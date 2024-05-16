Out & About (May 18-19)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

Several organizations host events regularly, or provide events listings:



Great Falls Public Library: website

Paris Gibson Square: website

The Newberry: website

Mansfield Theatre: website

KGPR - The Electron: website

Lively Times: website

FRIDAY MAY 17: First Congregational United Church of Christ will host Zachariah Brown Senior Recital starting at 7pm. Zachariah is a 3rd generation Rachmaninoff piano student of Su Suits. He will be performing various piano pieces as well as viola and trombone. He has invited a few of his peers to also play with him. Although this is a FREE concert event donations towards his Northern Musicians Abroad trip would be greatly appreciated! Click here for more information.

FRIDAY MAY 17 and SATURDAY MAY 18: Christ Lutheran Church for the Deaf will host a multi-family rummage sale at 3340 11th Avenue South. Starts at 9am on Friday, May 17; starts at 8am on Saturday, May 18. For more information, call Kathy VanderMolen at 503-507-1272.

SATURDAY MAY 18: Paris Gibson Education Center will host a Bike Rodeo & Safety Event from 11am until 3pm. Organized by the Uptown Optimist Club and The Optimist Club of Great Falls. Featuring Bike inspections, Bike Rodeo, Car seat safety check, Free lunch (for children 12 & under), Chance to win a bike, safety presentations. For more information, call Dena Schoolcraft at 406-750-8769.

SATURDAY MAY 18: Holiday Inn (100 Fifth Street South) in Great Falls will host the “Ready Set Spring” vendor show from 10am until 3pm. No admission and we will have a raffle for a basket full of wonderful items. See what all of our vendors have to offer. For more information, call Rachel Benhart at 406-403-9428.

SATURDAY MAY 18: First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host a presentation called "All About Snakes" from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. The free program will be presented by Dan “The Snake Man” Waitt and address behavior and ecology of Montana snakes, and how to safely navigate the trails in the park during the summer snake season, as well as dispel common myths and fears for people uncomfortable around snakes. Click here for more information.

SUNDAY MAY 19: Come enjoy the Great Falls Junior Fiddlers Barn Dance at Moose Hall in Black Eagle (401 21st Street North) from 2pm until 5pm. Join us for an afternoon of dancing and enjoying toe-tapping fiddle music played by the Great Falls Junior Fiddlers and a number of excellent musicians! Adults are $4, students $2. For more information, call Carol Helseth at 406-788-3881.

SATURDAY MAY 25: Western Feed Corral will host a Chili Cook-off to raise money for Branches On The Spectrum, a non-profit that helps children with autism and social skill spectrum programs. The event will be from noon until 2pm at 2502 Vaughn Road. Everyone is invited, bring your special chili recipe to The Western Feed Corral and judging will start at 1pm. $10 per entry. For more information, call Tina at 406-836-2689, or click here to visit the website.

WEDNESDAY MAY 29: The town of Choteau will host an open house with FEMA and the MT DNRC from 5:30pm until 7:30pm at the Choteau Pavilion to discuss the new Flood Maps for the City of Choteau and the potential effects to your home and community from this update. For more information, call Chris Hindoien at 406-590-3031.

JUNE 7-JUNE 9: Time for the annual Electric City Crystal, Rock, and Bead Show. It will be at the Mercantile Building at Montana ExpoPark on Friday from 2pm to 7pm; on Saturday from 10am to 5pm; and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. This will be one of the finest assortments of crystals, beads, fossils, faceted stones & gems in Montana. Interested rockhounds can join the Central Montana Prospectors rock club. For more information, call Don Schnittgen at 406-945-4680 or click here.

MTN News File photo from last year's Crystal, Rock, And Bead Show

SATURDAY JUNE 8: Join us for the Vintage Artisan Market at the Fergus County Fairgrounds from 9am until 4pm. A great mixture of antique, vintage, collectibles and artisan made goods. Food is available for purchase. $5.00 entry fee, grab a friend and take a drive to Lewistown for a fun filled day of shopping. For more information, call Cheryl at 406-781-9345, or click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 8: Come enjoy the Summer Solstice Arts & Crafts Show at Montana ExpoPark from 10am until 5pm. Artesian Craftsman from all over Montana will attend this free event. Live entertainment all day along with raffles to support the artist's. For more information, call Kym Stevens at 406-750-5566.

