HSV1 Encephalitis) he was first flown to Missoula and has since been flown to Colorado and has been in coma since. Help Doug and his wife Tammie cover medical expenses after weeks of acute care. For more information, call Jeff at 406.750-1575, or Rodger at 406.781.2261, or click here.

Christine Kelly

SATURDAY, MARCH 23: Come to the Valley Vendor Fair at 301 Largest Street in Sun River from 10am until 3pm. It will feature a variety of vendors and products with cinnamon rolls and a soup lunch for sale. For more information, call Karen at 406-590-1074.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23: Great Falls High School will host Softball Camp from 9am until 2pm (1900 Second Avenue South). Grades 4-8; lunch at 11am. Cost is $25 +$10 for pitchers, $25 +$10 for pitchers, Great Falls High School coaches and players. For more information, call Don Meierhoff at 406-868-7189.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23: Family Promise is hosting a “Night Without a Bed Awareness Event” from noon until 3pm at the University of Providence Student Center (1300 20th Street South). The event is tailored to high school and college students, but also open to all concerned citizens who want to understand the root causes of homelessness. The goal for the event is to inspire attendees to work together on solutions for ending homelessness in Great Falls. There will be numerous activities for attendees to learn about the challenges many individuals and families face to secure stable housing. For more information, call Cari Yturri at 406-564-5267, or click here.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29: Come enjoy the Good Wood Guys Egg-stravaganza from 11am until 6pm (816 20th Street North). Dyeing and decorating wooden eggs in the shop. Try our dying stations, painting, and even wood burning to make your one-of-a-kind treasures. Games including wood shop favorites and special spring activities. All ages have fun at the Good Wood shop, so bring the whole family. Click here for more information.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30: The Big Sky Deli and Bakery and the 406 Arena will host an Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10 am. Peter Rabbit will be at the event again and you are welcome to take pictures with him. The event will be held inside The 406 Arena. Parking will be marked at the Arena and at the Deli (190 Highway 89 in Vaughn). Click here for more information.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5: Come to a Veterans Breakfast at Alliance For Youth from 7am until 9m (3220 11th Avenue South). Veterans Mentoring Veterans is sponsoring a FREE breakfast for you and your family. Catch up with old friends...and make new ones! All Veterans are invited. We will be serving some great food, hot coffee and lots of comradery! For more information, call Michelle at 406-868-7388.

Veterans Mentoring Veterans

SATURDAY, APRIL 6: The town of Cascade will host a Spring Craft Fair from 9am until 3pm at 13 South Front Street (Wedsworth Hall). Free admission. Vendors with miscellaneous items; lunch available for purchase. Fun day for shopping! For more information, call Charlene at 406-231-1700.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6: Light of Hope Pajama Brunch at 835 Great Northern Boulevard in Helena from 10:30am until 3pm. Fundraiser for CASA of Lewis & Clark and Broadwater Counties. Brunch, Bottomless Mimosas, Silent & Live Auction, 50/50 Drawing, Live Music by Marly Kendrick. Wear Your Favorite Pajamas! For more information, call Tammy at 406-457-0797.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7: Join us for a Community Breakfast from 8am until 11am at the Monarch-Neihart Community & Senior Center (200 S. Main Street, Neihart). Yummy all you can eat breakfast the first Sunday of the month for $10. Open to everyone. For more information, call Zach at 406-236-5998 or click here.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10: Confero Sports Foundation will host its Annual Mixer at Montana ExpoPark Exhibition Hall in Great Falls from 5:30pm until 8pm. Food, Games, No-Host Bar, Silent Auction and you can meet new and old friends! For more information or tickets ($25), call Roger at 406-788-4661.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11: Great Falls Scottish Rite Language Clinic will host its annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 5pm until 8pm at 1304 13th Street South. Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, silent auction, $3,000 travel raffle and 50/50. Tickets are $15. For more information contact Molly Beck at 406-727-1088 or click here.

FRIDAY APRIL 12: Come enjoy the Sunflower Dance Quilt Show at the Trades & Industry Building at Montana ExpoPark from 9am until 6pm. The Falls Quilt Guild bi-annual show will feature 200 quilts, vendors, and demonstrations. Admission is $5 for both days (April 12-13). For more information, call Jackie at 406-899-7803 or click here.

