Out & About (May 18)

MAY 18-20: Downtown Great Falls is once again hosting Military Appreciation Days. Active duty, retired military, veterans, Guard members, and their family members, are encouraged to look for the flier posted in windows in stores and restaurants downtown beginning Thursday, May 18th and running through Saturday, May 20th. Click here for details on which businesses are offering specials.

MAY 19-20: Great Falls Custom Car Show originally scheduled for April 21-22 has been RE-SCHEDULED for May 19-20 due to the April snow and weather-related cancellations. For more information, call 406-268-0917, or click here.

MAY 20: Young Parents Education Center will host a Family Fun Field Day Fundraiser from noon until 3pm at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue). A day of fun for families to enjoy playing games together. Food trucks will be on site to satisfy your hunger and Safety Coalition will be doing car seat checks and installations. Games include: bounce house, cake walk, face painting, 3 legged race, potato sack race, obstacle course, bean bag toss, photo booth, bowling, kiddie corner, and so much more. For more information, call 406-268-6638 or email deidra_haffner@gfps.k12.mt.us.

MAY 20: First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host a program on snakes at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The informative program with Dan “The Snake Man” Waitt will focus on snakes and how adults and children can safely enjoy the park and trails this summer. No advance registration is required for this free program, and participants should meet at the visitor center in the park, which is located 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at exit 270. For more information, call 406-866-2217.

MAY 23: The Great Falls Public Library is delighted to welcome Laura Numeroff, best-selling author of dozens of beloved children’s books, including "If You Give A Mouse A Cookie" and "If You Give A Pig A Pancake." The free event will be from 1pm until 2pm. Community members of all ages are invited to attend this author talk. For more information, call the library at 406-453-0349.

MAY 27: Come have Breakfast With The Great Falls Voyagers baseball team! Saturday, May 27th, we will be serving up breakfast at The Heisey Community Center (313 7th Street North) from 8am until 11am. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, and scrambled eggs along with orange juice and coffee. The entry fee will be $7. Come enjoy breakfast with the team and chat with your favorite players! We hope to see you all there! Call Russ at 406-453-1211 with any questions, or send an email to heiseycc@gmail.com.

JUNE 1: The Sun River Valley Historical Society will host historian Ken Robison sharing Adventurer John Healy, his partner Al Hamilton, and their secret expedition northward across the Medicine Line where they built their trading Post that became known as Fort Whoop-Up. He will share events that began a new era in Montana history. Runs from 2pm until 4:30 pm. Event is free and all the buildings at historic Fort Shaw are open for tours all afternoon. For more information, call Sue Williams at 406-465-5961.

JUNE 3: The Dandelion Foundation will host its annual Color Fun Run at West Bank Park starting at 11am. Enjoy a walk or run on the Rivers Edge Trail while we dust you with color! Strollers, children, and families are welcome! All ages welcome! 6 Free shirt and color packet for all registrants! Race proceeds support the work of The Dandelion Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending child abuse and family violence. To register or for more information, click here.

JUNE 3: Central Montana's annual fishing day for youngsters will take place 9 a.m. to noon at Wadsworth Pond on the west side of Great Falls. As in past years, the Great Falls chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will give away a free rod and reel outfit or a tackle box to youngsters who complete a series of educational stations, plus bait. There will also be hot dogs, soda, water available to all. Prizes for the top 3 biggest fish. No fishing license is required that day at Wadsworth. There is no age limit but the activities are geared to youngsters just learning how to fish. To reach Wadsworth Pond head west on Central Avenue over I-15, turn north on 34th Street NW, then turn west on Wilkinson Lane and follow to the park. For more information call Robbi at 406-590-6565 or Brenda at 406-868-2676.

JUNE 3: The Ackley Lake 2023 Summer Celebration will feature a Tiger Muskie and Trout Fishing Derby at Ackley Lake State Park near Hobson. June 3rd 8am-6pm and June 4th 8am-4pm. Cash awards, 50/50 drawing and raffle ticket drawing. Adults $20, children under 12 free. For more information, click here or call 406-423-5645.

