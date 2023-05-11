Out & About (May 13)

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.

MAY 13: The Children's Museum of Montana will host its annual Military Appreciation Lunch and Games from 10am until 3pm. Free to veterans & active duty military members AND their families! Everyone is welcome - non-ilitary for a donation of any amount. We have a BBQ lunch, door prizes for veterans, games, and raffles. The Children's Museum of Montana is located at 22 Railroad Square in downtown Great Falls, behind the Civic Center. Click here to visit the website.

MAY 13: The Great Falls Animal Shelter will host a Puppy Party in Gibson Park from noon until 2pm. Community members of all ages and their dogs are invited to attend. This free event will feature dog stories and tasty treats for both dogs and humans. Please keep your dog on a leash and follow all relevant City animal ordinances. Click here for more information.

MAY 13: The National Association of Letter Carriers will once again participate in the “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.” Food donations go directly to the Great Falls Community Food Bank. If you would like to help, just leave un-opened non-perishable food in a bag, or two, by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13th by 8:00 a.m., and your letter carrier or a Great Falls Community Food Bank volunteer will pick up your donation. For more information, call the food bank at 406-452-9029, or click here to visit the website.

MAY 16: The UM Grizzlies spring coaches tour and banquet is coming to Great Falls May 16th, 2023 from 5pm until 8pm in the Mansfield Room at Civic Center. Join us for an evening with Grizzly coaches and fellow Griz fans for a catered dinner and a chance to meet the coaches and listen to them talk about their teams. The event will include a live auction, a silent auction, a raffle, split the pot for cash, and heads/tails for cash. Sponsorship of the event is $350 and includes advertising at the event and 4 tickets. Single tickets are 20 dollars with children under 12 free. For more information, contact cappispt@hotmail.com or click here.

MAY 19-20: Great Falls Custom Car Show originally scheduled for April 21-22 has been RE-SCHEDULED for May 19-20 due to the April snow and weather-related cancellations. For more information, call 406-268-0917, or click here.

MAY 20: Young Parents Education Center will host a Family Fun Field Day Fundraiser from noon until 3pm at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue). A day of fun for families to enjoy playing games together. Food trucks will be on site to satisfy your hunger and Safety Coalition will be doing car seat checks and installations. Games include: bounce house, cake walk, face painting, 3 legged race, potato sack race, obstacle course, bean bag toss, photo booth, bowling, kiddie corner, and so much more. For more information, call 406-268-6638 or email deidra_haffner@gfps.k12.mt.us.

MAY 23: The Great Falls Public Library is delighted to welcome Laura Numeroff, best-selling author of dozens of beloved children’s books, including "If You Give A Mouse A Cookie" and "If You Give A Pig A Pancake." The free event will be from 1pm until 2pm. Community members of all ages are invited to attend this author talk. For more information, call the library at 406-453-0349.

MAY 27: Come have Breakfast With The Great Falls Voyagers baseball team! Saturday, May 27th, we will be serving up breakfast at The Heisey Community Center (313 7th Street North) from 8am until 11am. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, and scrambled eggs along with orange juice and coffee. The entry fee will be $7. Come enjoy breakfast with the team and chat with your favorite players! We hope to see you all there! Call Russ at 406-453-1211 with any questions, or send an email to heiseycc@gmail.com.

JUNE 3: The Dandelion Foundation will host its annual Color Fun Run at West Bank Park starting at 11am. Enjoy a walk or run on the Rivers Edge Trail while we dust you with color! Strollers, children, and families are welcome! All ages welcome! 6 Free shirt and color packet for all registrants! Race proceeds support the work of The Dandelion Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending child abuse and family violence. To register or for more information, click here.

JUNE 3: Central Montana's annual fishing day for youngsters will take place 9 a.m. to noon at Wadsworth Pond on the west side of Great Falls. As in past years, the Great Falls chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will give away a free rod and reel outfit or a tackle box to youngsters who complete a series of educational stations, plus bait. There will also be hot dogs, soda, water available to all. Prizes for the top 3 biggest fish. No fishing license is required that day at Wadsworth. There is no age limit but the activities are geared to youngsters just learning how to fish. To reach Wadsworth Pond head west on Central Avenue over I-15, turn north on 34th Street NW, then turn west on Wilkinson Lane and follow to the park. For more information call Robbi at 406-590-6565 or Brenda at 406-868-2676.