SATURDAY JUNE 15: Come enjoy the Belt PRCA Rodeo starting at 6pm at the Belt Rodeo Grounds (644 Lewis Street). Rodeo continues on Sunday at 2pm. Tickets $15 for adults; $6 ages 6-15; under 6 are free. For more information, call Dave Anderson at 406-788-4486, or click here.

SATURDAY JUNE 15: Come enjoy Geraldine Fun Day at 747 Collins Avenue West. Scheduled events include a pancake breakfast, fun run, airport fly-in, bake sale, cornhole tournament, dunk tank, lawnmower races, and a parade. Click here for the complete schedule. Live music begins at 6pm with Tris Munsik, followed by The Josh Abbott Band at 7. No coolers, bring a lawn chair. Tickets are $35. Cash only at the door or buy in advance at GeraldineAC.com.

SUNDAY JUNE 16: Join us for Payton’s Run in Browning starting at 4pm. It will begin at Last Star Road #9. This is a memorial run created in honor of our boy Payton Lane Weatherwax Buckland. Payton was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma and boy did he give it one heck of a fight. In November of 2022 his little body grew tired, what once was an energetic happy little ball of energy was no longer physically able to move on his own but he still smiled and cracked jokes, his strength and love for life will live on. Come out and join us Father's Day/Payton’s Birthday weekend as we continue to do what Payton loved. Everyone is encouraged to join us! Kids ages 1-17 enter the run for FREE! For more information, call JoDon at 406-450-6130.

Payton’s Run

JUNE 17-JUNE 28: Skyline Early Learning Family Center (3300 3rd Street NE) will host Safety Town from 1pm until 4pm from June 17 through June 28. Registration is now open (click here). It is a two- week day camp for children entering kindergarten this fall. Topics include traffic safety, fire safety, RR safety, guns, strangers, digital, school bus, etc. Cost is $100 (3hrs/day) Morning or Afternoon. For more information, call Veronica Griffith at 406-771-5107.

SATURDAY JUNE 22: Come enjoy the Fossil Fun Fest in at the Depot Museum in Rudyard. The day-long event will feature a 3x3 kids basketball tourney; craft and food vendors; dinosaur movies; street dance; and paleontologists. Also - a new nodosaur skeleton will be unveiled. For more information, call 406-355-4356.

Fossil Fun Fest

FRIDAY JUNE 28: Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana will host Golf Fore Kids Sake from 9am until 3:30pm at Eagle Falls Golf Club (1025 25th Street North). Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Tournament is in scramble format. Each participant leaves with a BBBS swag bag, and a chance to win from a bucket raffle, silent auction and more! Twosome team costs $275 and foursome team costs $550. For more information call Skyler Bilbrey at 406-205-0036 or click here

SATURDAY AUGUST 24: Come enjoy the Beltstock Concert at the Belt Rodeo Grounds from 5pm until 11pm. BACK TO THE 80s ROCK - groove to heart-pumping classics from Prince, Guns N' Roses, Joan Jett, Madonna, Cheap Trick, Journey and more as sensational vocalist Stephanie Hodgson takes the stage! Tease up those locks, break out the neon, and get amped to party like it's 1989! SPECIAL GUEST: ROB QUIST AND GREAT NORTHERN featuring HALLADAY QUIST - get ready to experience the legendary talents of Montana's premier singer-songwriters and performers, Rob and Halladay Quist! They're taking the stage to electrify you with iconic tunes from the Mission Mountain Wood Band, The Montana Band, Rob Quist with Great Northern, and Halladay's very own sizzling solo repertoire. ALSO APPEARING: UP IN THE AIR BAND - get ready to rock as Great Falls' own classic rock band kicks off the show with a high-energy set! Tickets are $30 at the gate or in advance at the Belt Performing Arts Center (website). Kids 12 and under no charge with an adult entry. No coolers - Food and Beverage vendors on site all day: Jammers BBQ! VFW Burgers and Brats! Bring a lawn chair or use bleacher seating. Limited credit card use - predominantly CASH sales - ATM on site and at Belt area businesses. For more information, call 406-277-3844 or click here.