Falls Quilt Guild

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: Join the Great Falls Children's Receiving Home for its third annual Cowboy Cabaret fundraising event. It will feature a concert by The Levi Blom Band, appetizers by Enbar, drink specials, live and silent auctions, and much more as we fundraise to help children in our community. The event kicks off at 6pm at The Newberry in downtown Great Falls (420 Central Avenue). For more information, click here or call 406-727-4843. To buy tickets, click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: The town of Augusta will host South Fork Roundup Cowboy Poetry & Music Gathering from 1pm until 8 pm at the Roundup Barn (2802 Highway 21). Brought to you by The Augusta Area Historical Society, featuring Randy Rieman and Brigid & Johnny Reedy. No host bar and wine bar; dinner. For more information contact Deb at 406-403-9608 or Kerry at 406-788-3784, or click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: Friends of NRA Banquet Dinner at Exhibition Hall (Montana ExpoPark) in Great Falls starting at 5:30pm. Prime Rib 75.00 Adults, 40.00 for 14 and Under. Tickets on sale at Mitchell Supply and NRA.org. For more information, call Paul Fischer at 406-231-1500.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17: Join us for National Mustang Day from 6pm until 9:30pm between Tire-Rama and 1st Liberty FCU (521 Tenth Avenue South) in Great Falls. Looking for ALL makes and models of Mustangs, from the original 1964 ½ up to the current year, daily drivers, show cars, project cars, pride and joy cars! This is open to ALL Mustang owners, drivers and fans. This free gathering will be approximately one hour followed by a cruise and a photo stop. For more information, call Alan Graf at 406-868-5317, or click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20: The Great Falls Figure Skating Club will host The Elements on Ice from 2:30pm until 5pm at the Great Falls Ice Plex (4001 29th Street SW). The annual ice show showcases skaters who have just started and those who are seasoned in figure skating. This is the time the community can come and see what we have been up to at the Great Falls Ice Plex all season. For more information, click here, or email gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com.

Great Falls Figure Skating Club

APRIL 20-21: Great Falls will host the Montana Fitness & Health Expo. The expo will showcase businesses and health professionals who offer products or services that help individuals reach their health and fitness goals. Gyms, health food vendors, chiropractic clinics, massage therapists, licensed therapists, and more will be featured. The event will be at Montana ExpoPark. For more information, contact Annie Lowe at lowe.annie@icloud.com or click here.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26: Come to the Auto Parts Swap Meet from noon until 7pm in the Heritage Building at Montana ExpoPark. Also runs on Saturday from 8am until 5pm. Admission $5. For more information, call 406-454-1155.

APRIL 27: There will be a Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser to benefit the Montana Association for the Deaf & Blind from 4pm until 9pm at the VFW (4123 10th Avenue South) in Greaet Falls. Hope to see you there to support and assist us going to State convention in Bozeman. Spaghetti Menu- $15.00 for tickets in advance, $20.00 at the door. Pork raffle, 2 halves of pork 1 ticket- $5, 5 tickets $20. 50/50 drawing, silent auction, DO NOT need to be present to win. Silent Auction & $3 root beer floats. For more information, call Dennis at 406-861-8989.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27: Family Promise of Great Falls will host a SOC HOP fundraiser, dinner, and silent auction from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue South. This is a 1950's style dinner, fundraiser, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information or tickets, call Tiffany at 406-750-4726, or Family Promise at 406-590-2610.



FRIDAY, MAY 10: Deadline for submissions to perform in Peace Place's "Center Stage" fundraiser. Solo singers compete for cash prizes. Must be at least 18 years old at time of event - June 21, 2024. To enter, submit a 1-2 minute video audition to events@peaceplacegf.com. Singers will be notified of selection on May 17, 2024. Selected singers must pay a $25 (non-refundable) registration fee by May 24, 2024. Voting will consist of both audience and judge votes. Individual singers only please, one song each. For more information, contact Gloria Braucht at 406-642-0235 or click here.



SATURDAY, JUNE 8: Join us for the Vintage Artisan Market at the Fergus County Fairgrounds from 9am until 4pm. A great mixture of antique, vintage, collectibles and artisan made goods. Food is available for purchase. $5.00 entry fee, grab a friend and take a drive to Lewistown for a fun filled day of shopping. For more information, call Cheryl at 406-781-9345, or click here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15: Come enjoy the Belt PRCA Rodeo starting at 6pm at the Belt Rodeo Grounds (644 Lewis Street). Rodeo continues on Sunday at 2pm. Tickets $15 for adults; $6 ages 6-15; under 6 are free. For more information, call Dave Anderson at 406-788-4486, or click here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16: Join us for Payton’s Run in Browning starting at 4pm. It will begin at Last Star Road #9. This is a memorial run created in honor of our boy Payton Lane Weatherwax Buckland. Payton was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma and boy did he give it one heck of a fight. In November of 2022 his little body grew tired, what once was an energetic happy little ball of energy was no longer physically able to move on his own but he still smiled and cracked jokes, his strength and love for life will live on. Come out and join us Father's Day/Payton’s Birthday weekend as we continue to do what Payton loved. Everyone is encouraged to join us! Kids ages 1-17 enter the run for FREE! For more information, call JoDon at 406-450-6130.

Payton’s Run