JUNE 10: Montana ExpoPark will host a Summer Solstice Art and Craft Show from 10am until 5pm. Featuring Artisans and Crafters from around the State along with Made in MT Vendors. Shop for all of your Father's Day Gift needs and more. Come check out some amazing Vendors and enjoy the live Stage entertainment throughout the day. Fun for all ages !! Free Admission. For more information, call 406-750-5566.

JULY 1: City Chevrolet will host a Corvette Only show at 3900 10th Avenue South from 10am until 3pm! Come see these amazing cars featuring new and old models. Hot dogs, chips and soda will be for sale. We will have raffle items. Visitors can vote for their favorite car. For more information, call Adam at 406-781-2694, or email greatfallscorvetteclub@gmail.com.

JULY 10: The Act Normal Theatre Youth Troupe will host a Summer Camp from July 10 through July 21. Monday through Friday 10AM – 2PM. Showcase your hard work with performances. Friday 21st & Saturday 22nd (total 3 performances). $225 for two-week camp includes: theatre basic skills class, rehearsals culminating in three live performances, lunch each day of camp, t-shirt, & tickets to performances (6 tickets per student). Deadline to enroll is June 26th. Payment due at time of enrollment. Please email actnormaltheatre@gmail.com for more information and to enroll. Ages 8 – 13. Enroll Now – limited number of spots available.

JULY 17: A 5-day camp for grades Pre-K through 6th grade - Bethel Lutheran Church VBS Day Camp. Our lead counselors are from Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp. Each day is themed with age appropriate bible study, small group games, crafts and large group games. We have a special evening event during our week, Thursday we have a Summer Fun Fest open to the public with food vendors, face painting, games. For more information, call 406-761-1543, email bethelgf.church@gmail.com, or click here.

JULY 13-16: The CMR Class of 1973 Reunion will be held, with several events planned. For more information, visit the Facebook page, or contact Melanie at 408-425-1579 or makuntz@hotmail.com.

JULY 20-22: The CMR High School Class of 1978 Reunion. July 20 - all-class gathering at 6pm at the Halftime Sports Bar. July 21 - Class of '78 gathering at 5pm at The Do Bar. July 22 - dinner at Elk's Lodge - 5pm cocktail hour, 6pm dinner. For more information, contact Sherri Carl at 406-781-3283.

AUGUST 5: Summer fun at Centene Stadium! This Heisey Baseball Camp features skills taught by your favorite local team, the Great Falls Voyagers. Your child will receive a camp t-shirt, lunch and a ticket for that night's game. Following the game, there will be a movie night out on the field. Baseball gloves will NOT be provided. Each participant must bring their own. Camp Start Times: Ages 6-10 start at 9am and finish at 11am; Ages 11-15 start at 11am and finish at 1pm. For more information, call Russ Bates at 406-453-1211.

AUGUST 17: Join us for the second annual Montana Multi Cultural Fair from 5PM-8PM on the 400 and 500 block on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls! Mark your calendars now to attend and get ready for this years’ event to be BIGGER, BETTER, and EVEN MORE AMAZING! We anticipate more than 3,000 attendees, with over 15+ countries being represented and counting, and will have live performances, ethnic food samples, food trucks, entertainment, and SO MUCH MORE! For more information, click here to visit the website, or email Karyn at kshaffer@dadco.com.

AUGUST 26: The Great Falls Tenacious Dames Riding Club is again doing a TNT Motorcycle Poker Run and Raffle where all of the proceeds of the poker run and half of the raffle proceeds will be donated to the Grace Veterans Home for a future Womens' Center; the event is co-hosted by Tuffy's Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). For more information call Jenette at 406-868-4043 or click here.

SEPTEMBER 9: Save the date and mark your calendars for Arts on Fire at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. Join us for art activities for all ages; an art and craft vendor market; musical, dance, and theatre performances; root beer floats; and more! Click here for more information, or call the Square at 406-727-8255.