JUNE 10: Montana ExpoPark will host a Summer Solstice Art and Craft Show from 10am until 5pm. Featuring Artisans and Crafters from around the State along with Made in MT Vendors. Shop for all of your Father's Day Gift needs and more. Come check out some amazing Vendors and enjoy the live Stage entertainment throughout the day. Fun for all ages !! Free Admission. For more information, call 406-750-5566.

JULY 1: City Chevrolet will host a Corvette Only show at 3900 10th Avenue South from 10am until 3pm! Come see these amazing cars featuring new and old models. Hot dogs, chips and soda will be for sale. We will have raffle items. Visitors can vote for their favorite car. For more information, call Adam at 406-781-2694, or email greatfallscorvetteclub@gmail.com.

JULY 10: The Act Normal Theatre Youth Troupe will host a Summer Camp from July 10 through July 21. Monday through Friday 10AM – 2PM. Showcase your hard work with performances. Friday 21st & Saturday 22nd (total 3 performances). $225 for two-week camp includes: theatre basic skills class, rehearsals culminating in three live performances, lunch each day of camp, t-shirt, & tickets to performances (6 tickets per student). Deadline to enroll is June 26th. Payment due at time of enrollment. Please email actnormaltheatre@gmail.com for more information and to enroll. Ages 8 – 13. Enroll Now – limited number of spots available.

JULY 17: A 5-day camp for grades Pre-K through 6th grade - Bethel Lutheran Church VBS Day Camp. Our lead counselors are from Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp. Each day is themed with age appropriate bible study, small group games, crafts and large group games. We have a special evening event during our week, Thursday we have a Summer Fun Fest open to the public with food vendors, face painting, games. For more information, call 406-761-1543, email bethelgf.church@gmail.com, or click here.

JULY 13-16: The CMR Class of 1973 Reunion will be held, with several events planned. For more information, visit the Facebook page, or contact Melanie at 408-425-1579 or makuntz@hotmail.com.

JULY 20-22: The CMR High School Class of 1978 Reunion. July 20 - all-class gathering at 6pm at the Halftime Sports Bar. July 21 - Class of '78 gathering at 5pm at The Do Bar. July 22 - dinner at Elk's Lodge - 5pm cocktail hour, 6pm dinner. For more information, contact Sherri Carl at 406-781-3283.

AUGUST 5: Summer fun at Centene Stadium! This Heisey Baseball Camp features skills taught by your favorite local team, the Great Falls Voyagers. Your child will receive a camp t-shirt, lunch and a ticket for that night's game. Following the game, there will be a movie night out on the field. Baseball gloves will NOT be provided. Each participant must bring their own. Camp Start Times: Ages 6-10 start at 9am and finish at 11am; Ages 11-15 start at 11am and finish at 1pm. For more information, call Russ Bates at 406-453-1211.

AUGUST 17: Join us for the second annual Montana Multi Cultural Fair from 5PM-8PM on the 400 and 500 block on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls! Mark your calendars now to attend and get ready for this years’ event to be BIGGER, BETTER, and EVEN MORE AMAZING! We anticipate more than 3,000 attendees, with over 15+ countries being represented and counting, and will have live performances, ethnic food samples, food trucks, entertainment, and SO MUCH MORE! For more information, click here to visit the website, or email Karyn at kshaffer@dadco.com.

AUGUST 26: The Great Falls Tenacious Dames Riding Club is again doing a TNT Motorcycle Poker Run and Raffle where all of the proceeds of the poker run and half of the raffle proceeds will be donated to the Grace Veterans Home for a future Womens' Center; the event is co-hosted by Tuffy's Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). For more information call Jenette at 406-868-4043 or click here.

SEPTEMBER 9: Save the date and mark your calendars for Arts on Fire at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. Join us for art activities for all ages; an art and craft vendor market; musical, dance, and theatre performances; root beer floats; and more! Click here for more information, or call the Square at 406-727-8255.

